Best Online Gambling Sites in Texas: 12 TX Gambling Sites Ranked by Promos, Games, and More

The state of Texas is teeming with great gambling options, from racetracks and tribal casinos to commercial establishments. However, if you're looking for the best online gambling options, you'll need to look a little further.
Luckily, we've put together a guide to the top Texas online casinos, so you can find the perfect fit for your gambling style.
As you can see, the best online gambling site for Texas players is Red Dog, which offers a fantastic selection of slot machines combined with an exceptional $12,000+ welcome package for new players.
So let's dive in and take a closer look at each of our top picks for the best Texas online casinos today.
Best Online Gambling Sites in Texas
- Red Dog: Best overall
- Ignition: Best for poker
- Slots.lv: Fantastic progressive jackpot slots
- SuperSlots: Best welcome bonus
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto Texan players
- Cafe Casino: Best for mobile devices
- Ducky Luck: 500% match welcome bonus
- Wild Casino: Best for electronic bingo games
- Lucky Tiger: Best for newbies
- Bovada: Best for blackjack fans
1. Red Dog – Best Online Gambling Site in Texas Overall
Pros:
- 200+ slots to choose from
- Table games, dedicated blackjack section
- $12,000+ welcome package
- No transaction fees
- Crypto accepted
- 40 free spins with an exclusive bonus code
Cons:
- Lacking e-wallets
- No bingo games
Red Dog is the winner for today because it offers what many Texans crave - top-notch online slots. The platform has been operational since 2011 and is fully licensed under Curacao eGambling.
Variety and Quality of Games: 4.8/5
Red Dog offers games exclusively from RealTime Gaming, which are all instant play. Players can enjoy over 200 slots at Red Dog, including popular titles such as Cleopatra's Gold, Achilles, T-Rex II, Naughty or Nice III, Pig Winner, and more.
Red Dog also has a good selection of table games with several options. There's also a dedicated blackjack section and a live casino from Visionary iGaming if you make an account at the casino.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
New players can claim a generous welcome package at Red Dog, but you'll need to use our exclusive bonus code "ADORABLE" for it. Here's what you get by using this code:
A 240% match deposit bonus in 5 tiers going over $12,000 plus 40 free spins for the Spring Wilds slot.
The wagering requirements are 35x the bonus amount, and you have 30 days to complete them. The minimum deposit is $10 to $30 depending on your payment option.
There's also an interesting code called "SUPERDOG" that grants you the site's 24/7 Bonus with boosts ranging up to 160%.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5
The Red Dog casino supports eight banking options, which range from fiat money to Bitcoin. Payment methods include credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Neosurf, and Flexepin.
Red Dog doesn't charge any fees for any transaction, whether you use credit cards or crypto.
The methods you can use to cash out include credit cards, Bitcoin, and wire transfers. The minimum amount you can withdraw is $150, and the maximum per transaction is $2,500. Most likely, you will need to verify your identity before receiving payment.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5
The mobile version of Red Dog is fantastic. The layout has been simplified, and all the important elements are just a few taps away. You can log in, make a deposit, claim bonuses, and contact customer support without any issues.
If you need help, you can get in touch with the casino's customer support via live chat or email. The company promises to answer all inquiries within 24 hours.
2. Ignition – Best TX Gambling Site for Poker
Pros:
- Virtual sports betting + horse racing
- $1,000,000+ GTD poker tournaments
- Over 250 games
- $3,000 welcome package
- Welcome package includes a 150% poker boost
- Ignition Miles rewards
- Supports crypto banking
- 3 dozen live dealers
Cons:
- No e-wallets
- Tricky to reach support contact info
If your idea of online gambling involves virtual sports betting and poker, you can't go wrong with Ignition. This online casino is packed with beginner-friendly tourneys all year round and has been operating under a valid Curacao license for over 6 years.
Variety and Quality of Games: 4.75/5
Poker is the name of the game at Ignition. You can play cash games, sit & goes, and tournaments with guaranteed cash prizes reaching over $1,000,000. The casino also offers a nice selection of slots (over 250), table games, and live dealer games. It’s also one of the best sports betting sites for virtual sports.
The virtual sports betting section offers eight different sports, while the live dealer casino features over three dozen tables from Ezugi and Visionary iGaming.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
The Ignition Welcome Package is a great deal for new players. You can get up to $3,000 split at a 300% match rate into two even parts. Here's what you get if you deposit using crypto:
- A 150% match deposit bonus of up to $1,500 for casino games.
- A 150% match deposit bonus of up to $1,500 for poker games.
The poker money is distributed in $1 increments through the Ignition Miles loyalty points.
The platform sticks to its poker roots and puts a lot of energy into special bonuses for poker players. For example, you can get your losses back with the site's Bad Beat Bonus if your aces are full of kings or better losses to a better hand.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5
Ignition offers a decent payment variety that covers a lot of ground for most players. You can deposit using credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash, among other options.
We love the crypto support but you can't use e-wallets like PayPal.
Withdrawals are a little trickier because you need to choose from wire transfer, check by courier, or Bitcoin. Here's the kicker: you can cash out a maximum of $9,500 per week if you use fiat. If you use Bitcoin, however, the limit is raised way up to $180,500.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.6/5
The Ignition website is mobile-optimized and works great on any device or browser. The platform even offers a dedicated poker app while the virtual sports betting section is available in instant play straight from your mobile browser.
Ignition has a great FAQ page, but it takes a little digging to find the company's customer support contact information. You need to answer "No" to the question at the bottom of the FAQ page that asks if your problem was solved.
Only then will you be able to see the support email address and live chat. Ignition Community Forum is also available for public discussion with the casino's team and other players.
3. Slots.lv – Best Progressive Jackpot Slots Of Any Texan Gambling Site
Pros:
- 3 dozen progressive jackpots
- 7-figure prize pools
- 250 games from 14 developers
- $5k welcome package
- Stunning crypto welcome bonus
- Swift payouts
Cons:
- Limited live dealer section
Slots.lv was launched back in 2013 and operates with an iTechLabs certificate. If you want a chance to spin your way into life-changing jackpots, this is the one.
Variety and Quality of Games: 4.5/5
Slots.lv is the home to about 250 games from 14 software studios. You'll find all the classics like slots, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat but also some fun variations and interesting titles.
The highlight here is the progressive jackpots. With 7-figure prize pools, there are about 3 dozen jackpot games to choose from.
Live dealer games are somewhat limited to about half a dozen titles but you can join 7 bingo variants, which beats other best online casinos.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
The $5,000 welcome bonus at Slots.lv is a great way to start your gaming adventure. The promo applies to the first 9 deposits you make on the platform, which is great because you can space them out however you like.
On your first deposit, you get a 200% match bonus of up to $1,000. Your second to ninth deposits will get you a 100% match bonus of up to $500.
But where this site truly shines is the crypto bonus. If you make your first deposit with Bitcoin, the match rate increases by 50%, and the max bonus money goes way up to $7,500. The wagering terms are 35x and live casino games are not eligible for the welcome promo.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5
Slots.lv supports a decent range of banking methods, including credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, AMEX) or crypto (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether). E-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal are not supported, though.
If you opt for crypto payouts, withdrawals are swift and only take up to an hour. As usual, wire transfers and checks by courier take the longest at 2-3 days each, while cryptocurrency withdrawals have 0 fees attached.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.65/5
If you access Slots.lv from a mobile device, you will be able to enjoy the majority of the gaming catalog straight from your browser. The platform is fully responsive and looks great on any device, be it a smartphone or tablet.
Slots.lv offers excellent customer support with the option to get in touch 24/7 via live chat or email. You can also find useful information in the FAQ section. The company's Discord channel is open and available to everyone interested.
4. SuperSlots – Best Welcome Bonus of All Texas Online Gambling Sites
Pros:
- 400% match bonus for new crypto players
- $6,000 welcome deal for fiat players
- About 2 dozen live dealer games
- 5-reel slots from Betsoft
- Helpful support agents
- 6 game studios
Cons:
- Credit card fees
- Limited mobile game selection
- Crypto bonus has higher playthrough requirements
SuperSlots is somewhat of a new online casino. This online gambling platform did a fine job establishing itself as a prominent slots provider. It hosts 6 of the biggest game studios and delivers some of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.
Variety and Quality of Games: 4.4/5
SuperSlots has partnered up with 6 major game developers to bring you a diverse range of titles. You can play slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other classics but also enjoy live dealer games or join one of the many tournaments.
The selection of slots is impressive with over 200 titles from Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, Nucleus, Magma, Concept, and Fresh Deck.
You can join about two dozen live dealer channels or play classic table games like online blackjack and roulette.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
The welcome offer at SuperSlots is one of the most generous available. You can have a 400% match bonus up to $4,000 for cryptocurrency deposits. Or if you prefer more conventional payment options, you can grab the 6-tier fiat welcome promo of up to $6,000 (250% match rate for the first deposit, 100% for the next 5).
Keep in mind that the minimum deposit requirement is $20, while wagering requirements are 35x for fiat users and 48x for cryptocurrency players.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.65/5
You can make a deposit using credit cards (Visa, Mastercard), wire transfers, or one of the 8 supported cryptocurrencies.
If you want to cash out your winnings, know that the minimum is $20 for most methods. If you're a high roller, go with Bitcoin because you can cash out as much as $500,000 per transaction.
Withdrawals are processed relatively fast, with the exception of wire transfers and checks by courier, which takes 3-5 days each. Credit card payouts also have a processing fee.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.35/5
SuperSlots mobile casino is available only as a responsive website. It looks and feels great on all devices but lacks dedicated apps for iOS or Android.
Instant play is still an option but it's limited to a portion of the catalog. Still, the platform ran smoothly on any device we tested it on.
Customer support at SuperSlots is professional and helpful. You can get in touch 24/7 via live chat or email, with the latter being a bit slower to respond.
5. Bitstarz – Best Gambling Site for Texas Gamblers who Use Cryptos
Pros:
- Payout in 5-10 minutes
- Over 4,000 games from 4 dozen studios
- 5 BTC welcome package with 180 free spins
- Exclusive titles + provably fair games
- Fully crypto-optimized
- Excellent table games
Cons:
- Live dealer games are geo-restricted for Texas players
- No telephone customer service
Bitstarz is the leading destination for cryptocurrency casino players worldwide, and that goes for Texas players. The site has been operational since 2014 and is fully licensed under Curacao eGambling.
Variety and Quality of Games: 4.75/5
With over 4,000 games from more than 40 studios, Bitstarz offers one of the most diverse game catalogs. You'll find slots, table games, and exclusive content that can't be found anywhere else.
Our favorite is Master Of Starz, a Bitstarz-exclusive 5-reel slot with fantastic jackpots. The site also hosts provably fair games, which are blockchain-based and allow you to verify each roll or spin for fairness and randomness.
The majority of games are slots but you can choose between plenty of table game variants as well. For example, there are plenty of different blackjack tables and about a dozen roulette wheels. Unfortunately, live dealer games are geo-restricted for players from Texas.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
You can claim a generous welcome package worth up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins. The bonus is spread over your first four deposits and it looks like this:
- First deposit - 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins
- Second deposit - 50% match bonus up to 1 BTC
- Third deposit - 50% match bonus up to 2 BTC
- Fourth deposit - 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC
You can also take advantage of the Bitstarz reload bonus, which gives you a 50% match up to 250 mBTC on your second deposit of the day. There are also plenty of other ongoing promos like free spins and cashback.
The free spins from the welcome package are delivered in daily batches of 20 starting from the moment you claim the offer.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.5/5
Whether you're gambling from Texas, states bordering Texas (including New Mexico), or anywhere in the US, Bitstarz operates exclusively as a crypto casino.
While the lack of fiat banking methods might bother some players, the site offers you to easily buy crypto.
Also, using crypto opens up top-tier perks only a few online casinos offer, including 5-10-minute payouts and 0 fees on all transactions.
The list of supported cryptocurrencies includes the big boy Bitcoin but also alt-coins like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Tron, Cardano, and Tether.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5
Bitstarz is available both as a desktop casino and as a mobile-friendly website. The platform runs smoothly on all devices and the majority of games are playable in instant-play mode.
The only downside is that the site lacks dedicated apps for iOS or Android but it's not really necessary since everything works flawlessly even on older smartphones.
Customer support at Bitstarz is excellent, with helpful agents available 24/7 via live chat or email. You can also find answers to the most common questions in the FAQ section.
Bitstarz is more active on social media than most online casinos. They have more followers and perhaps, more importantly, the casino's reps frequent the site's Twitter and Facebook pages to answer public posts and comments.
How We Ranked the Best Gambling Sites in Texas
Variety and Quality of Games:
We looked for a broad selection of casino games and sports betting markets, as well as live dealer games. We're looking for as many software providers as possible, combined with classic table games like blackjack and roulette tables, and of course, sports betting options with live betting, prop bets, horse racing tracks, and greyhound racing dog tracks.
Bonuses and Promotions:
We love a good bonus, and we looked for casinos that offer generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions. We specifically look for casinos that offer bonuses with low wagering requirements and no maximum cashout limits.
Banking Methods and Payout Times:
We want our readers to have fast and easy access to their winnings, so we only recommend casinos that offer a variety of fast and reliable payment methods, including online bank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. We also look for casinos with fast and consistent payout times.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:
We only recommend Texas casinos that are mobile-friendly and offer excellent customer support. We want players to be able to reach customer support 24/7 via live chat, email, or telephone.
Guide to Online Gambling in Texas
Can I Gamble Online in Texas?
Yes, you can gamble online in Texas, and we’ve selected the top TX gambling websites so you know where to start.
What Gambling Games Can I Play Online in Texas?
You can play a variety of casino games online in Texas, including slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and more. Sports betting is also an option, including horse races, the state lottery, and more.
What Is the Best Gambling Site in Texas?
The best online casino for gambling in Texas is Red Dog Casino. They offer a wide selection of casino games, as well as live dealer games if you’re a registered user. They also offer a generous welcome bonus of over $12,000 and ongoing promotions.
Can I Win Real Money Gambling Online in Texas?
Yes, you can win actual money gambling online in Texas. All of the casinos we recommend are legit sites, licensed and regulated by a respected gaming authority. They use random number generators to ensure fair play and use SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information.
What Is the Safest Way to Deposit and Withdraw Money at an Online Gambling Site in Texas?
The safest way to deposit and withdraw money at an online casino in Texas is to use a credit card. Credit cards are widely accepted and offer the highest level of protection. If you don't want to use a credit card, you can also use an e-wallet.
Can I Claim a Gambling Bonus if I’m From Texas?
Yes, you can claim a casino bonus if you're from Texas. All of the casinos we recommend offer bonuses to new and existing players. However, we recommend reading the bonus terms and conditions before claiming any bonus.
What Is the Best Crypto Gambling Site in Texas?
The best crypto casino for Texas players is Bitstarz. The platform hosts over 4,000 games, and offers provably fair titles, exclusive games, and a generous 5 BTC welcome bonus package with 180 free spins.
Comparing the Top 5 Online Gambling Sites in Texas
Red Dog: This is the best real money online casino for Texas players overall. Online gamblers don't have to pay any fees on the platform whether they use crypto or debit cards. The catalog of slot games is the creme de la creme of RTG slot machines and the welcome bonus exceeds $12,000 with free spins on the side.
Ignition: Our top recommendation for any online poker player is Ignition. It is known as the Las Vegas of online poker tourneys with regular multi-million-dollar GTD events on the platform. As a new player, you can claim up to $3,000 in welcome bonus money for poker and other games.
Slots.lv: If you’re seeking the thrill of hunting for 7-figure jackpots, look no further than Slots.lv. The casino gaming catalog includes 3 dozen jackpot slots that offer players to win big.
SuperSlots: For fans of generous welcome bonuses, don’t miss SuperSlots. This place offers a well-rounded experience for online betting, mainly geared toward slot games. The welcome package goes up to $6,000.
Bitstarz: This is easily the no. 1 option for Texas bettors using crypto. Bitstarz trumps just about all land-based casinos Texas offers with a huge range of over 4,000 games and lightning-fast payouts. As a new player, you are greeted with up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus money plus 180 free spins to boot.
How to Join an Online Gambling Site in Texas
All it takes to join top online casinos and online sports betting sites in Texas is 5 minutes. We'll take you through the process using Red Dog as an example.
1st Step: Create a Red Dog Casino Account
- Head over to the Red Dog online casino site through our link and click the Sign-Up button. It's located in the upper right corner.
- Provide all the needed info in the registration form. Also, create a username and a strong password.
- Click the Complete button to wrap up the 1st step.
2nd Step: Verify Your Account
- You'll receive a welcome message from the Texas online casino to the email address that you entered in the first step.
- Click the button or the link within the message to verify your data.
- You'll be redirected to the casino site where you can now log in.
3rd Step: Make Your First Deposit to Claim Your Welcome Bonus
- Head over to the casino's cashier, adjust the banking method you wish to use, and the sum you want to deposit. Meet the $10-$30 minimum deposit requirement.
- Make the payment and grab your first bonus cash prizes and free spins with the promo code "ADORABLE."
- You can now play your favorite games at the online casino.
So, What Are the Best Gambling Websites in Texas?
And that’s a wrap! In conclusion, we’ll say it again: Red Dog is the best online gambling site for Texas players.
This online casino is packed with the best RTG slot machines, charges no fees whatsoever, supports crypto, and offers over $12,000 in welcome money for new players.
But depending on your gambling style, you might enjoy Ignition more if you want to dive into poker or virtual sports betting. Or, head over to Bitstarz for the best crypto online gambling site for Texas folks.
Check out our summary for the best Texas casinos and whichever online casino or sports betting site you opt for, gamble responsibly and stay safe!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: