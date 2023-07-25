With the massive selection of online gambling sites out there at the moment, and that number only growing, it can be difficult to figure out which site is going to meet your gambling needs.
Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the top contenders in the field, using our ranking criteria to assess these casino sites for their game variety, their sportsbooks, as well as the payment options and promotions and bonuses.
It was clear that Bovada proved to be the best online gambling site of all. However, we invite you to check all of the recommended casino and sports betting sites from our top list.
So let’s take a look at the best online gambling sites out there right now.
Best Gambling Sites
- Bovada: Best overall
- MyBookie: $1,000 sports betting bonus
- Ignition: $5,000,000 monthly jackpots
- BetOnline: Only 14x wagering
- Sportsbetting.ag: 30 blackjack titles
- Fortune Jack: 7+ crypto payment options
- BetUS: Top choice for live betting
- Slots.lv: Largest variety of online slots
- BoVegas: Awesome racebook promos
- Cafe Casino: Excellent loyalty program
Whether you’re looking for diverse betting markets, exciting slot machines, or generous bonuses, the best gambling sites have them all, and then some. Let’s have a look at all the awesome offerings.
1. Bovada - Best Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
- $1.250 Bitcoin welcome bonus
- Extensive sportsbook
- 34 live casino games
- Great poker section
Cons:
- Dual lines for bets
- Could accept more crypto altcoins
Bovada has a top tier sportsbook, offering up a wide variety of different sports and esports, as well as stellar poker and live games options for those who like to gamble online on table games.
A huge draw for us was their fast transactions, which generally occur within an hour, and as well as their $1250 bitcoin welcome bonus.
Game Selection: 5/5
What’s great about Bovada’s game library is that it offers fantastic variety, with a stellar table games section that is headlined by its poker and live games, 120+ high quality slots and a fantastic sportsbook.
Bovada’s sportsbook is extensive, with all the top sports like basketball, soccer, and football on offer, as well as a ton of niche selections, such as gaelic football.
They also have a really solid esports section available for gamers that want to drop a wager on major titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends.
Payment Options: 4.75/5
Bovada has you covered for fiat options, offering up Amex, Mastercard, and Visa, with Matchpay and vouchers also available.
If you’d prefer to use crypto, then you’ll be able to deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin via their simple cashier section.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5
You’re going to want to check out Bovada for their 125% welcome bonus of up to $1250 when you deposit using cryptocurrency with the code BTCCWB1250.
You can also add to this bonus by collecting two more of the $1250 match bonuses on your next two deposits using the Bovada bonus code BTC2NDCWB, for a total of $3750.
If you're looking for sports betting you can take advantage of Bovada’s sports bonus, which is a nice little 50% match bonus up to $250 when you redeem it and make a deposit.
Bovada also shows its commitment to the players by making the access to terms and conditions super easy. They have nothing to hide, so you will always be just a few clicks away from the full offer terms.
>> Level up your betting with $1,250 bonus [Bovada] <<
2. MyBookie - Best Online Gambling Site for Sports Betting
Pros:
- Highly competitive betting odds
- $1,000 sports betting bonus or $750 casino boost
- Excellent horse racing markets with 8% rebate
- Solid selection of slot games
Cons:
- Not the best-looking site
- Fiat withdrawals take up to 7 business days
If you're seeking online gambling sites that seamlessly blend sports betting with casino gaming, look no further than MyBookie. Plus, you'll find separate bonuses for both types of gambling!
Game Selection: 4.85/5
The casino division of MyBookie has an impressive array of more than 250 games, including over 150 slots, an adequate variety of video poker games, live casino games, and classic table games.
They also provide an exclusive Jackpots category with several high Return-To-Player (RTP) ratio games, including the noteworthy Triple Juicy Drops.
But the sports betting section is where this place shines! We are looking at highly competitive odds for all the major US markets, plenty of niche sports covered, and one of the best horse racing betting platforms online - with 20+ racetracks!
Payment Options: 4.9/5
At MyBookie, you can fund your account with fiat banking or crypto options. Accepted deposit methods include credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Person to Person transfers.
Withdrawals are accessible via Bitcoin, eCheck, and Person2Person. Players who value fast payouts will appreciate cryptocurrency transactions that range from $25 to $5,000, which are processed within 24 hours without any associated fees.
However, eChecks can take up to 7 business days, while Person2Person payouts have a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $5,000.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.85/5
New players can enjoy a 150% deposit match bonus up to $750 upon their initial deposit. The wagering requirement is fair.
Alternatively, you can claim the site’s 50% match first deposit bonus for sports betting, worth up to $1,000, with an additional $10 casino chip.
Frequent players on this platform can also acquire free spins on Wednesdays. Deposit $50 or more to pocket 50 bonus spins.
Additionally, if you deposit funds over weekends, you may claim a 200% casino match bonus of up to $500 by entering the code MBWEEKEND. You can use this perk once per week, starting from Friday until Sunday.
>> Discover sports betting with a $1,000 bonus [MyBookie] <<
3. Ignition - Best Jackpots of All Online Gambling Sites
Pros:
- $5,000,000 monthly jackpots
- Above-average payout rates (96% and higher)
- $3,000 sign-up bonus
- Exceptional online poker tournaments
Cons:
- Average slots count
- Fees on credit cards
If you’re looking to hunt for some jackpots, visit Ignition and check out the $5,000,000 monthly Hot Drop jackpots. And that’s just half the story because this place is among the best online poker sites in the world right now!
Game Selection: 4.8/5
There are two things that make the Ignition online casino stand out from the competition - jackpots and poker.
We are looking at $5,000,000 monthly Hot Drop jackpots divided between hourly, daily, and super jackpots that occur before reaching $300,000.
Ignition is hailed as a global hub for poker enthusiasts. With a wide range of tournaments available, from small daily events to massive guaranteed prize pool tourneys like Monthly Milly, where over $8,000,000 in prizes are up for grabs each month, Ignition is a true poker player's paradise.
But that's not all - the site also offers an extensive selection of table games, live casino channels, and a variety of slots sourced from various software providers, boasting RTP rates of 96% and higher.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
At Ignition Casino, various digital currencies are accepted, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash.
Quick and cost-free transactions are made utilizing cryptocurrencies, which usually only take an hour to process. Furthermore, players have the option to use fiat currency banking options like e-wallets via MatchPay, credit and debit cards, and bank wire transfers.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5
The Ignition casino welcome bundle is worth as much as $3,000 for new players. This deal grants a 300% match on your first cryptocurrency deposit, complete with modest wagering demands and a balanced offer that splits the reward in half between poker and all other casino games.
Interested? Check out the best Ignition Casino bonus codes currently available.
Additionally, poker aficionados can indulge in the Bad Beat Bonus or Royal Flush Bonus as exclusive promotions. Casino enthusiasts can earn Ignition Miles VIP points as a fun and simple way to accrue rewards.
>> Get started with a $3,000 bonus [Ignition] <<
4. BetOnline - Best Low Wagering Bonus Gambling Website Online
Pros:
- 350 casino games
- Betsoft slots
- Live streams for live betting
- 19 different banking methods
- $1000 crypto bonus with only 14x wagering
- 24/7 support
Cons:
- 7.5% credit card fee
- Simple website design
BetOnline is our top pick for online gamble sites for a reason. Not only does it have an incredible sportsbook with great live betting options, it also has a ton of high-end slots to play, and enough payment options to satisfy any kind of user.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
The selection of games on offer at BetOnline is really strong, with over 350 casino games available and over 260 super high quality slots, with games from Nucleus and Betsoft.
Their sportsbook is second-to-none, with all major sports betting available, as well as a ton of smaller sports on offer as well — they also offer up specialty bets, such as wagers on political elections.
You’ll be pleased to hear that BetOnline’s live betting has live streams available on their site, as well as some really substantial odds boosters that can help bring the house edge down a bit and make BetOnline one of the best online betting sites out there.
Payment Options: 5/5
The huge variety of banking methods that BetOnline has for those who gamble online is a big reason to check them out. Crypto users can use Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum or Bitcoin, and major credit cards are available for those that want to use fiat currency.
EChecks, Money orders, and wire transfers can be used as well. Offering such a vast array of different payment types really helps to solidify their place on our list, being one of the best Bitcoin casinos here.
The only fault we could find with their banking methods was that there is a 7.5% fee on credit card transactions, but that is balanced out by the fast transfer times they offer, with withdrawals generally being processed between 1 and 48 hours.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5
BetOnline’s promotions are really solid, with a 100% match bonus for up to $1000 available as a welcome offer when you use the code CRYPTO100, as well as a $1000 match bonus for your first three deposits when you redeem the code BOLCASINO.
The crypto bonus is particularly nice, because it only has a 14x wagering requirement, which is a bit lower than the wagering requirements of most other online casino sites.
The $3000 match bonus does have a requirement of 30x, but that is fairly standard for most deposit bonuses, and they make up for it with low rollovers elsewhere.
>> Enjoy low wagering with a $1,000 bonus [BetOnline] <<
Related Post: Best Gambling Sites
5. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Gambling Website for Table Games
Pros:
- 19 different banking options
- Great sportsbook interface
- Low wagering on welcome bonuses
- 34 live casino games
- 30 Blackjack titles
Cons:
- No Neteller for banking
- Small online casino games library on mobile
Sportsbetting.ag has some really lucrative bonuses available, with some pretty low wagering requirements that make them all the more desirable.
You’re also going to love the amount of banking options you can choose from on this site and the huge selection of table and live casino games in their library.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
There’s something for everyone in Sportsbetting.ag’s casino games library, with over 400 games and 300+ slots to choose from. Their sportsbook gives users the option to bet on over 25 different sports to wager on including all the major ones.
There’s a multiview section to watch multiple bets at once, as well as a sleek quick bet option that lets you place multiple bets super fast.
The standout feature of Sportsbetting.ag is its extensive range of table games. With 34 live games and over 30 blackjack variations, this gambling site ranks among the best blackjack sites. Boasting a remarkable assortment of baccarat and poker options as well, Sportsbetting.ag offers the most diverse table game selection among the online gambling sites on our list.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
The payment options at Sportsbetting.ag are numerous and easy to utilize, with a very simple cashier system that will let you use all major credit cards, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tether, and Doge, as well as things like money orders and wire transfers.
With 19 different options to choose from and a really solid choice of crypto, they’re a top contender in terms of banking methods.
The only thing that’s lacking is that you can’t use Neteller for transfers, but that’s more than made up for with the huge variety of other options available to users.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.7/5
Sportsbetting.ag has a huge selection of bonuses available on their promotions page and they really cater to all sorts of gamblers.
They offer a variety of welcome packages, with a 100% up to $1000 bonus available for crypto users on their first deposit using the code 100CRYPTO and a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1000 when players use the code SB1000.
What we really like about these bonuses though is how reasonable the wagering is compared to other casinos. Their sports bonus only has 10x wagering attached to it and the crypto welcome bonus is 14x, making this one of the best online casino sign up bonus.
>> Enjoy 100% up to $1000 welcome offer [Sportsbetting.ag] <<
6. Fortune Jack - Best Online Gambling Site for Crypto Users
Pros:
- 1500+ casino games
- Great user interface for sportsbook
- Provably fair games
- 7+ crypto payment options
Cons:
- Crypto only casino
- Darker website theme might not be for everyone
Game Selection: 4.8/5
Game selection on Fortune Jack is immense, with over 1500 casino games on offer and a large subset of those being slots. They also have a section for ‘provably fair’ titles, which we always like to see, and it contains a bunch of high quality titles from SteadyGames and Orbital.
Fortune Jack’s sportsbook has a large catalog of different sports to bet on, including basketball, soccer, football, and more minor sports like water polo and table tennis. Don’t miss their Esports section if you’re an avid gamer, as it houses live betting for games like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Valorant.
The sportsbook overall has a really solid user interface and you can make live bets on the fly really easily with some simple dropdown menus to change your betting type and a side panel that lets you edit your wagers. Maximum winnings from a single bet for the sportsbook is around $100,000.
The site also clearly warns you when the odds have been changed on a live bet, which is a nice quality of life aspect of their online gambling online system.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
Fortune Jack is a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sports betting site, so if you’re a fiat user, it likely won’t be the best option for you.
Having said that, they do offer a stellar selection of different coins to use, including major currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, with Doge, Tron, and Zcash also available to owners of those cryptos.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.1/5
Fortune Jack has a series of welcome offers, starting with a 110% up to 1.5BTC match bonus on your first deposit, as well as an extra 250 free spins.
You can then receive the same bonus again on your second deposit, this time with 100 free spins, and then receive the same match bonus again on the next two deposits you make, for a grand total of $1200 as a welcome bonus.
Bonuses do expire within 730 days after being redeemed, which is pretty nice from them, especially since most of the casino offers are valid for only one month.
>> Enjoy the 1.5 BTC bonus [Fortune Jack] <<
7. BetUS - Best Live Betting Options of any Gambling Site
Pros:
- 25+ years experience
- 20+ sports categories
- 200% crypto bonus
- BetUS TV
Cons:
- Layout could have some updates
- No app native for Android or iOS
Being around for over 25 years, BetUS is one of the most experienced and popular online casinos available out there.
As an all-around, they cover over 20 categories of sports betting, a long array of online casino games and a solid selection of live dealer options.
With so many possibilities, what really impressed us was their live betting experience. Lots of markets, fast updates and fair odds are just some of their characteristics.
Game Selection: 4.4/5
BetUS has a great selection of casino games, with over 400 titles to choose from. The majority of them are premium slots, but their portfolio also impresses with blackjack, roulette, poker and other interesting games.
And, believe us, it gets better. BetUS has some of the best free online slots available with their demonstration mode.
With over 20 different sports to choose from, as well as an innovative TV feature, players are spoiled for choice on BetUs’s sportsbook. Their live games section is easy to use and has some nice quality of life options, including fast betting markets.
This gambling site also knows that information is power. When you are looking for the best odds, it might come helpful to check their latest sports news.
Payment Options: 4.4/5
The options available for deposits and withdrawals on the BetUS website are divided into 4 categories: Credit cards, cash transfers, crypto and bank wire.
That means that they accept Visa, MasterCard and American Express, as well as 4 different cryptocurrencies. The player’s favorites Bitcoin and Ethereum are among them.
Minimum deposits are only $10 and you can expect to see funds in your account 24 to 48 hours after making a transfer.
Ah, if you ever feel overwhelmed or need more instructions, BetUs has prepared some easy-to-understand payment guides and help sections.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.5/5
BetUS has a number of different promotions on offer and players can take advantage of their welcome bonuses immediately upon signing up.
For example you can grab a quick 200% match bonus up to $2500 valid for your first deposit via cryptocoins. And it is very easy to claim it, as you just need to use the promo code JOIN200.
The new player’s bonus is split into a 150% up to $1.875 sports bonus and a 50% up to $625 casino bonus.
>> Take advantage of live betting with a $2,500 bonus [BetUS] <<
Runners-Up:
Since you are here, you might like to check the list of best online slots in Canada.
Ranking the Top Online Gambling Sites – Our Criteria
Game Selection
When looking into game selection, we’re interested in seeing how much variety the site has in terms of not only different types of casino games, such as slots and tabletop titles, but also the selection of games within those categories.
We’re also focused on making sure that each site’s sportsbook offers a varied catalog of sports to bet on and that there is the option for more niche bets, such as esports options and more minor sports.
Security and Fairness
We prioritize the security measures implemented by the site to ensure player safety. This includes checking for SSL encryption, fairness certifications from reputable testing agencies, and transparency in terms of terms and conditions.
Customer Support
A top online casino site should have a responsive and helpful customer support team. We check for multiple contact methods, such as live chat, email, and phone support. We also consider the availability of the support team, ideally 24/7, and the speed and quality of their responses.
Mobile Compatibility
We look for sites that have a mobile-friendly website or a dedicated app, ensuring that players can enjoy their favorite games on the go. The mobile platform should be easy to navigate, and all features available on the desktop version should be accessible on mobile.
Promotions and Bonuses
Impressive promotions and bonuses are always a major requirement for being considered a top online casino site. We’re looking for top quality welcome bonuses, fair wagering and rollovers, and free spins on top games.
Payment Options
We like to make sure that users have a good selection of different banking methods to choose from for deposits and withdrawals. This includes being able to select from fiat or crypto currencies and also having minimal transaction fees and fast transfer times.
Check out more articles from our experts:
The Best Gambling Sites Guide – FAQ
Do I Need to Download Games to Play On Gambling Sites?
In most cases, online casinos allow you to play games directly on their site, eliminating the need for individual downloads or separate apps.
This is usually the case for both desktop and mobile sites, with mobile versions often running in a browser rather than requiring an application.
Related Post: Best Online Gambling Sites
Can I Test Online Gambling Sites For Free?
The majority of gambling sites offer demo versions of their games. This allows you to experience the games without placing any bets. It also means you can't win any money.
Testing games in demo mode is great for beginners to understand the rules and gameplay of various casino games. It's also a great way for seasoned players to try out new games or strategies.
How Do I Claim Promotions and Bonuses On Online Gambling Sites?
Promotions and bonuses at best online casinos are usually claimed by entering a code on the cashier page before you make a deposit, though some may require no code.
Sometimes these codes are tied directly to deposits and will require you to make a deposit of a certain amount before you can claim them, while others will have no deposit requirement and can be claimed without any money being transferred.
In some cases, you won’t receive a code at all, and will instead need to redeem the code when signing up (if it’s a welcome bonus) or when on a specific page — usually either the cashier section or the promotions and bonuses page.
Be sure to check out the terms and conditions for promotions and bonuses, as it will usually tell you how to claim your bonus funds there.
How Do I Choose the Best Gambling Site For Me?
Choosing the best gambling site is a personal decision. Consider your preferred features, sign up to multiple platforms, and try them out to find your best fit.
Our ranking criteria will help you break down the most important factors in determining the top gambling sites. Game variety is always something to look out for, as you want to keep the fun going. If you enjoy betting on sports, then a large coverage, odds boosters or other bonuses for betting are important.
For all of this, we recommend our top gambling site Bovada. With fair wagering requirements and great welcome bonuses, they can really help to get you started in a positive way on a new online gambling site.
What Gambling Sites Pay Real Money?
All gambling sites in this guide pay real money as long as you place real-money wagers.
The list includes Bovada, MyBookie, Ignition, and BetOnline.
Our top pick is Bovada but before putting real money on the line, we warmly recommend checking out other sites like Bovada, some of which made it on our list to try them all out before making a decision.
Best Online Gambling Websites – Compared
We’ve got a quick refresher on our top 5 gambling sites for you, comparing their promotions and bonuses and taking a look at their other main features:
Bovada: Bovada offers high quality live casino games, slots, and a wonderful sportsbook that has some nice bonuses attached. What we really love about Bovada is that they not only offer a huge $1250 welcome bonus for crypto users, but they also have a $200 deposit bonus for sports bettors, with a fairly reasonable 5x wagering requirement for sports and horse betting.
MyBookie: The best option for online gamblers looking to place sports bets. We are looking at highly competitive odds across over 2 dozen sports, along with 250+ casino games on the side. New casino players receive up to $750 in welcome bonus money at a 150% match, while sports bettors can avail of up to $1,000 at a 50% match rate.
Ignition: The No. 1 online casino for jackpot hunters and poker players. Slot enthusiasts can enjoy $5,000,000 monthly Hot Drop Jackpots, while poker players can join various tournaments that amass upwards of $8,000,000 GTD every single month. The welcome bonus offer goes up to $3,000, and it mainly covers poker and online slots.
BetOnline: BetOnline has an incredibly strong sportsbook, with esports and traditional sports being catered to equally well. They also have a great selection of Nucleus and Betsoft slots on offer and a highly impressive variety of banking options to choose from, all of which add up to make BetOnline our top pick for gambling sites.
Sportsbetting.ag: With 19 different banking options, a user-friendly sportsbook, and fairly low wagering on their selection of welcome bonuses, you’ll want to check out Sportsbetting.ag if you’re at all interested in online sports betting or casino games.
Steps to Get Started with the Best Gambling Websites
Getting started at the best gambling sites is as simple as 1-2-3! Here's a brief step-by-step guide on how to create an account with one of our highly recommended sites, BetOnline.
Step 1: Join Up
Hit the green ‘Join’ button in the top right of the main page.
Step 2: Enter Details & Create Password
Plug in some details, such as your name, date of birth, and zip code. You’ll also need to create a secure password here before you can move onto the next step.
Step 3: Pass the Captcha
You’ll have to confirm that you’re human by completing a quick Captcha before you can move on to the next step
Step 4: Deposit Funds & Claim Bonuses
From here, you will be able to start depositing funds and claiming welcome bonuses. Make sure to read the terms and conditions and then start playing!
So, What Are the Best Gambling Sites Online?
There’s such a huge variety of different online gambling sites available right now that it can be an arduous task to figure out which one is best for you. That’s where we come in!
Our list will be a great place to start when looking for top online gambling sites, and our top pick, Bovada, will definitely tick a lot of boxes.
It’s got a $750 crypto welcome bonus that has a pretty low wagering requirement of 5x, a sportsbook that has great live betting odds, and a massive selection of different banking options to choose from.
At the end of the day though, it’s your money, and if you’re trying to figure out the best site for you, you’ll want to check out all of the options on this list in order to make a calculated decision.
Always remember that gambling should be fun and make sure you are gambling responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive traffic from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure that we provide helpful information to give you the best possible online gambling experience.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: