Best Sports Betting App in Canada: Best Mobile Sportsbooks for Canadian Players in 2022

The best sports betting apps in Canada have unique features you can hardly resist. Apart from offering an easy set-up process, they provide excellent bonuses, reliable customer assistance, easy navigation, as well as quick payouts - just to mention a few.
BetOnline achieved an almost perfect score in all these areas, which explains why it’s our #1 recommendation for the best sportsbook app in Canada overall. It works well on Android and iOS devices, guaranteeing the ultimate online betting experience.
But, this is not the only mobile sportsbook that our team found. We believe there are many other amazing options you should know about.
Let’s delve deeper below!
Best Sports Betting Apps in Canada
- BetOnline: Best overall
- Mr. Play: Bes for live betting
- Sports Interaction: Fast deposits and withdrawals
- Bodog: Wide variety of markets
- Cloudbet: Top-rated Bitcoin sportsbook
- TonyBet: Most reputable
- Leo Vegas: Excellent mobile design
1. BetOnline - Best Sports Betting App in Canada Overall
Pros:
- Great selection of banking options, including cryptocurrencies
- High betting limits
- Generous welcome bonus up to C$1,000
- Higher odds than competitors
- Top-rated mobile interface
- Diverse markets in each game category
Cons:
- Not the best design
BetOnline is a very well-known sports betting casino among Canadian gamblers. It offers users a great variety of betting markets, generous bonuses, and mobile compatibility like no other.
Betting Markets: 4.9/5
BetOnline is an excellent online betting site, and it excels at providing gamblers with an amazing variety of betting markets. Their long-standing baseball dime lines of up to -199 are the best of any online betting sites in Canada.
To put it better, you’ll pay less every day for playing baseball, and since it’s a long season, it can be super lucrative.
Baseball aside, the sports betting site also covers a large spectrum of events. It’s one of the first sports betting sites to open daily/weekly props and futures. Thus, you should expect a wide selection of player props and entertainment futures here.
Although the live betting section is limited, the platform offers most American sports for in-play bets.
Bonuses and promotions: 4.85/5
BetOnline offers two welcome bonuses, one for fiat currencies and another for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. They are as follows:
- 50% sports welcome bonus (Code = BOL1000)
- 100% crypto welcome bonus (Code = CRYPTO100)
As you can see, the best way to maximize your deposit is by claiming the crypto bonus - a 100% match-up bonus of up to $1,000, with a 14x rollover requirement.
These two are just a small part of the fun here, however. This online casino has many more bonuses to offer, ensuring fun like no other for its users.
Mobile Interface: 5/5
This is one area where BetOnline scores perfectly. You can access the mobile site at mobile.BetOnline.ag and play hundreds of games without having to download anything.
While there isn’t a dedicated application, the site has everything you’d expect from the best betting apps. The design is sleek and interactive. In addition, it’s comprehensive and well-organized, so you can find what you’re searching for.
Also, the mobile site features live odds and a calendar for upcoming games and events. If you have little understanding of how to bet on in-play action, the platform offers a detailed breakdown of rules for each game in the live section.
Unfortunately, the platform currently doesn’t offer a live streaming feature, but we hope to see one soon.
Payments: 4.9/5
BetOnline accepts a wide range of betting app payment solutions. The payment process is intuitive and straightforward, regardless of the option you select. To get started, you need to deposit a minimum of $10, though, for credit cards, the limit is set at $50.
Payouts start at $20, but if you want a check, you have to request a withdrawal of at least $500. Some free payouts are available, but not for any conventional method. Across the board, transactions are dependable, and processing times are quick.
2. Mr. Play - Best Sports Betting Mobile App in Canada for Live Betting
Pros:
- An incredible selection of betting markets
- Professional customer support
- Ongoing promotions and boosted odds
- Simple, easy-to-use interface
Cons:
- Sportsbook may take time to load
Are you a fan of live betting? Then you should definitely check out what Mr. Play has to offer! It’s amazing to live betting section is full of exciting opportunities that will ensure you have the most fun!
Betting Market: 4.8/5
Mr. Play offers many features that can only be found at a modern betting site - competitive odds, plenty of betting markets and games, and a tracker to help you remain updated so you don’t miss a thing.
You’ll have access to the most popular leagues, such as the MLB and NHL, and international sports, such as cricket, the Olympics, EPL, La Liga, and more.
Regarding live betting, the mobile site provides 1,000+ live matches to select from every day. Although most odds on in-play games are a little lower than what some competitors offer, popular leagues such as the EPL have slightly higher odds - at around 93% or more.
You can bet on everything from winners to total scores, next goals, handicaps, and more. Better still, partial cashouts are available.
Bonuses and promotions: 4.75/5
Mr. Play rewards new players with a 100% match bonus of up to C$200 if they deposit a minimum of C$10 - and this is only one of the many incredible promotions available on the platform.
These are some of the terms associated with this bonus:
- Offer available once per household
- It can’t be used in conjunction with another offer
- It expires after 14 days
- It has a 9x rollover requirement
You’ll also have access to additional promotions, making sure that anyone can find something they are looking for.
Mobile Interface: 4.8/5
The mobile site works perfectly on all mobile devices, and it’s very straightforward to navigate and easy to use. Once you enter the site, you’ll see popular bonuses and promotions that are currently available, and you can activate these bonuses in just a few clicks.
You can access the mobile site directly from your browser on any Android or iOS device. The layout is user-friendly and major sections, including the lobby, are easy to access.
In addition, the mobile site includes a live betting section, where you can bet on live games on the go and track them, which is a huge advantage.
Payments: 4.85/5
Although the platform doesn’t offer the most extensive selection of payments we’ve seen, they’ve made sure to offer the popular ones. You can use many banking options here, among which are Visa, Maestro, MasterCard, Sofort Banking, Skrill, Neteller, Much better, and more.
Payouts are hassle-free and fast, with e-Wallet cashouts taking just a day or so and bank cashouts averaging between two and five days.
3. Sports Interaction - Best Sports Betting App in Canada for Fast Payouts
Pros:
- Great live experience
- Top-rated customer assistance
- Lots of Canadian sports betting markets
- Easy and timely deposits and withdrawals
Cons:
- Limited banking options
Sports Interaction is another amazing online casino offering players an amazing mobile gambling experience. Let’s discover what makes it such a good sports betting site.
Betting Markets: 4.8/5
Given Sports Interaction availability only in Canada, you may expect it to stand out in offering country favorites such as Canada-style football and ice Hockey. However, that’s further from the case.
Instead, the sportsbook takes an international approach. You’ll have access to betting lines on a wide range of global sports, such as basketball, American football, soccer, baseball, and others.
Also, the betting section includes obscure names such as snooker, table tennis, and eSports. Altogether, it’s a fully-equipped sportsbook that ensures players realistically do their sports gambling without missing a bit.
You can place pre-game or in-play bets - the latter of which you can find on the live betting menu.
Bonuses and promotions: 4.75/5
When it comes to the sportsbook’s welcome offer for new players, there’s good news and bad news. Let’s begin with the good.
There’s a welcome bonus of 100% match - your deposit will be matched dollar-by-dollar. What about the bad news? Well, the maximum offer is capped at C$500, which pales compared to what most of its counterparts offer.
The bonus comes with several terms and conditions:
- Minimum qualifying deposit amount: C$20
- Bet credits expiry period: 45 days
- Bet credits can only be used on sports bets with odds of up to 3 (+200)
It’s worth remembering that although casino players can also claim the bonus, it can’t be split between the sport and the casino - you can only choose one.
Mobile Interface: 4.8/5
We were impressed with how the platform works on tablets and smartphones. It offers players instant play with their mobile browsers and also has an option for customers to download the game software directly to their devices.
Nothing has been sacrificed regarding navigation and handling the platform on a mobile device. You’ll have access to many pre-games and live bet options. Also, there are colorful and detailed graphics that display well, even on smaller screens.
Payments: 4.9/5
Sports Interaction accepts many banking options. The most popular deposit options are bank transfers and credit cards.
We recommend using the same option for depositing and withdrawing funds from the platform, as it’ll save you time.
4. Bodog - Best Variety of Betting Markets of any CA Mobile Betting App
Pros:
- A broad range of sports markets
- Fast payment processing
- Competitive odds
- Welcome bonus with low rollover requirement
Cons:
- Fees on some debit and credit cards
This betting app is very popular among mobile gamblers. It has quite a reputation and offers users a great variety of betting markets.
Betting Markets: 4.8/5
Bodog is famous for offering a wide selection of betting options on popular sports such as basketball, soccer, baseball, hockey, tennis, boxing, golf, MMA, cricket, motor racing, and American Football.
Also, you can choose categories such as eSports, dart, rugby, volleyball, cycling, and snooker. If you have specifically esoteric betting intentions, you can bet on games such as winter sports or entertainment and political prop bets.
Bonuses and promotions: 4.75/5
The platform boasts a 100% welcome bonus at a time when most sportsbooks are doing away with such bonuses. With this promotion, you can redeem up to $400 when you make your first deposit.
The offer has a 5x rollover requirement, which is moderately achievable and one of the lowest wagering requirements available from Canadian sportsbooks.
Other bonuses include:
- Refer-a-Friend bonus: 200% match on your friend’s initial deposit up to $100 - an extra $25 if your friend deposits using Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin sports bonus: 100% match of up to $300 (Code = BOSBITCOIN100).
Mobile Interface: 4.7/5
The smartphone interface is easy-to-use and, most importantly, fast, so you can wager on the move.
The full range of promotions and betting odds available on the PC version is reflected in the mobile version. Better still, the mobile site works well on all iPhones, iPads, Androids, and most tablets.
Payments: 4.75/5
Bodog accepts a selection of safe payment options, including Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Interac e-Transfer, Direct bank transfer, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.
This is diverse enough, although we would’ve liked to see other popular options such as ecoPayz, MuchBetter, and Paysafecard.
The platform recommends Interac for Canadian bettors, insisting that it’s the fastest, easiest, and most common deposit option.
The time taken to process cashouts varies depending on the payment method used. Note that any missing KYC information or pending deposits delay the cash-out process.
Usually, cash-outs made through Player Transfer, Voucher requests, and Bitcoin take approximately 24 hours to be reviewed. On the other hand, Check by Courier payments may take up to 48 hours to be prepared for delivery.
5. Cloudbet - Best Canadian Sportsbook App for Crypto Bettors
Pros:
- Supports multiple cryptocurrencies
- Great sign-up offer of up to 5 BTC
- Many sports games and markets, including eSports
- Well-optimized live section
Cons:
- Few promotions
CloudBet is a very well-known brand in the gambling world. It offers bettors a lot of exciting opportunities, including an amazing crypto welcome bonus.
Betting Markets: 4.7/5
Cloudbet offers online sports betting options on some of the most popular games in the industry, including American Football, basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, and more. In addition, the platform offers eSports games.
You can place real-time bets while watching top-rated teams battling it out on CS: GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and many more.
Each game comes with its fair share of markets, but the player and team propositions are one area the platform lacks. Also, it doesn’t offer teasers on basketball and football, which may drive some bettors away.
One area we found to be excellent is the live betting section. Cloudbet has live options for almost every sport, including rare titles like women’s volleyball.
Bonuses and promotions: 4.65/5
Cloudbet offers new Canadian players a 100% Bitcoin match bonus of up to 5 BTC - the biggest in the sports betting industry by a considerable margin.
It’s worth noting that the offer has a 10x rollover requirement. This is fair, considering the average industry standard for sign-up offers is 35x.
Mobile Interface: 4.65/5
The mobile platform is easily accessible via all mobile devices. Even better, it loads without buffering on all tablets and smartphones, regardless of screen size.
Text and buttons fit perfectly within the screen, and graphics are displayed well. Also, you can click the live chat button to get immediate access to customer support while betting.
Indeed, you’ll have straightforward navigation across various pages, and betting options are well-optimized.
Payments: 4.7/5
If you are looking for the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada for sports betting, there is no better option than Cloudbet.
Cloudbet accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Tether.
To deposit funds, sign in to your account and press “Deposit” to receive the relevant crypto wallet address. Next, copy the address, paste it into your wallet and transfer the money. Alternatively, scan the QR code to transfer funds.
Ranking Methodology for the Top Canadian Sports Betting Apps
Betting Variety:
All the best mobile casinos we’ve recommended offer a vast selection of games and markets to bet on. You’ll find household names such as basketball, soccer, baseball, American Football, and tennis and less popular sports games such as motorsports.
These games offer popular betting options such as teasers, props, lines, and futures. Better still, the odds are excellent to ensure you get the best out of your bets.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Bonuses give players a memorable experience on their online adventures by helping them top up their bankrolls. For that reason, we’ve listed sportsbooks that offer top-rated sign-up offers and recurring promotions for existing sports fans.
Mobile Interface:
An excellent mobile user interface ensures a smooth experience registering, claiming the bonus, and playing available sports games. Thus, we look for mobile sites with unique designs, making it straightforward to navigate from one section to another.
In addition, we recommend betting sites with excellent animation and graphics, which makes it easier to track live games.
Payments:
Payments are a critical part of any mobile sportsbook. Great sportsbooks allow players to deposit funds using several safe and secure options. These include credit cards (Mastercard, Visa, etc.), e-Wallets (Skrill, Netteller, Paypal, etc.), and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Best Sports Betting Apps in Canada: FAQ
Is Sports Betting Allowed in Canada?
Different provinces in Canada control online sports betting differently. Generally, you should be able to use our top picks in different provinces of Canada. But, we always encourage you to double-check local laws and regulations before making a decision.
What Is the Minimum Betting Age in Canada?
The minimum age for betting depends on the province. For instance, Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta allow residents who are 18 years or older to participate in betting activities. Elsewhere, the minimum age is 19.
Which Is the Best Mobile Sports Betting App in Canada?
BetOnline is by far the top sports betting platform in Canada. It’s fast, user-friendly, and offers great bonuses and promos that you can take advantage of.
In addition, it accepts a wide range of popular payment options such as Bitcoin, credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, etc.), and e-Wallet options, including Paypal, Skrill, and Neteller.
Can I Win Real Money Money Using the Best Canadian Mobile Betting Apps?
Yes, just like with the top sports betting apps in Europe and the USA, there are serious prizes to be won on Canadian mobile betting apps.
Where Can I Download Canadian Sports Betting Apps?
The simplest way to download a Canadian sports betting application is to visit the betting site and download it from there. You’ll most likely find a link to download the application at the bottom of the landing page.
What Are the Top 5 Mobile Sports Betting Apps in Canada?
After extensive research, our team found that there are many amazing mobile betting sites for Canadian gamblers. However, the best ones are these:
Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Sports Betting Apps
BetOnline: BetOnline very much like an ideal mobile sportsbook. With two welcome offers (50% fiat and 100% crypto), high odds, a top-tier interface, and a wide selection of games and markets, you’re guaranteed the ultimate mobile betting experience.
Mr. Play: With a great variety of betting markets in a well-designed live betting section, Mr. Play is unmatched in this area. Also, the platform offers reliable customer support, several payment options, and a 100% match bonus of up to C$200.
Sports Interaction: Most cashouts at Sports Interaction take less than 48 hours to process. In addition, you’ll have access to a 100% match sign-up offer, which you can use in many sports markets.
Bodog: At Bodog, you’ll find games with as many as 100 options to wager on. Even better, the odds are competitive, and payments are processed quickly. Better yet, the book’s 100% sign-up offer has a low rollover requirement of 5x.
Cloudbet: Cloudbet accepts multiple crypto options and rewards new sports bettors with a sign-up offer of up to 5 BTC. In addition, it features a super-optimized live betting section and has a wide range of markets in each category.
How To Sign Up at the Best Mobile Sports Betting Apps in Canada
Below is a step-by-step guide on how to sign up and play at BetOnline, our #1 recommendation for sports betting apps in Canada:
Step 1: Visit the Sportsbook
- Click here to visit the BetOnline website.
- Click the light green ”Join Now” button at the top right corner.
- Provide your details, including first name, last name, email, and password.
- Click the “Create Account” button.
Step 2: Check Your Email
- Look for an email from the sportsbook.
- If it’s not there, check your spam folder.
- Click it to verify yourself.
Step: Deposit and Start Playing
- Select your preferred payment option.
- Fill in your payment details and deposit a certain amount.
- Claim the sign-up offer and start betting.
So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Apps in Canada?
Whether it's baseball, American Football, or basketball, it’s evident that Canadians love to bet on sports games. And it makes sense, they are fun to bet on, and players stand a chance to win lucrative prizes.
But you shouldn’t just use any mobile betting app you come across. For the best experience, use a platform that offers excellent bonuses in addition to an easy-to-use interface, reliable customer support, and a wide range of payment options.
We considered all these factors before settling on BetOnline as Canada's best sports betting app. It flourishes in all these areas, ensuring you have the best online experience.
Each app on our list has one or more areas where it beats the rest. So whichever one you select, you’re guaranteed an exceptional experience. Betting results can go either way, so please always bet responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: