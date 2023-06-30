Best Live Casino in Canada (2022): Top Canadian Live Online Casinos for Live Dealer Casino Games

The best live casino in Canada recreates the authenticity of land-based casinos, but the beauty is that you can play the games from the comfort of your home.
Do you have a hard time finding one on your own? We are here to help. After doing all the heavy lifting, our team managed to come up with a list of the best Canadian live casinos available right now.
The leader of our list is Jackpot City, but there are many amazing options you should consider. Sounds good?
Let's start.
Best Live Casinos in Canada
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- Genesis Casino: Best for blackjack
- Spin Casino: Best for roulette
- TonyBet: Best for poker
- BitStarz: Best for crypto
- PlayOJO: Best design
- Slots.LV: Best for new players
- Leo Vegas: Best live streams
- 7Bit Casino: Best for game variety
- Mansion Casino: Most reputable
- Europa Casino: Best for mobile
- Wildz Casino: Most generous bonuses
1. Jackpot City - Best Live Casino in Canada Overall
Pros:
- C$1,600 welcome bonus
- 500+ games
- 50+ live dealer games
- Exciting live show games
- Huge daily jackpots
Cons:
- Tight weekly withdrawal limits
Take me down to Jackpot City, where the girls are pretty, and the pots are massive.
So goes the famous song. And at Jackpot City, which has over 20 years of experience servicing Canadian players, you can play live variants of 3 classic casino games - roulette, live dealer blackjack, and baccarat - and even take a shot at live game shows.
Live Games: 5/5
Jackpot City is home to over 50 high-quality live casino games that are all streamed in HD.
You can play the likes of Lightning Roulette here, along with a variety of blackjack variants that include VIP Blackjack, which accepts large stakes.
There are live casino game shows here, too, such as Monopoly Live, and a further reason we crowned Jackpot City as our top pick is that latency is excellent. This essentially means that you can load up a few bets all at the same time without missing a move.
The dealers, meanwhile, are attractive, professional - and hugely charismatic.
Other Casino Games: 4.9/5
In total, Jackpot City is home to just over 500 casino games. The bulk of these is slots, many of them being jackpot slots.
Indeed, you can play for some of the biggest jackpots in the industry right now at Jackpot City, with the likes of Mega Moolah - where the minimum win is $1,000,000 - and Wheel of Wishes on its roster.
And besides live versions of roulette and blackjack, you’ll find many variants of the classic online versions here, too - exciting, right?
Bingo, keno, and video poker round of the selection. So, simply put, Jackpot City has something for everyone.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
Jackpot Casino’s welcome bonus rarely changes - and it also rarely disappoints.
This is a four-tiered welcome offer that’s worth as much as C$1,600 over your first four deposits.
When you make your first deposit, Jackpot City will match it by as much as C$400 - and it’s the same with your next four deposits.
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
Jackpot City accepts an incredible 15 payment methods, which means it’s highly likely that most Canadian gamblers will find their preferred option.
Your banking options include iDebit, InstaDebit, eChecks, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, Interac, Visa, and MasterCard.
Overall: 5/5
Jackpot City is one of Canada’s longest-standing live casinos. It’s been around since 1998 and has never welshed on a payout. It is, overall, one of the most trustworthy casinos you could join.
Ready to get started with a four-tiered welcome bonus? Click here to join Jackpot City today.
2. Genesis Casino - Best Live Casino in Canada for Live Blackjack
Pros:
- C1,000 welcome bonus plus 300 free spins
- Amazing selection of live blackjack
- Over 150 live dealer casino games
- Over 2,000 casino games
Cons:
- Not the best design
Genesis Casino has one of the best selections of live blackjack games in Canada. It doesn’t exactly fare badly when it comes to live roulette, baccarat, and poker, either - while the C$1,000 welcome bonus is a great way to get things started.
Live Casino Games: 4.9/5
At Genesis Casino, you can play over 150 live dealer games, with Genesis working with world-class iGaming developers to ensure all their tables are presided over by classy dealers in swanky settings.
Some of the live blackjack titles you can play here include Blackjack Silver 1, Silver 2, and Silver 3, as well as Blackjack Fortune VIP and Green Diamond Blackjack.
Other live games include American Roulette Live, Hold’em Live, and Speed Baccarat B.
In short, the choice is pretty much endless here.
Other Casino Games: 4.95/5
At the time of writing, total jackpots at Genesis Casino stand at £9,283,527, which should give you an insight into the kind of online casino we’re dealing with.
Generous with its payouts, Genesis is also generous with its library of games, and you can choose from over 2,000 quality games in total.
As well as live dealer games, other sections include video slots, table games, jackpot games, new games, popular games, and must-fall jackpots.
Surprisingly, Baccarat gets its own separate section, which will be excellent news to fans of James Bond's game of choice.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
As mentioned, you can get started at Genesis Casino with a C$1,000 casino welcome bonus. As part of this deal, you also get 300 free spins, although you don’t get them all at once.
However, you can instead opt for a 100% up to C$100 live casino welcome bonus. Unfortunately, you can’t claim both welcome offers, so make your pick wisely.
And if you blitz Genesis Casino during the weekend, you’ll be treated to more free spins every Monday.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
The Canadian version of Genesis Casino accepts a wide range of payment methods. Among the 12 supported banking options at Genesis Casino, you can find Visa, Visa Electron, Apple Pay, MasterCard, Maestro, Interac, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Astropay, and Bank transfers.
Minimum deposit and withdrawals are set at C$10, while the most you can withdraw in one go is C$5,000 for most methods.
Overall: 4.85/5
Genesis Casino is a hugely reputable Canadian casino site that’s also available worldwide. Canadian players actually get treated pretty well, with Genesis making their VIP program available to all Canadian players, which can’t be said of players in other geographic locations!
Here are all the bonuses and promotions you can activate at Genesis Casino.
3. Spin Casino - Best Live Dealer Canadian Casino for Live Roulette
Pros:
- C$1,000 welcome bonus
- About 50 live casino games
- Amazing selection of live roulette
- Exciting tournaments
- Huge daily jackpots
- Over 20 years of experience
Cons:
- Lack of regular offers
Spin Casino shares its owners with Jackpot City Casino, which means you can expect a blockbuster live casino experience.
Spin has indeed pulled out all the stops. It’s glamorous, the live games are provided by Evolution Gaming, and this is our number one choice for live roulette games.
Live Casino Games: 4.9/5
If live roulette is your thing, Spin Casino not only has an A-star collection of them, and it also accepts a wide variety of stakes. While some tables are suited to the casual player, others are perfect for the high roller.
And because Spin Casino’s tables are so popular, there might be times when you can’t find a seat. That’s cool - you have the option to bet on the players if you want.
Apart from the 20+ live roulette tables, you can also play a total of about 50 live casino games here.
Online Casino Games: 4.8/5
If you love playing traditional casino games and jackpot slots, Spin Casino might be for you.
It’s home to infamous titles like Diamond King Jackpots and Mega Moolah, where the potential to win big is there for everyone.
However, Spin Casino is all about variety. Here, you can play about 500 games, including all the classic table games, as well as craps, hundreds of slots, and video poker. Sports betting is also available.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you join Spin Casino, you’re entitled to a C$1,000 welcome bonus as well as 100 bonus spins.
The minimum deposit is just C$20. The wagering requirements are set at 70x, which is higher than average. On the plus side, Spin gives you plenty of time to meet them.
However, regular promos are a tad thin on the ground here, with Spin Casino instead seeking to reward regular players with the chance to win daily jackpots.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Spin Casino gives you 15 ways to make a deposit and request a withdrawal. These include many popular Canadian banking options, such as Interac and PaySafeCard, while other options include ecoVoucher, Flexepin, and ecoPayz.
A 24-hour pending has the potential to slow down withdrawals, but a high daily maximum withdrawal of $10,000 will definitely suit some players.
Overall: 4.8/5
Spin Casino was launched in 2001, and it is easily one of the most established Canadian casino sites around. It’s also stylish and very easy to use and works excellently on mobile.
Ready to begin with a C$1,000 welcome bonus? Click here to get started at Spin Casino.
4. TonyBet - Canada’s Best Live Casino for Poker
Pros:
- C$1,000 welcome bonus
- Over 50 live dealer games
- Sports betting available
- Launched in 2003
- 24/7 live chat
Cons:
- User layout needs modernizing
TonyBet is a live Canadian casino site that combines an amazing selection of live dealer games with a one-of-a-kind sports betting section.
Thanks to its solid selection of poker games, which are backed by first-rate technology, as well as its comprehensive coverage of sports markets, it’s our top pick for both live poker and sports betting.
Live Casino Games: 4.8/5
TonyBet covers all the main bases when it comes to live casino games, offering a curated collection of live poker, live roulette, live blackjack, and live baccarat games.
Most of the live games are provided by Microgaming, which is a huge seal of approval, and there’s a great mix of low-stake and high-stake action. Indeed, the min and max betting limits for all the games are clearly listed on the thumbnail.
Limits are decent, with some live poker, roulette, and blackjack tables accepting C$15,000 bets.
Online Games: 4.75/5
As mentioned, TonyBet gives you the chance to bet on sports. Lines come out early in the day, and you can bet on more than 20 different sports, but live streaming isn’t yet available.
In terms of the casino games, there are separate sections for blackjack, poker, roulette, and baccarat variants, while Drops and Wins get their own section.
You can also - of course - play hundreds of slot games here, and if you’re ever stuck for something to choose from, you can hit the “Popular” tab to see what everyone else is playing this week.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
You’re free to opt-in to a C$1,000 welcome bonus at TonyBet as soon as you create your account.
Alternatively, you can grab a 100% up to C$150 sports betting bonus.
As a regular player, you can claim a 50% reload bonus every Friday alongside 50 free spins, and you also get the chance to win free sports bets by betting on the outcome of specific sporting events.
Payment Methods: 4.75/5
You can use many banking options here, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Perfect Money, and cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, LTC, and ETH.
eWallet withdrawals are typically processed in under 12 hours, the minimum withdrawal is C$15, but the maximum withdrawal depends on your chosen payment method.
Overall: 4.75/5
TonyBet is a veteran of the iGaming scene, not just in Canada but also around the world. It was actually launched way back in 2003 but underwent some changes in 2011 - also changing its name.
Click here to find all the casino bonuses and promos offered by TonyBet.
5. BitStarz - Best Crypto Live Casino in CA
Pros:
- 4,000+ games
- Niche live games such as Sic Bo
- 4 cryptos accepted
- High withdrawal limits
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept Canadian dollars
If you’re looking for somewhere in Canada to play live casino games with cryptocurrency, we rank BitStarz as the best option.
Live Dealer Games: 4.6/5
From Live Cash or Crash to live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat - and beyond. BitStarz delivers the goods on multiple levels and even has an entire blog section dedicated to walking you through its live dealer games.
There’s VIP Roulette for high rollers, Speed Baccarat for those in a hurry, and there are well over a hundred options in total.
Live Sic Bo is available too, which we found almost impossible to track down elsewhere.
Online Casino Games: 4.65/5
All in all, there are over 4,000 games here. It’s a stunning amount, and it should pretty much guarantee that there’s something for everyone.
And thanks to a handy search filter, as well as neatly organized categories, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find your favourite games.
Among the arsenal of games are over a thousand slots and a wide range of all the classic table games.
If you are ever truly stuck, just hit the “Feeling Lucky?” tab, and BitStarz will recommend you a game!
All in all, whether you want to play the best online slots in Canada, or anything else, you should definitely check out what BitStarz has to offer.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Canadian players can double their deposit up to the tune of 0.006 Bitcoin; you can also receive additional 180 free spins. In total, the welcome package at this online casino offers players a generous up to 5 BTC welcome bonuses plus 200 free spins.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
It will almost certainly disappoint some Canadian players that this Canadian casino site doesn’t accept Canadian dollars.
But if you’re playing with cryptos, where there are zero transaction fees and near-instant withdrawals, that will hardly matter.
BitStarz accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
BitStarz claims there are no maximum withdrawals, but if you wish to process a huge transaction - such as 20 BTC - BitStarz might separate it into monthly increments. All the payouts here are processed instantly.
Overall: 4.6/5
BitStarz is a trailblazer in the crypto gambling world, having been launched back in 2013. It was one of the first Canadian casinos to accept Bitcoin and is now firmly one of the world’s most recognized Bitcoin gambling sites.
You can find out more about the BitStarz casino bonuses and promos by clicking here.
6. PlayOJO
- 80 free spins for new players
- No wagering requirements on all bonuses
- Over 50 live dealer games
7. Slots.lv
- Up to $7,500 crypto welcome bonus
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- Cryptos accepted
8. Leo Vegas
- Spin the Wheel welcome offer for random prizes
- Sports betting available
- User-friendly interface
9. 7Bit Casino
- Crypto casino site
- 100% welcome bonus + 100 free spins
- 24/7 live games
10. Mansion Casino
- $5,000 casino welcome bonus
- High bet limits on live tables
- Reputable online casino
11. Europa Casino
- 200% up to $500 welcome bonus
- 100 free spins for new players
- 500+ games
12. Wildz Casino
- Generous drops & wins promotions
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- User-first design
Ranking Methodology for the Top Live Casinos in CA
Live Dealer Casino Games:
Naturally, all the live casinos on our list let you play live dealer games.
But we made sure to add live casinos that a) get their games from the best live casino software developers, b) have the most popular live casino games, and c) offer enough variety so that most players will be able to find games they love.
Other Casino Games:
As well as letting you play live games, our top picks go deep when it comes to "traditional" online casino games.
Indeed, the best live online casinos also let you choose from a wide range of slot games, jackpot games, online blackjack, roulette and poker games - and more.
Bonuses and Promotions:
We worked hard to dig out top-rated live casino sites that treat you to live casino bonuses. At our top picks, you'll also be rewarded handsomely with other regular offers, including cashback offers and a live reload casino bonus.
Live Online Casino Banking:
Lastly, the live casinos in our list are aimed exclusively at Canadian players. For this reason, they offer popular and trusted Canadian payment methods, including PaySafeCard, Interac, and MuchBetter.
Best Canadian Live Dealer Casinos - FAQ
Why Play Live Dealer Casino Games in Canada?
Live dealer games offer a level of excitement that a "cartoon" casino game simply can't match. You can watch and interact with the live dealers, sit at tables with other-real life online casino players, and get as close as possible to an authentic casino experience.
Are Canadian Live Dealer Games Rigged?
The fact that live dealer games don't rely on algorithms to influence their outcome is actually one of the main benefits of playing live games. Instead, you can see live dealers via a video stream dealing the cards, spinning the roulette wheel - and so on.
To that end, and especially if you sign-up for a legit live dealer casino account that's fully-licensed, live dealer games are not rigged.
Where Can I Play Live Dealer Mobile Games in Canada?
You can play live casino games on your mobile device at all the best online casinos in Canada for live games. These include the likes of Jackpot City, which has an entire section dedicated to mobile games, as well as BitStarz, which has a user-friendly mobile website available.
What is the Best Canadian Live Dealer Game?
There are lots of popular live dealer casino games, including Free Bet Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Lightning Roulette, Live European Roulette, and Live Hold'em.
Indeed, the "best" live dealer game is subjective, and all players will have different favourites. However, a major seal of approval is the live dealer casino software.
For example, it's almost a guarantee that all live casino games produced by Evolution Gaming will be top-class and presided over by a professional live dealer via a high-res live video feed.
How Do I Choose the Best Live Online Casinos in Canada?
You can start by checking review guides that run you through the current top live online casinos that are available in your region. These guides introduce you to the best, safest, and most trustworthy licensed sites and they also highlight their best games and bonuses.
Then, you can take a closer look at each one to see if they've got what you're looking for specifically in terms of things like the user layout, the live games, the bonuses, and the payment methods. After our Jackpot City Casino Canada review, we found it to be the best option overall.
Comparison of the Top 5 Live Casinos in Canada
Jackpot City: With over 500 games, a C$1,600 welcome bonus that’s split across your first four deposits, and mega jackpot games like Mega Moolah, Jackpot City slipped into the number one spot like a glove. There are over 50 live dealer games here in total, and all the action is streamed in glistening HD.
Genesis Casino: Genesis Casino is one of the most reputable live casinos for Canadian gamblers. Standing out with an intergalactic theme, this casino has more than 150 live games, as well as a further 2,000+ casino games.
Spin Casino: Spin Casino is our top pick for live roulette, and you can play more than 20 different variants of the devil’s wheel totally live. You can also play more quality games in the form of huge daily jackpot slots, and a C$1,000 welcome bonus gets you started.
TonyBet: With more than 50 live dealer games, 19 years of experience, and a wide range of sports betting markets, TonyBet is, in many ways, the complete online casino. There’s a C$1,000 welcome bonus on the table for new players.
BitStarz: BitStarz is a crypto casino site that serves up thousands of casino games. These include over 100 live dealer games, and thanks to the high withdrawal limits, high bet limits, and instant withdrawals, it’s our standout choice for Bitcoin players.
Getting Started at the Best Canadian Live Casinos
Is it your first time signing up for an online casino account? Let’s go through a few easy steps that you might need to take. We’ll go through the registration process at Jackpot City, as it was our top pick for the best online casinos in Canada for live games.
Step 1: Visit the Website
- Click here to open the website of Jackpot City Casino.
- You’ll find the yellow “sign-up” button at the top right of the homepage.
- Click the button to start registration.
Step 2: Fill in the Three Forms
- Handily, all three forms appear on the same page, and you just need to scroll down to complete each one.
- You’ll be asked for things like your location, your full name, a valid email address, and a billing address.
Step 3: Confirm your Age & Play Live Casino Games in Canada
- At the bottom of the third form are three boxes.
- You’ll need to tick the box that confirms you agree to the terms and conditions, as well as the fact that you’re over the age of 18, but it’s up to you whether you want to opt-in to promotional emails.
Did You Find the Best Canadian Live Online Casinos?
These are the best live casinos in Canada, as chosen by our iGaming experts. They’ve all been rated for the quality of their live games, their exciting bonuses, as well as their overall smooth gameplay and ease of use.
Jackpot City is our top live dealer online casino in Canada, thanks to its highly-curated selection of top-tier live games and C$1,600 welcome offer, but you’ve got at least 12 casinos to take a look at.
Playing online casino games of any type is, of course, meant to be a fun experience more than anything. This is why we advise that you always play responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: