BetUS Casino Review - BetUS Casino Bonuses, Pros, Cons, and Website Overview

BetUS is an iGaming company that's been in action since 1994, which is practically prehistoric in internet time. With such a well-respected and long-term reputation, you'd expect it to be one of the best in the business.
But does it live up to its reputation?
Join us in our BetUS Casino review to find out.
Pros:
- Prestigious 28+ year reputation
- 30+ bonuses and promotions
- High-quality 24/7 customer support
- Sleek and modern design
- Comprehensive sportsbook and racebook
- Its very own BetUS web TV Show
- Quick and free payouts
- BetUs mobile site is fully optimized
- Provides eSports markets
Cons:
- Payment methods focused on crypto
Best BetUS Casino Bonuses Available:
- $3,000 Casino Bonus - Use promo code CAS150 to claim a $3,000 bonus to use at BetUS's casino.
- 125% Sign-Up Bonus - Use code JOIN125 to claim a 125% sign-up bonus split between BetUS's casino and online sportsbook.
- 10% Cash Bonus - Use code 10CASH to net yourself a 10% cash bonus + 20% casino bonus.
- 200% Crypto Bonus - Use code JOIN200 to claim a 200% crypto bonus split between BetUS's sportsbook and casino.
- 200% Crypto Re-Up - Use code FIRST200 to get a 200% re-up crypto bonus split between sportsbook and casino
- 200% Bingo Bonus - Use code CAS200 to get a 200% casino bonus worth up to $5000
- 200% Crypto Bonus - Use code SU200 to get a 200% crypto bonus split between casino and sportsbook
We're going to break down everything you need to know about BetUS in this article, including bonuses, online casino games, banking tools, legitimacy, and more.
So strap in, make yourself a mug of coffee, and get ready for our fun BetUS review.
BetUS Casino Stand Out Features
We get it, not everyone has time to trawl through a spectacularly presented, well-informed, comprehensive breakdown of an online casino and sportsbook.
That's why we've put together this section of bullet points so you can see quickly and clearly how BetUS sets itself apart from the competition.
- Extensive bonuses and promotions, over 30 to choose from for both casino and sportsbook.
- 25+ year prestigious reputation within the industry with a loyal player base to show for it
- Crypto and fiat banking options with extremely fast payouts
- A sleek and modern forward-facing design scheme
- Top live betting component
- Original web series featuring tips, news, and information on the world of sports
- 400+ casino game library
- Free demo mode - BetUs is one of the best free online slots sites
Is BetUS Casino Legit?
The short answer to this question is yes, BetUS is a completely legitimate and trustworthy casino. Their reputable sportsbook and real money casino games are ranked among the top in the industry.
But, if you are looking for all the data and fact-checking, here comes the long answer.
BetUS has been in the iGaming industry for over 28 years. These guys were practically digital dinosaurs. We mean this is in a good way, of course. No online gambling site can last as long as BetUS has without developing a reputation for fairness and transparency.
They are officially licensed by Curacao, and if that's a name you recognize, that's yet another good sign. If not, we'll explain. Curacao, as well as being a Dutch colony, acts as the licensing agent for hundreds, if not thousands, of online casinos. For good measure, they've also got one from the government of Costa Rica.
All that being said, it's clear BetUS is a safe gambling establishment for you and anyone else who wants to get in on the action - as long as they're above 21 years old.
Step By Step Guide on How to Register and Claim a Bonus at BetUS Casino
If the world of iGaming is new to you, or you're in need of a little bit of a refresh before registering at another sportsbook, then we've put together this handy guide just for you.
It's simple and easy, and before you know it, you'll be spinning reels and knocking down parlays in no time.
Step 1 - Register a New Account at BetUS Casino
- Log on to the home page at BetUS
- Click 'Join' in the top right-hand corner
- Fill out personal information, including your email
- Type in your billing address
- Create a password and make it as strong as Alcatraz
- Finish by hitting 'Open My Account'
Step 2 - Verify Your BetUS Account
- Check your text messages
- Locate a verification code from BetUS
- Paste the code into the verification box on the website
- Complete the verification process
Step 3 - Make Your First Deposit and Select a BetUS Bonus Code
- Click the blue 'deposit' button
- Select your preferred payment method
- Select a bonus code to use - make sure you select one that caters to where you're playing
- Click 'confirm' to continue
- Tick the rollover policy box and click confirm again
- Once your funds have transferred, click 'start betting' to begin
How Does BetUS Casino Treat Its Players?
There are a number of ways you can measure how gambling sites treat their players. We choose to place more value on player safety, customer service, and general player perks rather than other forms of assessment.
Customer Support Hub
In the bottom right corner of the home page, you can press the live chat button at any time day or night. Then, you'll be connected to a live customer service agent, who will be eager to solve any issues you may be experiencing.
Beyond that, you can make contact with the BetUs casino via telephone or email. Helpfully, there's a separate contact number for each category you may need help with. There's even a direct number to a crypto specialist should you be looking to switch away from fiat currency.
BetUS Loyalty Program
Is it worth sticking around here in the long run and becoming a 'resident' of the BetUS casino? We think so. Here are some of the key takeaways from their loyalty program below:
- Each tier you move up, you gain more free withdrawals, until on the final 'black' tier you are given unlimited free cashouts.
- There are six tiers in total. It starts with blue and ends with black.
- Once you reach platinum, you'll be entitled to a 5% monthly cashback. This grows to 10% on the final black tier.
- You're also given free entry to a tournament that increases in value depending on the tier you are in.
BetUS TV
One of our favorite features in the BetUS sportsbook is the BetUS TV show. How many other gambling sites do you know have their own show? I mean, sure, it's basically a glorified web series - but it's still a neat addition, especially if you're looking for deeper insight and some tips for your bets.
Overall, it's fair to say BetUS treats its customers pretty well. This is backed up by the fact they've been running for such a long period of time without any major complaints. You should feel at ease knowing this when you set up and register your account.
Why Should You Play Casino Games at BetUS? Honest BetUS Casino Review
Casino Games Library 4.7/5
BetUS features a library of over 400 online casino games from all manner of reputable software developers within the industry.
They focus on table games, video slots, and blackjack variants makes them one of the top Bitcoin roulette sites.
For a totally immersive gaming experience, they have amazing live dealer games, powered by the likes of Dragon Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and Digital Gaming Solutions.
Although 400 games aren't the biggest number of games out there, it's still more than enough to provide a lot of great entertainment for most online gamblers.
Sportsbook Features 5/5
Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the jewel in BetUS's crown. If you're going to BetUS to gamble, most of the time, it's to lay a wager down on professional sports.
As you'd expect, BetUS features a wealth of sports from across the globe, complete with extensive markets for sports bettors to get stuck into. Some of the sports betting options available here:
Their esports section deserves a closer look since it features dozens of betting lines on CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more.
Bonuses & Promotions 5/5
We've already covered all the BetUS casino bonuses, and the sportsbook bonuses, and the eSports bonuses...and the, oh, you get the picture. BetUS has a hell of a lot of bonuses and promotions, and it's all the better for it.
They basically match every single regular bonus with a cryptocurrency counterpart too. It's essentially double the value, and more than a good enough reason to check out some crypto gambling if you've ever been considering it.
Design & Interface 4.5/5
Everything about BetUS's design denotes professionalism. We already know it's a well-considered online casino and sportsbook, but its overall interface leaves us with no doubt.
It's more important than you think, too. Nobody likes playing at a drab-looking casino and sportsbook, even if it's just virtual.
BetUS does itself equally as proud in terms of user experience. Whether you are browsing on a desktop or via their exceptional BetUs mobile app, you'll find everything you need quickly and easily.
The developers have crafted an intuitive piece of software that anyone can use, regardless of experience with online betting.
Banking Tools 4.8/5
BetUS provides a core set of payment methods, with a particular focus on cryptocurrency. Those who want to use digital currency can enjoy one of the best Bitcoin poker sites in BetUS Casino.
Obviously, in an ideal world, we'd prefer to see more options for fiat currency users. Perhaps an e-wallet or two. But, for now, at least, the credit card options and bank wire transfers are suitable enough for most bettors.
Overall BetUS Casino Review Score: 4.8/5
After breaking down the individual benchmarks, BetUS ends up with a high score of 4.8/5. This is in fact, one of the highest scores we've given in a casino review, or for a sportsbook for that matter.
There are particular areas that are marked for improvement, such as a bigger casino games library and perhaps more payment options. But overall, BetUS is a premium quality online gambling site well worth your time.
Things to Consider Before Signing Up at BetUS
Although you should feel fully confident about registering an account at BetUS and getting in on the fun, there are definitely a few bits and pieces you should consider before signing up. We've helpfully highlighted some below.
First of all, there are geo-restrictions at play here. If you're planning a holiday to the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, or even the Philippines for example, you're not going to be able to use your account overseas.
Secondly, you must be at least 18 years of age to register an account here. This will be verified via the details you input while creating your account. It's not worth trying to circumvent it, you'll only be annoyed when you end up with a closed account down the line.
As we covered in our mini-review, there are a small number of banking tools available. They are as follows:
There are limits on maximum deposits. If you consider yourself a high roller, you may need to make arrangements with BetUS via phone to fund your account.
Best BetUS Casino Bonuses Available Right Now
Here's a rundown of all the casino bonuses available at BetUS, complete with a short explanation of any key terms and conditions you should be aware of.
These are the main BetUs promotions:
CAS150 - 150% Casino Bonus up to $3000
If you use CAS150 on deposits of $100 or more, you can grab a bonus of up to $3000. This expires in 14 days and comes with wagering requirements of 30x.
JOIN125 - 125% Sportsbook and Casino Bonus
Use this bonus code to bag yourself extra funds up to $2500 on the sportsbook, and the possibility of $625 for the casino.
The sportsbook wagering requirement is 10x. For the casino, it's 30x. You have 14 days to use the deposit bonuses and a maximum capped win of $5000.
10CASH – 10% Sportsbook + 20% Casino Bonus
This bonus code will earn you a 10% sportsbook bonus and a 20% casino bonus. Combined you can earn $2500 in bonus funds. For the sports promotion, you'll need to meet a 3x rollover requirement, for the casino promotion the requirements are set at 30x. Both expire after 14 days.
CAS250 – 250% Casino Match up to $5,000
Use this code to claim a 250% casino bonus of up to $5000. You'll need to make a minimum deposit of $100 or more to qualify. The maximum cashout limit is $10,000. This expires after 14 days and carries a wagering requirement of 30x.
FIRST200 – 200% Crypto Bonus for Casino & Sportsbook
Use this code for crypto deposits of $100 or more and you'll get a sportsbook bonus of up to $3750, as well as a $1250 bonus for the casino section. There's a 15x rollover for the sportsbook promotion and a 30x rollover for the casino portion. Wins are hard capped at $2500 and all bonuses must be used within 14 days.
SUMMER120 – 120% Crypto Welcome Bonus up to $1,200
Every time you make a crypto deposit of at least $100, if you use this bonus code BetUS will double your money all the way up to $1200. There's a maximum win cap of $12000 attached here, as well as 30x wagering requirements and 14 days to use it before expiry. Please note, this bonus code only lasts until September 22, 2022.
RU10CASH – 10% Cash Bonus & 20% Casino Bonus up to $2,500
This bonus code will top up your deposits with up to $2500 extra in both the sportsbook and casino, depending on your deposit. The sports bonus comes with a 3x wagering requirement, while the casino portion comes with its usual 30x. There are 14 days until this bonus expires.
CAS200 – 200% Welcome Bonus Up to $5,000
Use this code to grab a crypto match deposit of up to $5000. There's a maximum win cap of $10,000, wagering requirements of 30x, and a 14-day expiry limit attached here.
SU200 – 150% Sportsbook + 50% Casino Sign-Up Bonus
Use this code to grab a sportsbook and casino bonus worth up to $5000. There is a 30x wagering requirement attached and the bonus must be used within 14 days.
Blackjack Mondays – $500 Cashback on Weekly Losses
If you're a fan of the casino classic blackjack, then this is the promotion for you. Each week you can claim up to $500 in cashback on your weekly losses, so even if you have a bad week, it's not all bad. All funds come with a 30x wagering requirement, and payouts are issued every Monday.
Ready to hit the reels? You definitely will be after this awesome bonus. Everyday Tuesday you can grab a reload deposit bonus of up to $2500. This bonus only applies to the non-jackpot slot game. The bonus expires in 7 days and comes with a rollover requirement of 30x.
Spin & Win - Win Prizes Every Wednesday
If you're a fan of the BetUs Casino slots you'll want to make sure you're playing on a Wednesday. That's because BetUS rewards the biggest spinners of the day with random bonus prizes on select slots. This particular 'random' bonus comes with a 20x rollover requirement and expires 14 days after allocation.
10% Extra on Crypto Deposits Every Thursday
Every Thursday you'll be given the opportunity to pump an extra 10% into your cryptocurrency deposit worth up to $100. Absolutely no wagering requirements attached, just an extra 100 bucks to do with what you please.
1 Free Spin for Every Dollar Deposited on Fridays
Each Friday existing BetUS customers will get one free spin on eligible slots for every dollar deposited. There's a $50 minimum deposit to opt-in and a hard cap at $100. There's a 3-day expiry on all free play bonuses spins, so make sure you use 'em quickly.
SLOTS 150 - 150% Match Bonus + 20 Free Spins Every Saturday
Use this bonus code every Saturday to get a bonus worth up to $2500, as well as 20 free spins on slot games developed by Nucleus Gaming. There's a 20x rollover requirement and a maximum win cap of $10,000.
Other Top Online Casinos and Sportsbooks Like BetUS
Looking for more of the best online casinos and sports betting sites like BetUS? Maybe our article didn't convince you and you want to see some alternatives. Whatever the case may be, take a look below.
Similar to BetUS, BetOnline is a sportsbook and casino hybrid. It's a good one too, offering hundreds of classic titles as well as a deep, comprehensive sportsbook that's packed with markets for NFL, NBA, MLB, and many more.
BetOnline's welcome bonus can be triggered by using the promotional code BOL1000. This will give you extra funds of up to $1000, with 30 days to use them until they expire. They feature wagering requirements of 10x, and Skrill and Neteller deposits are specifically excluded from the promotion.
There's also a healthy amount of bonuses available for crypto users. If you use crypto for the first time on BetOnline, make sure you take advantage of the code CRYPTO100, that'll net you bonus funds of up to $1000.
The bottom line is BetOnline is an excellent alternative to BetUS casino. It's very similar to BetUS, and has a lot of the same strengths and weaknesses.
If you enjoyed BetUS and would like another great betting site to play at, there's no reason you shouldn't sign up to BetOnline and give it a go.
Read the full BetOnline Sportsbook review here
XBet offers a triple threat of gambling fun for casino, sportsbooks, and horse racing. No matter what you're after, XBet provides an excellent service with varied markets and competitive odds lines.
The welcome bonus will net you an extra $500 in bonus funds for both the sportsbook and casino. For the sports betting side you'll be contending with a modest wagering requirement of 4x.
If you're a fan of horse racing you'll be particularly interested in the 7% horse action rebate. That's 7% back on all qualified tracks, deposited into your account by the next week. No wagering requirements are attached; although it's unavailable for immediate cashout.
All in all, XBet is an excellent alternative to BetUS. It's not of the same high quality, but it will be particularly attractive to bettors who like to wager on horse racing as opposed to other forms of gambling.
Previously known as Intertops, Everygame is another veteran of the online betting world and has been serving faithful players since 1996. That's long enough ago to match BetUS's tenure in the industry.
Everygame offers a variety of online betting options, including casino games, sports betting, and an independent poker platform. The latter is what may attract you to playing here as opposed to BetUS, which only has video poker available as an alternative to real player versus player tables.
The welcome bonus code for sports betting is 3XBOOST250, which can be used three times, each time beefing up your balance with an extra $250. It has modest wagering requirements of 4x, so it should be easy enough to cash out if that's your goal.
Over at the online casino, you can use the code SIGNUP1000, which will get you bonus funds of up to $1000. The wagering requirements are set at 30x. These particular promotional funds can only be used on bingo games, European slot poker, keno, scratch cards, and slots.
Overall Everygame is a great alternative to BetUS. There's a lot to enjoy about both the online casino and the sportsbook, as well as a Pai Gow Poker component for those who are fans of the classic card game.
BetUS Casino Review: Final Verdict
BetUS is such an exceptional gambling establishment we question exactly what it is you're doing here if you've not already registered for an account and made a deposit.
Of course, BetUS's stand-out feature is its exceptional sportsbook. Featuring sports from around the globe, complete with competitive odds and deep markets full of excellent wagering opportunities for both newcomers and sharps.
But that's merely one part of the equation. BetUS casino is also an extremely high-quality online betting platform, featuring over 400 different games from a wealth of excellent software providers across the industry.
Combining all of the above with BetUS's exceptional customer support, incredible loyalty program, and staggering 30+ bonuses and promotions, we're left lacking the right superlatives to describe this fine online gambling establishment.
Wherever you choose to end up playing, whether it be on BetUS or one of our other recommended gambling sites, always remember the golden rules - have fun and gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The risks associated with online gambling are enormous and should be taken as an entertainment form solely. While your gambling fortunes might seem to yield some dividends, remember that the "house always wins."
Do you feel you're getting addicted to gambling, or do you know someone facing a similar issue? There's no need to worry as the National Gambling Helpline is available at 1-800-522-4700 to give you the much-needed assistance to reverse gambling addictions. Remember that all gambling sites and articles are for those who are 18+ only.
Casino sites might not be accessible in your region. Always check local laws to see if online gambling is an activity you can partake in legally.
Should you want further insight on gambling, visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: