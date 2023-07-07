Best Online Casinos in Ireland (2022): Irish Online Casinos Ranked By Game Variety, Bonuses, and More

Are you looking for ways to put your Irish luck to the test? Then you have to check out our list of the best online casinos in Ireland.
We took it upon ourselves to do all the work for you, and after hours of extensive research and analysis, the results are in - the best online casino for Irish gamblers is Spin Casino, offering users amazing game variety, generous bonuses, and many more.
Ready to see what other casinos made the cut? Let's go.
Best Online Casinos in Ireland
- Spin Casino: Best overall
- Jackpot City: Best welcome bonus
- Magic Red: Best for mobile
- TonyBet: Best for crypto
- Leo Vegas: Best for slots
- Dream Vegas: Best for new players
- DublinBet: Best sportsbook
- Luckster: Best for progressive jackpots
- Barz: Best design
- Plaza Royal: Best variety of games
- Casinoly: Best extra spins offer
- Casimba: Best customer service
1. Spin Casino - Best Online Casino in Ireland Overall
Pros:
- €1,000 welcome bonus
- Dedicated Android and iOS app
- About 500 games from leading providers
- Reputable online casino
- Amazing design & user interface
Cons:
- Selection of table games could be better
Our number one choice for Irish players is Spin Casino. Owned by Baytree LTD, this excellent online gambling platform features about 500 games, a variety of banking options, and a generous welcome bonus of up to €1,000.
Games Library: 4.8/5
Formed in 2001, Spin Casino has been serving Irish gamers online for many years, as well as a number of other countries across the globe. They are owned by reputable international iGaming company Baytree, so you can be sure you're in for a high-quality online gambling experience.
There are about 500 casino games to dig into at Spin Casino, spanning a whole range of different classics, backed by industry software heavyweights like Microgaming.
Whether you're looking to spin a few reels, play a few virtual hands, or even try out some live dealer games - you can be sure Spin Casino has you catered for.
Bonuses & Features: 4.9/5
New players at Spin Casino can claim a welcome bonus of €1,000. It's split over four deposits and can only be used on eligible online slots. It also comes with a wagering requirement of 70x, which is a bit too high.
Despite being a difficult bonus to cash out, it's still attainable. You'll just need to set aside a long afternoon to get busy, and as always hope you've got the rub of the green on your side.
Design & Interface: 4.9/5
Spin Casino features an awesome banner on the main page that imagines a Vegas-style city complete with all the most popular casino games on offer. It also has the statue of liberty in it for some reason, but hey - as long as it looks good, we're not complaining.
Banking Tools: 495/5
These are some of the banking options accepted by Spin Casino:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Visa Electron
- Interac
- Skrill
- Trustly
- iDebit
- Neteller
'Solid' is the word we'd use to describe Spin Casino's banking options.
There could definitely afford to be a wider variety of options, but what's available certainly isn't anything to sniff at. Skrill and Neteller are two of the biggest e-wallet companies online, and there are also the standard Visa and MasterCard offerings, too.
Register at Spin Casino now to claim your €1,000 welcome bonus.
2. Jackpot City - Most Generous Bonuses of All Irish Online Casinos
Pros:
- 500+ casino games
- 24/7 live chat support
- €1600 welcome bonus
- Latest secure SSL technology
Cons:
- The design could be better
The next website on our list of top Irish online casinos is Jackpot City, the sister casino of our number one pick Spin Casino. Packed with over 500+ games and a tidy €1,600 welcome bonus, this is a great choice for any discerning Irish gambler.
Games Library: 4.85/5
If you're getting a sense of deja-vu while browsing Jackpot City, don't worry. It's not a glitch in the matrix. Rather, Jackpot City has the same ownership as Spin City, our number one choice for Irish gamers. That's a pretty good starting point of validation for a top casino.
Much like its sister casino, Jackpot City has a robust library with varied titles. There are a little over 500 different games to explore from a range of excellent software providers. You'll find a top range of live dealer games to explore as well if you're feeling a little lonely and want some online company.
Bonuses & Features: 4.95/5
New players can claim a welcome bonus of up to €1,600 split across their initial four deposits. It’s one of the most generous offers we found. Make sure to read the full description though as the complete T&Cs apply to it.
Design & Interface: 4.85/5
The front page of Jackpot City features a pretty cool graphically designed depiction of what an actual Jackpot City might look like, a neon playground filled to the brim with exciting casino games and brands.
The problem is, this is really the only place we see it. The rest of the website seems to act as if this originally very cool concept just doesn't exist. Still, if they expanded on it - it would almost be perfect.
Banking Tools: 4.8/5
You can use the following banking options for deposits and withdrawals at Jackpot City Casino:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Visa Electron
- Interac
- Skrill
- Trustly
- iDebit
- Neteller
Jackpot City has the same banking tools available as our number one choice Spin Casino, which is unsurprising considering they are both owned by the same reputable company.
As always, if you're looking for ease of use and convenience, we recommend e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.
Find out more about Jackpot City Casino bonuses & promos by clicking here.
3. Magic Red - Best Online Casino in Ireland for Mobile
Pros:
- €200 welcome bonus + 100 free spins
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- About 1,000 games from leading providers
- Exciting offers for existing players
Cons:
- Limited banking options
Next on the list is Magic Red, featuring an excellent loyalty program and robust library of excellent casino games from a wealth of different software providers.
Games Library: 4.8/5
Like most other online casino sites in Ireland, Magic Red's primary focus is on slots.
However, they also feature a ton of other classics, too. If you've come to play casino games, then Magic Red is ready and waiting to accommodate you with its very strong library of 1,000 games, featuring titles from reputable software providers across the industry.
Bonuses & Features: 4.8/5
After you've finished registering at Magic Red, you'll be entitled to a €200 welcome bonus + 100 free spins on eligible slots. The bonus funds come with a wagering requirement of 35x, which is just around the industry average.
If you plan on playing at Magic Red long term, you'll be happy to know they have an excellent loyalty program available. Also, this casino is known for offering different types of bonuses and promotions to existing players, which is a huge advantage.
Design & Interface: 4.8/5
Magic Red's design leaves a lot to be desired. There's no clear theme being utilized, and most of the pages on the website come across as very messy or poorly presented. It hampers the browsing process and makes games harder to find, as well as being a bit of an eye-sore.
Banking Tools: 4.7/5
You can use the following banking options at Magic Red:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Skrill
- Neteller
Sadly, the selection of payment methods is not the best here. Four banking options are simply not enough for everyone. However, one advantage is that you can use the most popular banking options: debit cards and e-wallets.
Click here to find out more about Magic Red and its latest bonuses.
4. TonyBet - Best Online Casino in Ireland for Crypto Players
Pros:
- €100 welcome bonus
- Crypto friendly
- Great variety of games
- Offers amazing sports betting section
- One of the best Bitcoin roulette sites
Cons:
- Not the most generous bonuses
Making our list at number four is TonyBet, a popular casino owned by world-famous poker player Tony G. With thousands of games to choose from and a sportsbook to boot, this is definitely an online casino well worth checking out.
Games Library: 4.8/5
TonyBet is a world-renowned online casino that has an amazing reputation among gamblers of all interests.
One of the main reasons for the huge popularity of TonyBet is the amazing game variety that it has to offer. All the games available here are from the best-known software providers in the industry, which guarantee quality like no other.
During our research, we found all different types of games here, which we believe should be enough for all gamblers.
It also offers a very well-sophisticated sportsbook section, which is an additional advantage.
Bonuses & Features: 4.7/5
While this online casino shines bright when it comes to the game variety, it falls short when taking a look at its bonuses and promotions. When compared to some of our top picks, the welcome bonus here is not so exciting.
TonyBet offers new players a 100% deposit match up to €100.
Design & Interface 4.75/5
While TonyBet is unlikely to win any modern art awards, it does have a well-designed website that is easy on the eye and a pleasure to browse. Whether you're using the sportsbook or the casino section, it's easy to get around and comfortable to use.
Banking Tools: 4.9/5
Now, whatever TonyBet is lacking in terms of bonuses, the amazing variety of banking options more than makes up for it. Here are all the banking options you can use here:
- Visa
- Discover
- MasterCard
- Skrill
- Neteller
- ecoPayz
- Jeton
- Interac
- Perfect Money
- BTC
- LTC
- ETH
There's an excellent variety of banking tools available at TonyBet. Not only do they include traditional and popular methods such as MasterCard, Visa, and Skrill, but they also cater to the cryptocurrency crowd with three solid options to choose from.
Follow this link to discover all the TonyBet bonuses.
5. Leo Vegas - Best Irish Online Casino for Slot Games
Pros:
- About 400 slot games
- Unique payment methods
- Huge jackpot selection
- Games from leading providers
- Spin the Wheel to score a bonus
Cons:
- Not the best design
The last choice for our top 5 online casinos is Leo Vegas. This excellent global casino features a huge selection of slot games with lucrative jackpots and excellent bonus features.
Games Library: 4.7/5
Thousands of casino games make this the second biggest library in our top 5, but it's one particular game that Leo Vegas does better than anybody else as far as casinos in Ireland go - and that's the slots game.
There are about 400 slot games available to play at Leo Vegas of all different kinds. The well-loved Mega Moolah series is here, starting with the original, then Mega Moolah Absolootly Mad, Mega Moolah Juicy Joker, and finally Mega Moolah Immortal Romance. All of them come with lucrative jackpots worth hundreds of thousands of euros.
Bonuses & Features: 4.75/5
After registering at Leo Vegas, new players can spin the wheel and claim a bonus worth up to €1,000. The wagering requirements are set at 25x, which is below the usual industry standard of 35x, so well worth pursuing if you're into cashing out bonuses.
Design & Interface: 4.6/5
There's nothing inherently wrong with Leo Vegas's design, but it objectively functions better as a mobile client rather than a desktop one. If you're using the mobile-optimized version on the go, you're unlikely to experience any of the issues we did.
The issues we speak of are relatively small but can have a detrimental effect while playing. They are mostly visual glitches and poor page composition. But, as most people will be using the mobile client, it won't present too much of a widespread issue.
Banking Tools: 4.6/5
You can use the following banking options to make deposits and withdrawals when playing your favorite games at Leo Vegas:
- Visa
- Mastercard
- PayPal
- Apple Pay
- Trustly
- Skrill
- MuchBetter
LeoVegas is home to a decent selection of banking tools, including some big names you won't find at many other casinos. The inclusion of PayPal and Apple Pay is the most notable here, being two of the most popular payment methods online - and not often featured at many other Irish casino sites.
Check out what are the latest casino bonuses offered by Leo Vegas online casino.
Ranking Methodology for the Best Irish Online Casinos
Games Library:
For this particular benchmark, we have examined both quality and quantity. Larger libraries are better, but we're looking for diversity more than anything else. A wide range of software developers and games that are able to cater to a wide variety of Irish players across the country.
Bonuses & Features:
All top online casinos in Ireland will offer a bonus of some kind. The most popular is a welcome bonus, but sometimes you can find other promotions available as well.
Throughout our reviews, we have taken a closer look at all the bonuses offered by our top picks and analyzed not only the bonuses themselves but also all the terms and conditions associated with those bonuses to make sure all the casinos we picked offer users fair promotions.
Design & Interface:
We don't expect online gambling sites to look like a work of art. But we do expect them to at least try. It's not the biggest deal breaker if a casino looks bad, but it definitely has a material effect on your experience and time spent there.
Furthermore, all casinos should be easy to use and provide a stress-free gambling experience. Games should load smoothly, and browsing the website and navigating what's on offer should be intuitive and simple.
Banking Tools:
This is the most straightforward benchmark of them all. How will you move money in and out of your account? We'll list all the services available to you from specific casinos. We're looking for a wide variety of options to be as inclusive as possible.
Best Online Casinos in Ireland: FAQ
Can I Win Real Money Playing at Irish Online Casinos?
Yes, you can win real money playing at Irish online casinos. All the casinos featured in this article are licensed to take real money wagers.
Can I Trust Irish Casinos Online?
Yes, you can trust Irish casino sites as long as they are licensed. All the online casino brands featured in this article are 100% legitimate and trustworthy, vetted by us.
Are Irish Online Casinos Rigged?
No, Irish casinos are not rigged. All casinos have a house edge, but this isn't the same as being 'rigged.' If you're ever unsure about a particular casino, do your research first.
What Software Developers Provide Games to the Best Online Casinos in Ireland?
You can find a whole wealth of software providers at Irish casinos, including Evolution Gaming, Micro Gaming, Net Ent, and more.
What Games Can I Play at Irish Online Casinos?
You can play plenty of casino games at Irish online casinos. Some of the most popular include online slots, blackjack, and roulette.
What Casino Bonuses Can I Find at the Best Irish Casinos?
You can find a wide variety of bonuses at Irish casinos. Welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, plus plenty more great promotions are all available.
Is Online Gambling Allowed in Ireland?
Yes, online gambling is allowed in Ireland. Make sure to check out our top list of the best online casinos in Ireland and pick the one that fits your needs the best.
What's the Best Online Casino in Ireland?
After doing extensive research and analysis, our team of expert gamblers found 12 amazing online casinos for real money gamblers in Ireland. However, we believe that these five online casinos are the best ones:
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Ireland
Here's a quick comparison of our top 5 choices and their stand-out features:
- Spin Casino: Spin Casino is our number one choice for players across Ireland. Check out its excellent library and top-tier mobile apps and get involved today.
- Jackpot City: Jackpot City offers a lucrative welcome bonus along with a robust library that will please Irish gamers of all stripes.
- Magic Red: If you're looking for the best mobile casino with an amazing selection of games, look no further! Magic Red has it all.
- TonyBet: TonyBet is the top global casino that is well-known among gamblers of all different interests. It's also number four on our list of top casinos in Ireland. Check it out!
- Leo Vegas: Leo Vegas features a huge variety of incredible slot games, as well as bonuses with friendly wagering requirements.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casino in Ireland
Step 1 - Register an Account
- Log on to Spin Casino and press the pink sign-up button in the middle of the page.
- Fill out the required details, including your email address.
- Wait for the validation link to arrive in your inbox.
Step 2 - Validate Your Account
- Check your email inbox for the validation link.
- If it's not there, check your spam box.
- Once located, click the link to complete your validation.
Step 3 - Deposit and Play
- Make a deposit using your chosen payment method.
- Use a bonus if applicable.
- Start playing and have fun.
So, Did You Find the Best Real Money Online Casino in Ireland For You?
By now, we hope you feel sufficiently enlightened about online casinos in Ireland, or at least slightly more confident than you did before. Of course, our top choice for Irish players is Spin Casino, based on its top quality consistency in our benchmark system.
Despite that, we'd be doing you a disservice if we told you not to bother checking anywhere else out. We made an effort to include all the top online casinos for a reason. If you're not keen on one, you might find something you like in another. You never know until you try, after all.
Wherever you end up placing your bets, always remember to gamble responsibly - and have fun!
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you feel you might be addicted to gambling, there are many resources available to help. A good place to start is Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.
Check out the following organizations for additional free gambling addiction resources: