6 Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK: Top UK Bingo Sites Ranked by Bingo Games and Bonuses

The best UK online bingo sites are bags of fun. They've got a great selection of bingo games, huge pots, lots of banter - and more real cash prizes than Santa.
The good news is that you've already struck luck. Our team of bingo fanatics has reviewed all the latest sites and come up with this list of the best bingo sites you can join today.
All of our top picks are available in the UK, they're all fully licensed and legit, and they've got all your favorite games.
And while PlayOJO is our standout choice with its offer of 50 free bingo tickets to new players, there are multiple ways to win a full house at all of our 6 best bingo sites.
Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK
- PlayOJO: Best online bingo site overall
- Mecca Bingo: Top-rated bingo bonuses
- Mr Q Casino: Highest rank UK site for jackpot bingo
- Sun Bingo: Best community for bingo players
- Two Fat Ladies: Best bingo game variety
- Moon Bingo: Best for mobile bingo
1. PlayOJO - Best UK Online Bingo Site Overall
18+ 1st deposit only. Make a deposit of at least £10 for a max of 50 bonus bingo tickets. These are valid for games up to £0.25 in the Amigo Bingo Room. 0x wagering. OJO Rewards policy applies.
Pros:
- 50 bingo tickets
- 50 bonus spins for new players
- No wagering requirement for bonuses
- 3,000+ games
- 17 bingo rooms
Cons:
- Lack of cash bonuses
PlayOjo is an award-winning bingo site that launched five years ago and has since taken the British bingo scene by storm.
And with the best online casino bonuses with no wagering requirements, its offer of bingo tickets, and its collection of over 3,000 games, it’s easily our top choice.
Online Bingo: 4.95/5
There are 17 rooms in total at PlayOJO where you can play bingo. New players generally head to the Launch Pad room, where 5 days' worth of freebie bingo awaits you.
Then, you’re free to check out the likes of Bingo Rodeo, which is ideal for anyone who loves pattern bingo. There’s also Hero Bingo, where £1,000 is guaranteed to one lucky winner every single night. Another game is Disco Bingo, a groovy 80-ball bingo variant where tickets cost as little as one pence.
Start times for every game are clearly listed, as is the number of players.
Other Casino Games: 4.9/5
PlayOJO’s main focus is bingo - but this is also a complete, all-around casino site that offers almost 3,000 other exciting games.
You’ll have access to thousands of online slots (which include plenty of jackpot games), and you can play a huge range of card games as well as live dealer games.
Scratch cards are available here too, and we love the fact that PlayOjo lists how many times a game was played over the last 6 hours. This lets you know where the next big jackpot might fall soon.
PlayOjo also lists the biggest win for every single game, which gives you an idea of where the huge windfalls are.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
Bonuses and promos are a bit of a mixed bag at PlayOJO. On the one hand, it’s amazing that you don’t have to meet wagering requirements on any bonus (there are also zero maximum wins).
On the other hand, a lack of cash-based bonuses is a tad frustrating.
However, we’re sure bingo fans will hardly mind the welcome offer, which consists of 50 bingo tickets on the house. You will also have 5 days' worth of free online bingo games via the Launch Pad room.
Meanwhile, regular promos typically come in the form of ‘Kickers,’ which are your own personalised offers. These expire after 24 hours so make sure to switch your notifications on.
Payment Methods: 4/5
PlayOJO accepts the most common payment methods including PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, and Trustly.
There are zero minimum withdrawals, which is excellent, but each banking option has its own maximum withdrawal.
Withdrawal processing times, meanwhile, were better than average in our experience.
Other Features: 4/5
Despite having a huge library of casino games, PlayOJO is still one of the best mobile casinos you can find.
There’s not a lot that PlayOjo does wrong. Especially pleasing to bingo fans will be the cute and fluffy user layout that puts you in the mood for a cup of tea, comfy slippers, PJ’s - and an evening of online bingo.
Ready to get started with 50 bingo tickets?
2. Mecca Bingo - Best Bingo Bonuses in the UK
18+ New UK customers only. Deposit at least £10 and stake on bingo games to qualify for the bonus. 7-day validity. Other prizes may have wagering requirements. See full T&Cs for more details.
Pros:
- Bet £10 and get up to £120
- 20 bonus spins for new players
- Over 300 casino games
- 22 bingo games
- Highly trustworthy bingo site
Cons:
- Limited payment methods
Mecca Bingo is a British institution. As a bingo brand, it’s been around since 1961, and it’s made the transition to online bingo so well that it sits comfortably in the second spot on our list.
And if you go mad for bonuses, we have a feeling you might feel right at home at Mecca, where a £120 bingo bonus lies in wait for new players!
Online Bingo: 4.75/5
Mecca Bingo recently added Bingo Gold to their already fabulous repertoire of games. Call house early and you can win over £20,000.
Penny Lane, meanwhile, remains popular with those who are looking to strike it rich off the back of a penny stake, and you’ll also find games like Britain’s Got Talent Bingo and Gold Bingo here, both of which are 90-ball bingo games.
And because Mecca Bingo is a British institution, its bingo rooms are always packed, while pots generally vary from a tenner to £200+.
Other Casino Games: 4/5
Mecca Bingo is a standout choice if you’re looking to play bingo, slots, and all the classic table games.
Indeed, unlike a number of other bingo sites, Mecca is home to dozens of online roulette, blackjack, and video poker variants.
There’s even a live casino section, where you can play games like Deal or No Deal Live, as well as massive jackpot games like Mega Jackpot.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
If you join Mecca Bingo and bet £10, Mecca will top you up with a further £120 to be used on bingo. This is a great deal but wagering requirements differ depending on your prizes.
And if you place a £2 bingo bet, you can have a go at bingo for a limited time for free for the chance to win five thousand pounds.
Other bonuses include the chance to win a slice of the weekly £40,000 prize pool by playing on the best online slots. Mecca generally runs different promos each week but they usually centre around the chance to win massive pots in specific rooms.
Payment Methods: 3.6/5
If we can have but one criticism of Mecca Bingo, it’s that there are only a handful of payment methods. You can fund your account using your debit card, as well as PayPal and PaySafeCard - but that’s it.
On the plus side, you can pop into one of Mecca’s 86 UK clubs and process a withdrawal onsite (although you can only execute one withdrawal per day).
Other than that, a withdrawal using the online site takes around 24 hours.
Other Features: 4/5
Mecca Bingo is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and remains one of the UK’s most trustworthy bingo sites. Its 128-bit SSL is secure and live chat support is available to answer your questions.
Ready to bet a tenner and grab £120 on the house?
3. Mr Q Casino - No.1 UK Online Bingo Site for Jackpot Bingo Games
18+ New UK players only. 20 bonus spins for the game Fishing Frenzy The Big Catch to be claimed on your first £10 deposit. Access to free bingo in the room “On the House”. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
- Freebie bingo for 24 hours
- 3 bingo rooms
- Referral bonuses
- £20k jackpot bingo
Cons:
- Lack of regular promos
Jackpot Bingo gives you the chance to win thousands - and Mr Q is home to what we reckon is the best selection of jackpot bingo games in the UK right now.
Online Bingo: 4.7/5
Mr Q has 3 rooms for bingo: On the House (90-ball), Full Monty (75-ball), and Pinch a Penny (90-ball).
The Full Monty room is where you’ll find the jackpot bingo. Here, there are rollover jackpots, where the pot keeps on increasing until someone wins. Choosing your tickets is a piece of cake and you can see at a glance all your potential bingo card options.
The Pinch a Penny room, meanwhile, is where you can play penny games (duh), while you can only enter the On the House room if you’ve made a deposit within the last 30 days.
Other Casino Games: 4.7/5
Bingo is definitely what Mr Q excels at but this is a fully-formed UK casino site where you can play a range of card and table games.
These include online roulette, blackjack, and video poker, while over in the live casino section you can choose from a further 20+ games.
Naturally, there are over 800 slots here as well. Classic titles like Starburst and Book of Dead are available and correct, and there’s a selection of progressive jackpot slots, too.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
Sign-up to Mr Q and you can play bingo for your first 24 hours entirely free of charge. All winnings are paid in cash and there are zero maximum wins.
20 bonus spins are also up for grabs when you make your first deposit.
Mr Q personalize their offers to regular players, so you’ll need to check the “Rewards” tab to see what’s waiting for you. All players, however, can claim a referral bonus each time they successfully refer a pal.
Payment Methods: 3.5/5
Mr Q gives you 4 ways to pay and withdraw your cash - MasterCard, Visa, Pay by Phone, and PayPal.
Not much choice, then, but these are at least popular among UK players.
Not just that, but if you withdraw via Visa Direct, your money should be in your account within just 4 hours.
Other Features: 4/5
Navigating the site is easy, with Mr Q throwing no surprises. It sports the classic user layout but with a modern twist. Indeed, it looks fresh, vibrant, and welcoming.
Ready to play for free for 24 hours?
4. Sun Bingo - Exciting Bingo Community for UK Players
18+. Strictly new UK customers only. Minimum deposit of £10 on bingo tickets and get a £50 bingo bonus. 3x wagering requirements within 7 days. Only debit cards are accepted. Full T&C’s apply.
Pros:
- £50 worth of bingo tickets for new players
- 14 bingo rooms
- 1,000+ online casino games
- Lively chat rooms
Cons:
- Strict KYC process
Perhaps the most recognisable British bingo site of all time, Sun Bingo is impossible to miss with its familiar red and white branding.
And if you’re a social butterfly who loves playing bingo while having a good natter with other players, Sun Bingo might be for you. The chat rooms are lively and everyone just loves to share their big wins!
Online Bingo: 4.4/5
Speaking of big wins, Sun Bingo gives you plenty of ways to win.
Their games include the likes of Rainbow Riches, Deal or No Deal 75-Ball, and 90-ball Cabaret. £30 Mystic Meg Bingo is also here, as are Speed Bingo games.
Glamour Room and the Learner Room which are perfect for newbies are also available at Sun Bingo.
Perhaps the best thing is that, unlike some rival bingo sites, bingo games literally start every single minute. Check the timer for the games and you’ll generally find that most games start within the next 60 seconds. Sun Bingo is therefore a great choice for anyone who loves to keep the fun going without any let-up!
Other Casino Games: 4/5
Sun Bingo is much-loved for its bingo, online slots, and Slingo games.
You can also play scratch cards here - including Bingo Scratch - and there’s also a separate casino section for the more “serious” games. These include roulette variants, blackjack variants, and live dealer games.
You’ll also find live game shows such as Live Deal or No Deal and The Money Drop Live.
Bonuses and Promotions: 3.9/5
When you make your first deposit at Sun Bingo, you can grab £50 worth of bingo tickets. You’re also entitled to 50 bonus spins to be used on Age of the Gods, and the qualifying deposit is just a tenner.
Other regular promos here include the chance to win £2,000 playing Wacky Bingo whenever you stake £10, as well as the chance to win £1,000 on Penny Press for 1p.
Sun Bingo gives you the opportunity to win free sessions every day, too, where you can play for free for real money.
Payment Methods: 4/5
There are 6 payment methods accepted by Sun Bingo: Visa, Maestro, Visa Electron, PayPal, Skrill, and PaySafeCard.
Bank transfer is also available for withdrawals.
The minimum withdrawal is set at £5, while the most you can withdraw is £50,000 for all banking options with the exception of PayPal, where the max withdrawal amount is £5,500.
Other Features: 4/5
As mentioned, Sun Bingo has a lively community, with bingo lovers just like yourself filling its chat rooms daily with lots of banter.
Sun Bingo also hosts events now and then (to which everyone is welcome), and there’s a separate section on the website that introduces you to Chat Lingo.
Ready to get your hands on £50 worth of bingo tickets?
5. Two Fat Ladies - Best Bingo Game Variety Of Any UK Bingo Site
18+ First-time UK depositors only. A minimum £10 deposit is required. 200% Bingo Bonus up to £88 with 20 bonus spin on Irish Luck. 4x wagering requirements. Several country restrictions may apply. Full T&C applies.
Pros:
- 200% welcome offer
- Over 500 casino games
- Daily progressive jackpot bingo games
- Live agents
- New bingo site
Cons:
- Lack of regular promos
From progressive jackpot bingo to penny bingo - to pretty much everything else you can think of, Two Fat Ladies has a great selection of bingo.
There’s also a 200% welcome bonus on the table for new players, daily freebie bingo, and lots more ways to extend your bankroll via a cool rewards system.
Online Bingo: 4.5/5
When you click on the “Bingo” section, you’ll see that there are various sub-sections. These include Special bingo, Exclusive bingo, “Money Makers”, free online bingo - and more.
There are games starting every minute, and Two Fat Ladies is possibly the only British bingo site we’ve found that has a £1,000,000 pot. You’ll find it at the Self-Made Millionaire game, where tickets cost a quid.
There are plenty of progress jackpots here too, where the pot gets bigger each time someone loses, while the £50 Daily Treat game is many people's go-to game when they want to win half a century.
Other Games: 3.7/5
Two Fat Ladies could be the perfect UK bingo site if bingo and slots are all you’re looking for.
However, if you also want to play the likes of roulette, blackjack, and poker, you’ll have to try your luck elsewhere.
There are hundreds of slots here, and we like how Two Fat Ladies has lots of sections for easy access. These include “Top 10 in the United Kingdom,” “Exclusive Jackpots,” “New Games,” and “Trending.”
And if you’ve been loitering for a minute or two and can’t make up your mind, a small pop-up box will appear with a recommendation.
Bonuses and Promotions: 3.9/5
As mentioned, new players get to grab a 200% match bonus. This entitles you to as much as £88 and you just need to make a minimum deposit of £10. You’ll also bag 20 bonus spins in the process.
There’s no “promotions” section at Two Fat Ladies, however. Instead, you’ll find your latest bonuses in the “My Offer” section. But in order to accrue more offers, you’ll need to play regularly, make regular deposits and build up points.
Payment Methods: 3.6/5
Two Fat Ladies accepts all the most common UK payment methods that you’ll find at the top bingo sites.
These include the likes of debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, AMEX) and eWallets such as PayPal.
We can see a low minimum withdrawal of a fiver suiting lots of players but a potential 48-hour pending period could slow down some withdrawals.
Other Features: 4/5
You’ll need to upload a government-issued document to prove your identity before you can start playing at Two Fat Ladies. If you’re unsure about anything, there’s a chat box to the bottom right of the screen that you can open at any time to chat with a live agent.
Ready to triple your first deposit?
Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best UK Bingo Sites
Online bingo games: We looked at the bingo games and rooms on offer at each bingo site to make sure that, whatever games you prefer, you'll get to play the bingo you know and love. As such, all the bingo websites in our list excel when it comes to variety, and there's a good mix of 90-ball, 75-ball, and 80-ball variants.
Other casino games: Some of the best gambling sites in our list are primarily bingo sites, while others are fully-rounded casino sites. Either way, all of them mix and match things when it comes to bingo, slots, and Slingo, while some also let you play games like blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games.
Bonuses and promotions: From the offer of freebie bingo to bonus spins and beyond, we chose the best online casinos that know how to treat a bingo player when it comes to their promos.
Payment methods: Our final benchmark relates to the overall security, trust, and ease of use of bingo brands. You'll find the most trusted and widely recognized payment methods, such as Visa and Paypal, at all the bingo sites in our list, but we also made sure to add sites that won't let you down when it comes to withdrawal times.
Guide to the Best Online Bingo Games in the UK
Are UK Bingo Sites Safe?
The best bingo sites in the UK like PlayOjo are 100% safe to use provided they're fully licensed to operate.
A license is a major seal of approval but you should also check to see if the bingo site you're looking to join has extra security measures in place, such as SSL security.
What Are the Most Popular Online Bingo Games Among UK Players?
The most popular bingo game variants are 90-ball bingo, 80-ball bingo, and 75-ball bingo, which you can find at bingo sites like PlayOjo, Mr Q, and Mecca.
However, there are practically endless variants of each of these bingo games, with the likes of Deal or No Deal Bingo, Mystic Meg Bingo and Britain's Got Talent Bingo all popular with UK bingo players.
What Are the Best Bingo Software Providers in the UK?
Playing bingo is only fun if the software works fabulously. The top bingo software providers include Dragonfish, Playtech, and Virtue Fusion. If you see these names at any bingo sites, you'll be guaranteed excellent gameplay - and big pots.
Can I Play Free Bingo in the UK?
Free bingo is available at many UK bingo sites, such as Mr Q, which lets you play bingo for free for the first 24 hours.
Bingo sites usually always limit the amount of free time you're allowed, but you do get to win real cash prizes.
What Bingo Bonuses Are Available for UK Players?
Bingo bonuses usually take the form of bingo tickets or free bingo sessions. You sometimes have to make a qualifying deposit to grab the tickets but bingo on the house is typically offered in specific rooms for a limited time period.
That said, all bonuses come with terms and conditions, such as max bingo bonus winnings (bonus win cap), and it's important to read these through before claiming any offer.
How Do I Choose the Best UK Online Bingo Sites?
To help you choose the best bingo sites, we always suggest reading review guides like this. Written by experienced bingo players who have years of experience, they understand what works and what doesn't work about a bingo site.
To find more recommended online bingo sites, you can also read existing customer reviews.
Then, take a closer look at any of the best bingo sites that stand out to you to see if they've got what you're looking for in terms of the games, the overall user layout, and the bonuses.
Comparison of the Top 5 Bingo Sites
PlayOjo: With the offer of 50 free bingo tickets and 50 bonus spins for new players, it’s easy to see why PlayOjo - which is home to 3,000 total games - is so popular. It’s also got no wagering bonuses and there are zero maximum wins on all promos. Claim your 50 free bingo tickets at PlayOjo. Please note the full T&Cs apply.
Mecca Bingo: Mecca Bingo has been around since the swinging sixties as a bingo brand. The online version is home to a whopping 300+ bingo games, and you can also play a wide range of casino games, from slots to roulette. Grab £120 worth of bingo tickets at Mecca Bingo. Please note the full T&Cs apply.
Mr Q: Mr Q is an emerging UK bingo site. It’s got 3 action-packed rooms, a £20,000 jackpot bingo, and you can play for free during your first 24 hours. Play bingo for free at Mr Q. Please note the full T&Cs apply.
Sun Bingo: Sun Bingo is one of the UK’s most instantly recognizable bingo brands and it’s great if you want to join an online community of fellow bingo goers. The chat rooms are always lively and there’s lots of banter. Get started at Sun Bingo with £50 worth of bingo tickets. Please note the full T&Cs apply.
Two Fat Ladies: Two Fat Ladies is a fairly new UK bingo website that looks great, is easy to use, and offers more than 500 games. You can play the likes of daily progressive jackpot bingo, penny bingo - and much more. Claim a 200% welcome bonus at Two Fat Ladies. Please note the full T&Cs apply.
Getting Started at the Top UK Online Bingo Site
If you’re ready to join the best bingo sites in the UK, here’s how the registration process is usually done. We’ll use PlayOJO as an example.
1. Start the registration process.
Visit PlayOJO casino’s homepage. You’ll find the yellow “JOIN NOW” button located to the mid-left of the homepage.
2. Provide your information.
The first form is fairly lengthy and asks for - among other things - your full name, date of birth, and occupation. The second form is a piece of cake - you can just start typing the first line of your address and PlayOjo will do the rest. Fill out the third form. Create a username and password and agree to the terms and conditions.
3. Make a deposit.
Add funds to your account and be sure you put the minimum amount required to qualify for the welcome bonus.
Enjoy the Best Bingo Games in the UK Today!
These are the most trusted bingo sites that UK players can join today.
You can play bingo online at all of our chosen top bingo sites, and they’re all fit to bursting with exciting games and fun bonuses!
And while PlayOjo has the X Factor more than most, bingo players have lots to choose from and all 6 of our chosen bingo sites offer something for everyone.
When you play online bingo, just make sure to keep things fun and to always play responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.
