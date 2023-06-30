20 Best Online Slots in the UK: United Kingdom Slot Games with Amazing Graphics, High RTPs, and Bonus Rounds

If you are new to slot games, you are in for a treat. In the early internet days, online slots were the ugly sister of online casino games and filled with chintzy traditional slot games that left a lot to be desired in the imagination department.
Today’s online slots are a feast for the eager gambler and players looking for the best online slots are spoiled for choice. With incredible graphics and animation and beautiful themes of all and every nature, players are sure to enjoy the adventure.
Mr. Q casino is leading the pack with Fishing Frenzy, a well-loved slot game with lots of great features and incredible graphics.
Below we list some of the best online slots available in the industry so you can spin the reels to your heart’s content in style.
Best Online Slots in the UK
- Mr Q (Fishing Frenzy): Best online slots casino overall
- All British Casino (Book of Ra): Best online slots variety
- Sun Vegas (Sizzling Eggs): Best for slots bonuses
- 888 Casino (Mad Max- Fury Road): Best for progressive jackpots
- Poker Stars (Rise of the Genie): Best for exclusive online slots
- Mr Play (Book of Secrets): Best user interface
- Casushi (Fluffy in Space): Most popular online slots
- PlayZee (Wild West Gold): Best mobile slots casino
- BetUK (Blirix’s Workshop): Best RTP online slots
- Casumo (Sahara Riches): Best crypto slots casino
1. Mr Q Casino (Fishing Frenzy) - Best UK Online Slots Overall
Pros:
- Amazing selection of over 900 slots
- SImple, easy-to-use banking methods
- All withdrawals are completely free of all fees
Cons:
- Welcome bonus could be better
Mr Q is a fantastic online casino that opened its doors in 2018. In the short time it has been around, it has garnered a great following of loyal fans for its amazing features and fantastic gameplay.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
With just over 900 slot games, Mr Q has more than enough of a varied game selection to ensure players never become bored with their library. They have a nice mix of all-time great popular titles as well as a few new games which we have yet to see anywhere else.
They have partnered with some of the best software providers in the industry and you can see they have put a focus on quality over quantity. We are currently enjoying Fishing Frenzy, a 5 reel, 10 pay line game that has amazing graphics and sound effects, and an RTP value of 96.12%.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.3/5
Mr Q lets the ball drop somewhat in its bonuses and rewards department. They do not offer much in terms of a welcome bonus but they do offer 20 bonus spins which players must use within 2 days. The best part is there are no wagering requirements for this bonus so you can take out your winnings anytime.
They do not have any other bonuses and reward programs ongoing which is a little disappointing, but they do run specials from time to time. It is always a good idea to check out their website to see what promotions they have running at any particular time.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Mr Q has invested heavily in ensuring their mobile casino is as smart as they come and the investment has paid off. The mobile functionality at Mr Q is amazing and very easy to navigate on the smaller screen.
They do not have a dedicated downloadable app but their mobile-adapted browser is sensational with everything being well organised and a dream to play on. We tested the casino’s performance on Android and iOS devices and it delivered stellar display and responsiveness.
Banking: 4.5/5
Mr Q keeps it simple when it comes to their banking options. They offer debit cards, PayPal, Pay by Mobile, and bank transfer.
While this is a perfectly decent list of banking options, we would have liked to have seen some e-wallet options such as Neteller and Skrill, and, with the rise of the best crypto gambling sites, a crypto option or two would not go amiss.
What is great, is that all their transactions are completely free of all fees and they have a good withdrawal payout time of between two to three banking days. They do state on their website that it can take up to seven days to process but we have found their payouts to be quicker than this.
Overall: 4.8/5
Mr Q may be a relatively new casino but it knows what it’s doing and its legion of loyal fans agree that it is one of the best online slot casinos out there. Its easy-to-navigate user interface and fantastic selection of games makes it a very pleasant gambling experience.
Additionally, they have a great customer support department over and above a helpful FAQ guide. Players wanting to contact their customer support can do so via live chat, email, and, bizarrely, post for those still living in the dark ages.
To get started at the best online slots casino overall, click here.
2. All British Casino (Book of Ra) – Best Variety of Online Slots of all UK Slots Sites
Pros:
- Over 1300 slot games on offer
- Exciting Slingo section
- Great mobile app
- Minimal transaction fees
Cons:
- Delayed support responses
All British Casino is a fantastic homegrown casino that offers hours of entertainment fun to anyone wanting to play online slots. It offers a great selection of incredible games of exceptionally high quality and has a number of other great features, including a super smart layout and design.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
All British Casino likes to roll out the red carpet when it comes to the selection of games they have on offer. They offer over 1330 fabulous slot games that range from the super well-known to new and exclusive games that are not available anywhere else on the internet.
Currently, we are enjoying Book of Ra, a five reel nine pay line slot machine that offers incredible gameplay. The graphics and animations are sensational and you will love the sound effects. Additionally, it has a decent RTP value of 95.1%.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5
All British Casino does a decent job of welcoming new players into its fold with a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to £100. There is a 35x wagering requirement attached to the welcome bonus which is on par with the industry standard.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5
We absolutely love the mobile functionality of All British Casino. They offer a dedicated downloadable app that is a sensation to use. The whole look and feel of the site is clean-cut and sleek and this translates nicely onto their app.
Everything is very well organized and easy to use. We took the app for a test drive on Android and iOS devices and both versions were impeccable. For players wanting to play directly via the mobile adapted browser, you too will be pleasantly surprised with the overall quality mobile experience.
Banking: 4.8/5
The banking options at All British Casino are excellent. They offer debit cards, e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill, and other options such as bank transfer and Paysafecard.
Their withdrawal times are super quick with all payout times being within 2 banking days. Best of all, all of their transactions are completely free of all fees. Now that is what we like to see from a casino’s banking options.
Overall: 4.5/5
All British Casino prides itself on being an online casino that offers a lot of everything to all of its players, especially if those players like to play slots online. Their online slot games are incredible and there is a long enough list of them to ensure that players never become bored of their slot games offering.
They also have a great customer support department, although they are not available 24/7 which some players can find frustrating. Should you wish to contact their customer support via email, live chat, and telephone.
To kickstart your adventures into the world of the best online slots casino for game variety, click here.
3. Sun Vegas (Sizzling Eggs) – Best Welcome Offer Of All UK Slot Sites
Pros:
- Welcome offer up to £300
- Nearly 900 slot games on offer
- Excellent 2/7 customer support
- Fantastic user interface
- Great slingo games
Cons:
- Not the best variety of payment options
Sun Vegas is the famous Sun newspaper’s little sister project and there is nothing little about what they have to offer. There’s a fantastic lineup of online casino games and anyone looking at playing slots online will be pleasantly surprised with their library.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
With just under 900 different slot games to choose from, Sun Vegas is more than capable of keeping players entertained for hours on end. They have a nice mix of well-known games as well as an interesting array of lesser-known games that are gaining popularity.
We are currently enjoying the game Sizzling Eggs, a brand new slot game that was released in June of 2022. It has five pay lines and is a great take on the traditional fruit slots of long ago. The updated version has a few wild symbols and some great scatters that are peppered all across the game.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
Sun Vegas is not shy to bring out the dancing girls when it comes to the bonuses and rewards they have on offer. They offer a fantastic welcome bonus of 100% up to £300 which is a great way to start off at any casino. There is a steep 50x wagering requirement attached to the bonus which is way above industry standard, though.
On the ongoing promotions side, they have a great loyalty point system where players can earn points that can be converted into cold hard cash at any time. Loyalty points can also be accumulated to earn you Priority Points Member status.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Sun Vegas’ downloadable mobile casino app is a brilliantly designed application that is supremely easy to navigate.
Everything is very well designed and the responsiveness of the app is next to none. The display is crisp and clean and the overall look and feel is top-class. For players wanting to forgo the app, you can also play on their mobile adapted browser which is equally as brilliant.
Banking: 4.5/5
The banking options of Sun Vegas are a little limited, in our opinion. They offer debit cards as well as PayPal, Skrill, and Paysafecard. While these are some of the most popular banking options, we would like to see a bit more of a selection.
The one positive is that they have extremely efficient payout times of between one and three banking days which is pretty good as far as an industry-standard goes. You can expect a few fees attached to the withdrawal options but they are relatively low.
Overall: 4.4/5
Sun Vegas is a sensational online casino that has fantastic features all bundled up into a well-organized and designed casino that is a pleasure to play on.
Additionally, they have an excellent customer support team that is available 24/7. Players wanting to contact their customer support can do so via email and telephone.
To get started at the best online slots casino for bonuses and rewards, click here.
4. 888 Casino (Mad Max - Fury Road) – Best Progressive Jackpots Selection Of Any UK Casino
Pros:
- Over 1,200 online slots
- Amazing selection of progressive games
- 88 bonus spins with 1x wagering
Cons:
- Customer support options are slightly limited
888 Casino is one of the oldest names in online gambling having opened its online doors way back in 1997. They have stood the test of time for their amazing all-around offering and have recently made another purchase of a big online casino to add to their stable.
Game Selection: 4.4/5
888 Casino has a sensational lineup of over 1200 different slot titles, many of which are incredibly exciting jackpot slots. They offer bumper paydays on some of their big-name titles and can easily be considered one of the top online slot casinos of all time.
Currently, we are enjoying their game Mad Max Fury Road, a post-apocalyptic steampunk slot game modelled on the wildly popular 2015 film of the same name. The five-reel game features characters from the film as their symbols and you can view video clips from the film as you play. And it has an RTP value of 96.06% so you can expect a sweet payout.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5
As far as bonuses and rewards go, 888 Casino likes to ensure that its players are well looked after. They offer a welcome bonus of 100% up to £100 plus additional 88 bonus spins. What is even more interesting is that they offer an ongoing 10% cashback on all funds deposited.
There is a 30x wagering requirement on all welcome bonuses which is the industry standard. The Bonus spins only have a 1x wagering requirement.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
The mobile functionality of 888 Casino is fantastic. They offer a brilliant downloadable app that is very well organized and easy to play. The layout and design are well thought out and navigating across the site is a breeze.
If an app is not what you are looking for, the mobile adapted browser is also a really good option. It works similarly to the app although it has a few design differences which are not as well organized but such is the case usually with apps vs a mobile adapted browser.
Banking: 4.4/5
The banking options of 888 Casino are extensive and convenient. They offer debit cards as well as PayPal, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, EcoPayz, Trustly, Interac, Pay4Fun, Rapid Transfer, iDebit, and wire transfer.
There is little information available regarding their fees associated with either the deposits or withdrawals and their payout times are a little longer than we feel is necessary. Some withdrawals can be done in two days but most of the withdrawal payout times are listed as within 10 days.
Overall: 4.3/5
888 Casino is a fantastic online casino for anyone looking to play online slots. They have a sensational lineup of great progressive jackpot slots and numerous other fantastic features that make it a pleasure to play on.
One area 888 Casino could improve upon is the customer support options. They only offer a contact form which, in our opinion, is simply not enough options in this day and age. While they took less than a day to reply to our message, we would still like to see a live chat, email, or phone number option added in the not-so-distant future.
Click here to be part of the fun over at 888 casino and enjoy those 88 bonus spins.
5. PokerStars (Rise of the Genie) - No. 1 UK Online Slots Site for Exclusive Games
Pros:
- Over 140 exclusive games available
- Excellent 24/7 customer support
- 100 no deposit bonus spins
- Fantastic mobile app available
Cons:
- Slightly cumbersome user interface
PokerStars is one of the best online casinos out there and despite being known for its amazing online poker, it also does a fantastic job in the online slots department.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
PokerStars offers just over 600 different slot titles, with most of them being well-known favorites in the online slots arena. They offer traditional online slot games as well as progressive jackpot slots which have sensational values attached to them.
We are currently enjoying the title Rise of the Genie, a gorgeous Arabian Nights-themed game that is filled with bonus spins and treasure chests full of cash prizes to be won. It is a beautiful slot game with video game-like features giving off an immersive game experience and a payout percentage of 96.46%.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5
PokerStars does not hand out cash when it comes to their welcome bonus, rather they offer a generous no-deposit 100 bonus spins as a signup and welcome bonus package. There are no wagering requirements attached to these bonus spins.
Additionally, PokerStars has a famous rewards program where players stand a chance of winning great prizes which include many bonus spins and cash back. It is a tiered rewards program with players advancing through six different reward levels.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
PokerStars has one of the best downloadable mobile casino app in the industry. We have seen better but we can agree that it is a really well-designed app that offers excellent gameplay. No lagging or freezing has been observed as well.
For players who prefer not to play in-app, there is also a mobile adapted browser version which also plays beautifully. Both app and browser are optimized for the smaller screen and both the display and the responsiveness are excellent.
Banking: 4.9/5
PokerStars has some of the best banking options of all online slot sites out there. They offer debit cards, Apple Pay, local bank transfer, direct bank transfer, wire transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Skrill 1 Tap, MuchBetter, Neteller, Paysafecard, Neosurf, Rapid Transfer, Google Pay, and Trustly.
That is a sensational lineup of banking options and the only thing we can think of that is missing is perhaps a cryptocurrency offering. With PokerStars being so popular, we find it surprising that there are no crypto options but hopefully that will change in the not-so-distant future.
There are no fees charged from PokerStars’ side but it is always important to check with your banking provider of choice to ensure they do not charge you any fees. Payout times vary from between a few minutes in the case of Neteller up to 10 days in the case of Apple Pay.
Overall: 4.7/5
PokerStars has earned its place as one of the best online slot sites for its amazing list of fantastic features coupled with its amazing ability to keep its offering fresh. We think the user interface could do with a bit more organizing but on the whole, it is an amazing casino that deserves its accolades.
They also have a fantastic customer support department and players can contact their helpful customer support team via a contact form, email, and live chat.
Begin your journey with the internet’s best online slots site for exclusive games, click here.
Ranking the Best Online Slots Sites for UK Players
Game Selection
Signing up for a new casino can be an arduous task so finding a casino that has a decent selection of games on offer is important. This will ensure players do not become bored of the offering or that the gameplay becomes stale.
Bonuses and Rewards
The best online casino bonuses and rewards go a long way in incentivizing new players and building customer loyalty. Choosing a great online casino that offers superb incentives such as a great welcome bonus is essential.
Mobile Compatibility
Many of us are tuning out of our desktops and into mobile gaming for our online gambling pleasures. Having a casino with great mobile functionality is important and while a dedicated downloadable app is not essential, having a decent mobile adapted browser is.
Banking
The ability to manage funds in and out of your accounts conveniently, securely, and with minimal fees is extremely important. We looked into the available payment methods, their average processing times, and the fees attached to each banking option.
The Top UK Online Slots Games & Sites - FAQs
Can I Play For Free at UK Slot Sites?
Some UK casinos offer a free-play version of a slot game or two where you can play free games. Most casinos do require you to sign up to the site, however, even if you plan on playing for free.
What is an RTP Value of These UK Online Slots?
An RTP value means a return to player value and refers to the percentage of money gambled that the slot machine pays back to you over a period of time. If slot machines have a 96% RTP then it is safe to say that you will win back 96% of your money gambled over a period of time.
Are UK Slot Machines Fair?
All the best online gambling sites in the UK use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure their games are fair. RNGs are programs that randomly generate numbers and are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).
What is a Progressive Jackpot UK Slot?
A progressive jackpot is where the jackpot is accumulated every time it is played. Usually, it is a single game that is accumulated but it is possible to have a progressive jackpot that is linked to a few slot machines in the online casino too.
How Do I Choose the Best UK Online Slots Site for me?
Everyone is different and as such, has different needs and requirements when it comes to what makes up a great online casino. We recommend you start off at Spin Casino and work your way around a few of the other casinos in this list to find which online casino suits your needs best.
Summary of the Best UK Slot Sites
Mr Q: Mr Q is a fantastic overall online casino that specializes in online slot games. They also offer a decent welcome bonus to get you started.
All British Casino: All British Casino cleans up in terms of their amazing selection of different games they have on offer with more than 1300 options available. As far as welcome bonus goes, they offer a decent package that goes a long way to trying out all those amazing slots.
Sun Vegas: Sun Vegas has so much to offer its players, especially when it comes to its bonuses and rewards. They offer a fabulous 100% up to £300 in bonus funds to enjoy.
888 Casino: 888 Casino is one of the best online slots sites that has a great selection of sensational progressive jackpot slots. They also offer a generous welcome bonus and additional 88 bonus spins.
PokerStars: PokerStars is a sensational online casino that excels in offering exclusive games that you will not find anywhere else on the internet. They also offer fabulous welcome bonus spins.
How To Get Started at the Best Online Slots Sites in the UK
If you wish to sign up to any of the sites mentioned above, the process is pretty much the same. Here’s how you can get started at our top pick, Mr. Q.
1. Sign up for a new account.
- Go to Mr. Q casino’s sign up page and click “Join Now” in the top right-hand corner
- Fill in your personal details and click “Next Step”
- Fill in the rest of the details and click “Complete Sign Up”
2. Check your email.
- Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox
- Click “verify” to activate your account
3. Deposit your funds and play.
- Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds
Ready to Play the Best Online Slots in the UK?
You cannot go wrong with Mr Q, but we recommend that you start your online slots journey there and try each of the other sites to see what you decide is best.
While some prefer the overall excellence of Mr Q, others may prefer the jackpot slots of 888 Casino or the bonuses and rewards of Sun Vegas.
One thing is for sure - you will definitely find what you are looking for on this list of the best online slots casinos. Enjoy your time online and remember, online gambling should always be enjoyed responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.
Visit these free gambling addiction resources: