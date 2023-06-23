Best Bitstarz Bonus Codes in 2023: 5 BTC Welcome Offer, Free Spins, Huge Prizes & More
Looking for the best Bitstarz bonus codes but don’t know where to begin? Make sure to click here and score your 5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins.
Here Are the Best Bitstarz Promo Codes Available Right Now:
- Bitstarz Welcome Bonus: Make your first deposit at Bitstarz and score a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. The free spins here can go up to 200 in total!
- Welcome Freeroll: As a new player at Bitstarz, you will be offered a generous opportunity to participate in the welcome freeroll. With a prize pool of about $1,000, you have the chance to win up to $200 in this tournament!
- Level Up Adventure: Become part of the exciting adventure at Bitstarz, level up, and score exciting rewards!
- Slot Wars: This is the biggest weekly promotion at BitStarz! It offers players the opportunity to receive up to $5,000 and 5,000 free spins every week.
- Table Wars: Top 40 players can win every week at Bitstarz for playing table games. You can win from $25 to $3,000, depending on your results.
How to Claim a Bitstarz Bonus Code?
To qualify for any of the Bitstarz casino bonuses and promotions, you’ll have to create an account on the site. Below are the easy steps to follow, and then you’ll be ready to reap all the rewards that Bitstarz casino has to offer.
Step One: Create Your Bitstarz Login
Click here to open the website of Bitstarz casino and select Sign Up. Enter your email address, create a username, and create a password. Then enter the currency you’ll be using to fund your Bitstarz casino account.
Step Two: Choose Your Bonus
Agree to the terms and conditions and select Next Step. Select the first deposit bonus of your choice. You’ll also have an option to select if you don’t want a bonus.
Step Three: Make Your Deposit & Start Playing
That’s it! You can now activate your welcome bonus and start playing your favorite casino games.
Who Is Eligible for the Best Bitstarz Casino Bonus Codes?
All customers of Bitstarz casino are eligible for its best casino bonuses. Only new customers of Bitstarz can apply for any of the welcome bonuses. All players must be over the age of 18 years or the legal age to wager, depending on the jurisdiction set out by your country of residence.
Make the Most out of Your Bitstarz Casino Promo Code: Expert Tips
We have already discussed many of the important factors of this online casino. However, how exactly do you go about using a Bitstarz bonus code at its best? Take a look at our tips below:
- Always make sure to check the terms and conditions before activating the offer.
- Don’t forget to activate the welcome bonus when making the first deposit.
- Never try to activate several bonuses at the same time.
- Make sure to play the games that contribute the best towards the fulfillment of the wagering requirement.
Thinking of Claiming a Bitstarz Bonus Code? What You Should Know
Bitstarz Bonus Code Terms & Conditions
If you’re a member of another online casino, don’t assume that all online casinos have the same terms and conditions. In fact, you should always remember that every online casino operates differently.
Read the T&Cs of this online casino carefully and make sure you comply with the requirements to avoid disappointment.
Bitstarz offers some of the best online casino bonuses currently available. To qualify for a welcome bonus at Bitstarz, you must make a minimum deposit of $20, 0.0008 BTC, 0.06 BCH, 0.2 LTC, 50 DOGE, or 0.02 ETH. You’ll be able to change your currency of choice after the bonus has been activated.
Note that all bonuses and promotions at Bitstarz casino have terms and conditions. Be sure that you understand the parameters set out by the T&Cs so that you don’t end up losing your bonus.
Ensure that you can achieve the wagering requirements set out for each bonus or promotion before you commit to it. Some casino games don’t count towards fulfilling the wagering requirements of some bonuses, and you need to be aware of them.
How Are the Bitstarz Bonus Codes Awarded?
The 200 free spins awarded as part of the welcome bonus will be credited in increments of 20 per day. The first 20 free spins will be credited immediately after the first deposit. Make sure that you qualify and meet all the welcome bonus requirements to ensure that your 20 free spins get accredited to your account until you’ve reached the total of the free spins initially awarded in the welcome bonus.
Canceling or trying to withdraw any part of the welcome bonus at any stage prior to completing the wagering requirements will forfeit the bonus.
Never attempt to claim a welcome bonus twice. Bitstarz casino has the right to monitor your playing activity. You’ll run the risk of your bonus being revoked or your account being deactivated should you be found to be taking part in prohibited playing behavior set out by the casino’s T&Cs.
Wagering Requirements for the Best Bitstarz Bonuses
Wagering requirements refer to how many times you must bet or play through the bonus amount before you can withdraw the money from your account.
For instance, if you get a $100 bonus with a 40x wagering requirement, it means that you need to play the bonus amount 40 times before you are allowed to withdraw your winnings from that bonus. So, in this example, you will need to wager $4,000 on the site (40x $100) before you can withdraw the bonus money.
All the welcome bonuses at Bitstarz casino have a 40x wagering requirement. The welcome bonus is also valid for seven days after activation. All bonus funds will be forfeited after seven days.
Only one welcome bonus can be claimed at a time. Bitstarz casino has the right to void a bonus if prohibited behavior is found. Be sure to read the T&Cs, where you'll find the information on casino games that do not contribute to the fulfillment of the wagering requirements.
Banking Options Accepted by Bitstarz Casino
Bitstarz is an amazing online casino all around. In addition to offering users amazing services, it also manages to offer players comfortable and accessible banking options.
Being a crypto-only online casino, Bitstarz manages to complete all the transactions in no time, and it makes banking a breeze.
All the deposits and withdrawals here are processed instantly, and there are no fees you have to worry about here.
Here are the accepted cryptocurrencies here:
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
- XRP
- Dogecoin
- Cardano
- Tron
Mistakes to Avoid When Using Your Bitstarz Casino Bonus Code
Keep the following in mind to ensure that you don’t forfeit your Bitstarz welcome bonus:
- Always make the minimum deposit to qualify.
- Keep in mind the 40x wagering requirement.
- Never try to claim a welcome bonus twice.
- Never make even bets to eliminate your risk.
- Make sure your balance never drops below $0.05.
Explore Even More Bitstarz Casino Promo Codes
At the time of this Bitstarz casino review, it had many other bonuses and promotions to offer, too.
Bitstarz casino doesn’t just have fantastic welcome bonuses. The site also offers its customers lucrative weekly tournaments. Here are some of them:
Slot Wars Tournament
Slot Wars is Bitstarz casino’s biggest tournament, and by entering it, you’ll have a chance to win $5,000 and 5,000 free spins. Prize money will be split between the top 150 players. The player that spins the most wins and is at the top of the leaderboard receives $1,500 in prize money.
Simply play slot games, and the team at Bitstarz casino site will keep track of your progress 24/7 and update the leaderboard and position the rankings.
Table Wars Tournament
Stand a chance to win $10,000. All you have to do is play your favorite Bitstarz table game and climb up the leaderboard. Each week, a new tournament will give you another chance to try again to win the top prize. The top player will get a guaranteed $3,000.
Check out even more bonuses here:
Honest Bitstarz Casino Review: Should You Claim Bitstarz Casino Bonus Codes?
Pros:
- Instant deposits and withdrawals
- Game library of over 4,000 titles
- No banking fees
- Fantastic crypto welcome bonuses
- Great user interface
- Lucrative tournaments
Cons:
- No downloadable Bitstarz app
- No phone support
Bitstarz casino was launched in 2014, and it’s operated by Dama N.V and carries a Curacao license. This site has the fastest withdrawals in the business, and they don’t charge any fees for deposits and withdrawals.
This online casino boasts a game library of over 4,000 titles developed by some of the top providers in the industry. These games include slots, table games, video poker, and live casino games. The site does have a mobile application to download but also works equally well directly from your mobile browser.
Bitstarz casino has a very attractive and bright webpage.
It’s easy to register, and finding the different categories of gaming options is a breeze. The T&Cs of Bitstarz casino are transparent and easy to understand. It’s not like other online casinos that try to confuse players. Customers can quickly get to grips with the casino’s rules and what the casino expects from its players.
The site has a very resourceful FAQ section. Customer support is available on live chat 24/7, and there is also email support, which they respond to in a quick manner.
Bitstarz Casino Bonuses – More User Reviews
Do you want to know what the other users, like us, think about Bitstarz? Check out the reviews that we found online about this online casino:
Bitstarz Casino Bonus Codes & Promotions – FAQ
Where Can I Find the Latest Bitstarz Casino Promotions and Bonuses?
To find the latest Bitstarz promotions and bonuses, go to the casino home page. Also, regularly revisit this page to stay updated on Bitstarz's latest free spins, bonuses, and promotions.
We pride ourselves on keeping our bonus codes and promo information up to date.
The best thing about the Bitstarz welcome bonus is that there is no exclusive Bitstarz bonus code to use, you can simply activate it via the website!
Does Bitstarz Casino Have Any Bitstarz No Deposit Bonus Codes?
Bitstarz no deposit bonus codes are not on offer currently. However, you can still get 20 no deposit free spins as soon as you sign up to Bitstarz.
Promotions and bonuses change regularly, so return to this page often to get the latest updates.
Does Bitstarz Casino Have a Bitstarz Free Coupon?
No. There are no Bitstarz free coupons available at the time.
Do Bitstarz Bonuses and Promotions Expire?
Yes. Any bonus or promotion can expire at Bitstarz casino’s discretion. Bitstarz casino does have some promotions that run continuously.
To ensure that you don’t miss out on any bonus or promotion, it’s best to claim them right away to avoid any disappointment.
Best Bitstarz Casino Bonus Codes - Final Words
Bitstarz is a multi-award-winning online casino, and it’s easy to see why. The site has excellent customer service, a huge variety of games, crypto banking options, a great user interface, solid bonuses and promotions, and more.
Some games are not available in some countries, but that’s not the casino’s fault. It’s the software providers that have their own rules and regulations. The site has great reviews, and we found it difficult to find many unresolved complaints.
So, take another look at the latest Bitstarz bonuses, pick your favorite, and always remember to gamble responsibly.
