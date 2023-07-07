Best Sports Betting Sites in Washington State: Top 8 WA Sportsbooks Online & Guide on Betting in WA

If you're a baseball fan based in Washington, you probably know how watching the Seattle Mariners play feels. However, betting on these games at the best sports betting sites in Washington state takes the thrill and experience to a new level.
These sites are flourishing, providing real money online sports betting to guests and residents of the Evergreen State.
After testing various Washington sports betting sites for games, bonuses, customer support, payment options, and the overall user experience on PC and mobile, we settled on Sportsbetting.ag as our top pick.
Whether you want to bet on local teams such as the Seattle Seahawks or international games such as the Champions League, these top online betting sites guarantee the ultimate sports wagering experience.
So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.
Best Sports Betting Sites in Washington State:
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best overall
- EveryGame: Best for tennis bettors
- BetOnline: Best mobile experience
- MyBookie: Most generous bonuses
- BetUS: Best design
- XBet: Best for live sports betting
- Busr: Great for EPL and MLS bettors
- GTBets: Fastest payouts
1. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Sports Betting Site in Washington State Overall
Pros:
- Fast payouts
- High winning limits
- 24/7 customer support
- Great variety of sports betting markets
- 1.000+ daily pre-match markets
- Top-rated website design
Cons:
- Some payment options charge fees
Sportsbetting.ag is a very well-known sport betting website in the industry. But what makes it our top pick? Let’s find out.
Sports Games: 4.8/5
Sportsbetting.ag offers a wide selection of sports games to wager on, incorporating all sorts of football lines, prop bets, totals, spreads, parlays, and much more.
While this is impressive, the platform prides itself on providing some of the best payouts to winning bets. For example, NHL puck lines and Baseball dime lines offer more value than the average online Washington sports betting sites, which is an advantage.
The site is specifically great for entry-level users, with a "Getting Started" tab on the sportsbook section - it breaks down online betting schedules, sports betting terms, and more.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
We were impressed by the number and quality of bonuses and promotions on the platform. You'll find crypto reload boosts, free bets, rebates, the game of the week contests, and reduced juice offers. So no matter the type of online betting you enjoy, Sportsbetting.ag will have you sorted.
New players are welcomed with a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000. The wagering requirement for this offer is just 10x, and gamblers should note that Neteller and Skrill payments don’t qualify.
Apart from the welcome bonus, you'll have access to different types of sports betting offers and promotions. We encourage you to take a look at the Sportsbetting website to ensure you are not missing out on the latest offers.
Desktop User Interface: 4.9/5
We applaud this sportsbook for having an organized layout that's easy to navigate.
Although the design is quite basic, what matters is that it is very easy to use. You can find anything you might be looking for in just a few clicks, making this a super user-friendly online betting website.
Mobile Experience: 4.8/5
There isn't so much to say about the mobile experience. We found everything here satisfactory. The sportsbook works smoothly on all mobile devices, including Android and iOS.
The platform doesn't offer a mobile sports betting app, but there's instant play. You can access the site on your preferred mobile browser and bet on sports games with a reliable internet connection.
Check out all the latest bonuses offered by Sportsbetting.ag by following this link.
2. Everygame - Oldest Online Sportsbook in WA
Pros:
- 24/7 customer support
- Fantastic mobile betting experience
- Quick payouts
- Several year-round promotions, deposit and reload bonuses
- Major international sports covered
Cons:
- Prop bet options need expansion
EveryGame just recently went through some major re-work and even changed its name! Previously known as Intertops, Everygame has an amazing reputation in the market, especially among tennis bettors.
Sports Games: 4.8/5
Everygame offers all major professional sports leagues in the USA, including the ATP, NCAA basketball, and the NHL. On top of that, you'll find major professional soccer leagues such as the Spanish Primera, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the English Premier League.
Better still, the sportsbook has the "Top Bets" feature, which gives Washington residents a little insight into the most popular sports bets of the day, so they don't miss out when some hot action is taking place.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
There are several very enticing bonuses waiting for you at Everygame. Among them, you can find the special welcome bonus for sports bettors. It offers sports bettors a 100% deposit match when they make their first deposit.
Desktop User Interface: 4.75/5
While we commend the platform for designing a user-friendly site in terms of navigation, we'd like to see improvements on the site's overall appearance in the future. As it stands, it can be forgettable.
We'd love to see the inclusion of exciting graphics and redesigning of some pages with large text walls, making it difficult for the reader to absorb the details being presented.
That aside, the site loads quickly, and navigation tabs are clear. If you prefer a simplistic interface, you'll be impressed by Everygame.
Mobile Experience: 4.8/5
Like a select few online sportsbooks out there, Everygame offers a mobile-optimized platform that surpasses the PC version regarding intuitive interfaces, ease of use, and the general live sports betting experience.
The book's mobile site has a straightforward homepage that eases newcomers with an effective three-stage registration process. You can easily switch between markets and sports games with a tap on your screen.
Check out what other bonuses you can score when betting at Everygame.
3. BetOnline - Best Mobile Sportsbook in Washington State
Pros:
- 24/7 support
- 20+ sports betting markets
- A generous $1,000 sign-up offer
- Completely instant play
Cons:
- 6% credit card fees
- High minimum payout for some methods
Looking for the best sportsbook to bet on your favorite sports on the go? You don't have to look any further; BetOnline might be exactly what you need.
Sports Games: 4.75/5
BetOnline covers a broad spectrum of events very well. They are among the first books to offer daily/weekly props and futures, so they should be your first stop when betting on the Seattle Seahawks.
You can expect a massive assortment of lines from player props to entertainment futures. Although the live sports betting section is somewhat limited, the platform will accept wagers on most American sports for in-play bets.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
The sportsbook welcomes new players with a 50% match-up welcome bonus of up to $1,000. To claim this offer, you should use the bonus code BOL1000. This offer comes with a 10x wagering requirement.
If you like cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, BetOnline will offer you a 100% match-up bonus of up to $1,000 on your first crypto bonus (code = CRYPTO100). This one comes with a 14x wagering requirement.
Desktop User Interface: 4.75/5
Thankfully, after remaining outdated for a long time, BetOnline upgraded its website. There are still a few areas that need attention, but generally, the changes are outstanding and make the website a lot easier to use.
Once you enter the sportsbook, you'll see a ton of detail. While it may seem overwhelming initially, essential details will be made available immediately, and odds will show in decimal, fractional and American formats. Once you get used to the layout, it becomes easy to use for sports betting.
Mobile Experience: 5/5
From your mobile browser, you can log in thanks to BetOnline’s excellent mobile-optimized website. The mobile version offers sports gambling options such as straight bets, props, totals, parlays, futures, and more while you're on the move.
You don't have to download any software. So the next time you're at your favorite relaxation lounge, you can bet on the next Seattle Kraken game from your phone. It certainly beats reading one of those dingy magazines you'll find there!
Discover all the latest BetOnline Casino bonuses & promos by clicking here.
4. MyBookie - Most Generous Bonuses of All Online Sports Betting Sites in WA
Pros:
- Two types of welcome bonuses for sports bettors
- Sleek user interface
- Top-notch live sports betting experience
- 24/7 customer service
Cons:
- Limited odds on specific sports games
Who does not love some extra funds with bonuses, right? Take a look at MyBookie if you want some of the most exciting bonuses.
Sports Games: 4.8/5
Regarding sports betting, MyBookie offers what you'd expect and more. The site has a comprehensive array of sports bets for futures, props, football lines, as well as standard industry online betting lines.
Not only will you have access to NFL odds, but the same applies to baseball games, where you'll find typical offerings of errors, innings, hits, and runs.
To find your favorite event, filter through sports betting lines on the left side of the book's section. The site also has a "Featured" component that shows the most recent and most popular sports betting events, making it easy for you to navigate.
Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
We found a vast selection of bonuses and promotions available at MyBookie. There are bonuses for almost all types of gamblers at this online betting site.
First, there are two different types of sports welcome bonuses. The first one is a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, and it comes with a very low, 10x wagering requirement. The second welcome offer - 10% cash up to $200, has an even lower wagering requirement - 1x.
For casino players, there is a special welcome bonus, too - a 150% deposit match up to $750. This offer comes with a 40x wagering requirement.
Desktop User Interface: 4.75/5
MyBookie offers a standard sports betting interface with popular betting markets under a "Featured" section. This is an excellent option if you want to stay updated on trending sports that may go under the radar, such as the F1.
The use of white and blue is appealing, and you'll have an easy time navigating around. Overall, we consider this platform smooth and easy to use.
Mobile Experience: 4.7/5
MyBookie offers a neatly packaged mobile site. With the login option at the top-right corner, you can bet on sports online within seconds. In case you encounter any problems while on the mobile site, customer support has your back on the live chat feature.
MyBookie is one of the few online sportsbooks that allow players to call a rep and bet over the phone. This is an excellent indication of how the platform has merged classic sports betting practices with a reputable and modern sportsbook.
Click here to explore all the latest bonuses & promos offered by MyBookie online casino.
5. BetUS - Best User Interface of Any Washington State Betting Sites
Pros:
- Excellent user interface
- Top-tier customer service
- Quick payouts within 48 hours
- Wide selection of sports betting markets
Cons:
- Limited payment options
With an amazing, user-first design, generous bonuses, and fast payouts, BetUS is easily one of the top betting sites for gamblers in Washington state. Let’s see exactly what it has to offer.
Sports Games: 4.75/5
BetUS is utterly piled up with betting options. This consists of a wide array of leagues, sports, and countries. Just name a pro sports event, and there's a big chance you'll find it available for betting at BetUS.
Furthermore, a prominent feature of this sportsbook is the live betting section, where you can wager on games while they're transpiring. Although this option is not available for every single game, you can be sure to find it in the mainstream ones (think of the NBA, NFL, or popular soccer leagues).
Better still, the platform has a calendar that lists every upcoming game with live odds, which is essential for planning.
You'll enjoy some of BetUS's most lucrative online odds, ranging from parlays to prop bets. Not only will you have a perfect range of sports betting lines to select from, but also exclusive markets for major sports.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.65/5
BetUS has a 100% match-up sports welcome bonus if you deposit using credit cards (or any other fiat currency method) and a 150% match bonus for depositing using cryptocurrencies. For the fiat offer, you will receive an additional 25% casino bonus, and for a crypto bonus, you’ll receive another 50%.
In total, the crypto welcome bonus is up to 200%, and the fiat welcome bonus is up to 125%.
With these offers, it's evident that BetUS is the leader among online sportsbooks when it comes to welcoming new players. However, asking players to deposit a minimum of $100 may be a turn-off, especially for low rollers.
Desktop User Interface: 4.85/5
The BetUS website guarantees Washington residents a strong user experience. Once you land on the website, you'll see a range of available sports betting bonuses and promos, a list of the covered sports, and details of interesting last-minute sports wagers on offer.
It's a vibrant and lively site that doesn't seem cluttered. The sections are boxed off, and the text is bold to increase visibility. Also, the gray, white, and blue color scheme is appealing to the eye.
Navigating through the game options is intuitive. All pages load quickly, and there are several dropdown menus that speed up the navigation process. Lastly, the sportsbook offers an optimized search function to help you filter through games to find the ones you want to bet on.
Mobile Experience: 4.75/5
The mobile sports betting experience at this site is top-rated. You can access the website on all mobile operating systems, including Windows, iOS, and Android.
BetUS gives players an option of downloading online gambling software or using a web browser to access the site. In both cases, you have to use a reliable internet connection.
We were impressed to see graphics and images appearing seamlessly, even on the tiniest screens. Better still, you'll experience the same navigation and handling as you'll typically experience on a large screen of a PC or MAC.
Find out more about BetUS and its recent bonuses by clicking here.
Best Sports Betting Sites in Washington State - Ranking Methodology:
Betting Markets:
Before recommending a sportsbook, we double-check the sports games on offer. An excellent online sports betting site offers betting options on popular leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NHL, EPL, Serie A, and much more.
Bonuses & Promotions:
Top retail sports betting services have lucrative bonuses and promotions that you can hardly resist. In addition to sign-up offers, we look for sites that offer all-year-round reload bonuses, cash backs, free bets, and so on.
Desktop User Interface:
An easy-to-use interface ensures players have a smooth time finding games and betting. For that reason, we recommend platforms with excellent design. Also, they should have amazing graphics and animation making it easier for players to track live bets.
Mobile Experience:
Nowadays, many bettors prefer betting on mobile devices for convenience. Therefore, all online sportsbooks on our list are super optimized to work efficiently on all mobile devices, including Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems.
Although some of the best mobile casinos don't offer dedicated mobile sports betting applications, their mobile sites work well and provide the same quantity and quality of games and sports betting markets.
Best Sports Betting Sites in Washington State - FAQs
What Are the Most Important Features of Sports Betting Sites in Washington State?
The most important features include:
- Reliable payment system: They allow players to deposit and cash out using popular payment options such as Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, Mastercard, Visa, and much more.
- Modern design: These platforms are easy to use with excellent animation and graphics, so you can place bets without hassle.
- Solid customer support methods: If you encounter problems, they allow you to seek assistance through mainstream methods such as live chat, call, and email.
- Wide range of sports games and odds: They offer sports betting odds on popular events such as the NBA, NFL, and NHL, as well as collegiate sports.
- Top-rated bonuses and sports promotions: They give players access to excellent sign-up offers, reload bonuses, cash backs, and much more.
Why Is It So Popular to Bet on Sports in Washington State?
There are many reasons. Apart from the features discussed above, most bettors claim they are trustworthy and can be easily trusted.
How Can I Stay Safe While Betting on Sports in Washington?
Staying safe while using the best online casino sites for sports betting in Washington is easier than ever before. However, you have to use reputable retail sportsbooks (like the ones we've recommended or those approved by the Washington State Gambling Commission), track your expenditure, bet on familiar games, keep your information private, and stay updated on any new changes.
How Long Does It Take To Cash Out From the Best Washington Sports Betting Sites?
The usual timeframe is between a few hours to several business days. The variation depends on the amount withdrawn, the cash-out method, and whether you've provided the necessary account verification paperwork to the sports betting site.
What Sports Can I Bet on at WA Sports Betting Sites?
You can place bets on major and minor Washington state sports games locally and worldwide, including college sports, daily fantasy sports, horse racing, and more.
In addition, top Washington betting sites allow bettors to bet on reality TV, politics, and entertainment. You may even be able to play casino games or try your luck in poker rooms at a few of them.
Comparison of the Top 5 Betting Sites in Washington State
- Sportsbetting.ag: With a variety of sports betting markets, reliable customer support, quick payouts, and a unique interface (on mobile & desktop), Sportbetting.ag represents the ideal sports betting site in Washington state. Sign up to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 to help you get started.
- EveryGame: The best tennis betting online casino is right here! With hundreds of betting odds on tennis, Everygame is truly the best option for tennis bettors. Better still, you'll have access to three deposit bonuses ($250 each), 24/7 customer support, and quick payouts.
- BetOnline: Bet Online offers a well-optimized mobile betting site that works smoothly on all devices. Also, it comes with a great live betting section and an incredible $1,000 welcome bonus.
- MyBookie: At MyBookie, you'll have access to a $1,000 welcome bonus and several promos. This comes in addition to a sleek layout and top-tier live sports wagering experience.
- BetUS: With an intuitive site design that's easy to navigate, BetUS ensures you have an easy time on the site. In addition, this online sportsbook guarantees a comprehensive collection of markets, quick payouts, and reliable customer support.
How to Bet On Sports in Washington State
Since Sportsbetting.ag is our #1 recommendation, we'll use it to explain how you can sign up at the best sportsbooks in Washington.
Step 1: Visit the Website
- Click this Sportsbetting.ag link, which will redirect you to the website.
- To create an account, press the yellow "Click to Join" button.
- Fill in the registration form - you'll need to provide your name, date of birth (DOB), phone number, zip code, and password.
Step 2: Deposit Funds
- If the deposit screen doesn't show up, click the cashier button.
- Select a deposit method and enter the amount you want to deposit.
- Enter the appropriate bonus code in the bonus box below to claim the welcome offer.
Step 3: Start Betting on Your Favorite Sports
- Explore the lobby and make your first sports bet.
Best Sports Betting Sites in Washington State - Final Thoughts
The best sites for sports betting in Washington state offer a wide selection of games, reliable customer support, lucrative bonuses & promos, several payment options, and a great user experience on desktop and mobile.
After double-checking all these factors, we chose Sportsbetting.ag as our number 1 pick due to its perfect balance in all these areas. However, all the sportsbooks that we've recommended stand out in one aspect or the other, so it makes sense if you try them out.
In conclusion, remember that betting on professional sports online is a game of chance, and the outcome can either be positive or negative, so always remember to bet responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
