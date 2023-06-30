Best Free Online Slots Sites (2022): Top Sites for Free Slots Ranked by Bonuses & High RTPs

On the hunt for the best free online slots sites out there? We’ve got you covered.
Our team of expert gamblers went above and beyond to find the top sites available out there for free high RTP slots.
We focused on several important factors, including game variety, bonuses and promotions, the variety of high RTP slots, and many more. After extensive research, we found Ignition to be the best overall option.
Let’s dive right in.
Best Free Online Slots Sites
- Ignition: Best overall
- Cafe Casino: Best variety of slots
- Wild Casino: Most generous bonuses
- Super Slots: Best for high RTP mobile slots
- Bovada: Best design
- BetOnline: Best for new players
- Red Dog: Bes for beginners
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto
- Slots.lv: Most exciting slot tournaments
- El Royale: Best for high rollers
1. Ignition - Best Free Online Slots Site Overall
Pros:
- $3,000 Bitcoin welcome bonus
- Less than 24 hours withdrawals
- Amazing selection of slots from leading providers
- Comparatively low wagering requirements
Cons:
- Website design could be better
Ignition was established in 2016 by Beaufort Media B.V and is licensed by the Curacao e-Gaming Authority. Let’s discover what makes Ignition our top pick for free online slots.
Slot & Casino Game Selection: 4.8/5
Ignition’s games lobby may seem unappealing at first due to the lesser number of games than other similar online casinos famous for free online slots.
Still, the games here boast top-notch quality, developed by industry-leading providers such as Betsoft, Rival, and RTG. There are around 120 casino games in total, including slots, table games, live dealer games, and video poker.
Ignition may not deliver a large quantity, but they certainly provide variety when it comes to slots. You can find all the different types of slots here, and what’s more important, they come from the leading providers, as we have already mentioned, ensuring a quality like no other.
If you like table games, you should check out different versions of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette here. Also, Ignition is well-known for its amazing poker section, offering users exciting tournaments.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
Ignition Casino welcomes its players with a generous Bitcoin welcome bonus of $3,000. The welcome package is split between the casino and the poker section - $1,500 for each. If you make the first deposit using fiat money, you will get a welcome package of up to $2,000.
The rollover requirement at Ignition is just 25x, which is relatively lower than other similar casinos. Thus, it gives players the scope to quickly cash out their winnings.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
Among other things, Ignition ensures that you have the best possible experience by offering you amazing mobile compatibility. There might not be a special application for Ignition users, but it does offer a website that works flawlessly on all mobile devices.
Banking: 4.9/5
Ignition accepts numerous payment options, including Amex, Visa, and MasterCard. Also, you can use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. You can also deposit or withdraw via Voucher.
However, the options pretty much end here. There is no e-wallet listed in the payment options. But despite the limitation, the available methods are entirely safe and secure.
Overall: 5/5
Ignition has proved itself to be more than efficient in matters of delivering top-quality games, excellent bonuses, an incredible poker section, a sportsbook to add more flavors to the whole brand, and more.
This online casino offers users a responsive and resourceful customer support team to tend to any queries from the users at any moment of the day.
2. Café Casino - Best Slot Game Variety of any Free Online Slots Site
Pros:
- Withdrawals are processed within an hour
- Generous welcome bonus up to $2,500
- 24/7 live chat
- Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
- Restricted in a lot of countries and territories
Licensed in Curacao, Café Casino was launched in 2016. So, it’s neither too old nor a very new gambling site.
Renowned for its slots, the casino has many other things to offer, including a generous welcome package and a unique loyalty program.
Slot & Casino Game Selection: 4.85/5
Café Casino may not boast a gigantic collection of free slot machines, but the games here are from RTG, Betsoft, and Rival Gaming - making them excel in graphics, animation, and sound.
There are around 120 slot titles available at this casino, and they come in varieties such as 3-reel slots, 5-reel slots, video slots, Real-Series games, progressive jackpots, and so on. All the slots on this site are available in demo mode.
Besides slots, Café Casino features different variants of blackjack, roulette, poker, and so on.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
There are two welcome offers in Café Casino, depending on payment methods. If you make your first deposit using a cryptocurrency, you will be awarded a generous 350% welcome deposit match up to $2,500.
For fiat deposits, the welcome bonus is smaller - a 250% deposit match up to $1,500. The wagering requirement for both of them is 40x.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
The games of Café Casino are powered by HTML5 technology, which makes them optimize their features according to the platform they’re played on.
Thus, the casino can be accessed from smartphones and tablets - Windows, iOS, or Android. There is no need to download a separate casino app. You can simply visit their website from a mobile browser.
Banking: 4.9/5
Similar to Ignition, Café Casino also doesn’t offer a plethora of options when it comes to banking. But they do offer the most convenient ones. Here, you can get your money on and off the website using American Express, Visa, or Mastercard.
And, of course, they accept cryptocurrencies – Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin.
The biggest advantage of this online casino is that it processes payouts really fast. For some methods, the payout does not take more than an hour, which is a huge advantage.
Overall: 4.9/5
The customer support team at Café Casino is available around the clock via email, live chat, or phone. You will come across an extensive FAQs section on the website to initially help you with your queries. They have a modern user interface, and the categories for games are neatly assorted.
3. Wild Casino - Most Generous Bonuses of All Free Online Slots Sites
Pros:
- 300% up to $3,000 crypto welcome bonus
- 200+ slot games
- Daily slots tournaments
- Safe and secure payment options
Cons:
- Mobile version is a bit buggy
Wild Casino has been in the online gaming industry for a long time now, since 1991. Players usually flock here for the fantastic bonuses and top-rated slot titles from renowned software providers.
Wild Casino has a lot to offer in every aspect, which makes it one of the best gambling sites for playing free online slots.
Slot & Casino Game Selection: 4.8/5
Wild Casino has a good collection of casino games – primarily free slot machine games. You will find a varied range of themes among the slots, including ancient Egyptians, action, fruit slots, Wild West, mystery, adventure, etc.
All the games here are from four well-known providers - BetSoft, Nucleus, Dragon Gaming, and Fresh Deck studios.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
Wild Casino is a very generous gambling site for free online slots when it comes to bonuses and promotions. There are all different types of bonuses that the users of Wild Casino can score.
If you make your first deposit using a cryptocurrency, you are in luck - you will be rewarded with a 300% deposit of up to $3,000. This means that your welcome bonus can go up to $9,000, which is quite a lot.
For fiat deposits, the welcome offer is a bit smaller. If your first deposit is made using fiat money, you will be rewarded with a 250% deposit up to $1,000. However, it should be noted that the wagering requirement is 45x for the crypto welcome bonus, while for the fiat offer, it's 35x.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
We played at Wild Casino from different mobile devices and tablets, and the gameplay was smooth and enjoyable each time. Their website is perfectly optimized for the smaller screens of smartphones.
Banking: 4.75/5
Wild Casino may be famous for its lucrative rewards, but it doesn’t stay far behind in banking. Their banking service is exceptionally flexible and convenient for each player.
There are 20 banking options available here. Among them, you can find anything from traditional payment options, such as MasterCard, Amex, Discover, and Visa, as well as modern payment methods, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and many more.
Overall: 4.8/5
Wild Casino's customer support team is reachable via email and live chat 24/7. Their live chat service was pretty quick and resourceful. We talked to different support agents, and all of them were friendly and patiently answered our questions.
They also have a detailed help section where queries related to almost everything are explained. Their interface is uncomplicated - it doesn't leave a mark for confusion while navigating the website.
4. Super Slots Casino - Best Free Online Slots Site for Mobile
Pros:
- 250+ slot games from leading providers
- Wide range of banking options
- 24/7 customer service
- Generous crypto welcome bonus
Cons:
- User interface could use some work
Super Slots is a relatively new casino, being launched in 2020. Super Slots has established itself as one of the top online casinos for slots within a short time. Let’s see what exactly it has to offer.
Slot & Casino Game Selection: 4.75/5
Super Slots Casino has hand-picked casino games from providers such as Dragon, Magma, and Betsoft - companies well-known for producing unique titles with cutting-edge graphics and seamless animation.
There are 250+ free online slot machines expanding over all of the existing variants of slot games, such as progressive slots, 3D slots, video slots, multi-payline slots, 5-reels, and classic 3-reel slots.
There are many other games available at Super Slots, ensuring you never get bored when gambling here.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Super Slots bonuses and promotions are quite generous. If you make your first deposit using fiat money, you will be rewarded with a generous 250% deposit match up to $1,000, with a wagering requirement of 35x.
In addition, you will also be eligible for an additional 100% deposit match up to $1,000 over the next five deposits. Making your first deposit using a cryptocurrency? Even better. You can score a 400% deposit match up to $4,000 here, with a wagering requirement of 48x.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5
Mobile players will not be left out of enjoying the fantastic gaming experience of Super Slots Casino. Their portal is accessible from any mobile browser, and the number of games remains the same.
You can play your favorite slots at Super Slots wherever you are using your iOS or Android devices. In fact, if you are looking for the best mobile casinos, this one should definitely be the one to check.
Banking: 4.8/5
Banking at Super Slots is very convenient. They offer everything from credit cards to cryptocurrencies and bank transfers. Super Slots provides Super Slots supports deposits and withdrawals made using 17 different options, including Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Visa, BTC, BTCH, ETH, LTC, and many more.
Overall: 4.75/5
The user experience at Super Slots is simply amazing. It also offers generous bonuses, amazing game variety, and a lot more.
5. Bovada - Best Design of All Free Online Slots Sites
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
- Slots from leading providers
- Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
- The selection of games could be better
Bovada was launched in 2011 by Harp Media B.V and holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. It is one of the oldest and most well-known names in the online gambling industry.
Slot & Casino Game Selection: 4.7/5
Bovada hosts around 120 different slot games, and the majority of them are progressive jackpot slots. All of these are 3D slots delivering a cinematic experience with high-definition graphics and crisp sound effects.
Bovada is primarily known for its amazing sports betting section; the casino lacks a variety compared to other slots sites dedicated solely to casino games. Besides slots, the casino has a few live dealer games, including roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5
This online casino has some of the most exciting and generous bonuses out there. There is something for everyone at Bovada. For example, for beginners, Bovada offers a generous crypto welcome bonus of up to $3,000.
Among other bonuses, you can find fiat welcome bonus, referral bonus, and many more.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Bovada’s mobile platform is perfectly compatible with iOS, Windows, and Android devices. Users can play free slots at Bovada anytime on their tablets and smartphones. However, the game selection on Bovada’s mobile version is a little limited. But you can still find several quality games to enjoy.
Banking: 4.75/5
Bovada primarily encourages users toward crypto payments. You will find Ethereum, Litcoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash as the available options. Besides cryptocurrencies, Bovada offers Amex, MasterCard, Visa, MatchPay, and Voucher.
You can also choose direct bank transfers and vouchers to get your money on and off the platform. Crypto payouts take up to an hour to process.
Overall: 4.7/5
The site has quick loading times, a good variety of casino games, sports betting options, live betting, and several different promotions.
Whatever it is that you need when gambling at Bovada, their customer service is always available to help you out.
Runners-Up:
Ranking Methodology for the Best Free Online Slots Sites
Game Variety:
There are all kinds of slot games out there. We’ve rounded up the best real money slots sites that feature a wide variety of free slot games and themes in free play mode, so you can enjoy them all before placing real money bets.
Whether you’re looking for classic 3-reel slots, modern 3D slots, or progressive 5-reel slots games that offer massive jackpots, we’ve got them listed here.
Bonuses and Rewards:
Bonuses are what make playing at an online casino so much fun. With so many unique games and promotions, you can enjoy an entirely new gaming experience without breaking the bank.
We’ve done our research to find the best online casinos that offer massive sign-up bonuses and daily, weekly, and monthly promotions for additional free cash.
Banking:
The banking area is one of the biggest concerns for all online gamblers who want to know their deposits are safe and secure. We have created this guide to help you find the safest online gambling sites that offer the most reliable banking options, such as Bitcoin cryptocurrency deposits, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.
Mobile Compatibility:
We know that playing real money slots can be frustrating if they don't load quickly or you have to put up with buggy software, but we think we've found the best casinos to play online slot machines on your mobile device.
We looked for online casinos that are easy to navigate on a smartphone or tablet, have a neat user interface and a modern design, and feature bug-free, fast-loading games.
Best Free Online Slots Sites To Use: FAQ
What Are Free Online Slots?
Free online slots are slot games that offer users a scope to play the games in a demo mode, where you don’t have to deposit any money. By playing online real money slots in free mode, you are able to learn more about how the games work and get ready for real money gambling better.
Can Online Free Slots be Rigged?
Casino games in every reputable and licensed online gambling site are tested and certified by game labs. The providers use RNGs (Random Number Generators) that make each game outcome round random and independent from the rest of the spins.
Can I Win Real Money By Playing Online Free Slots?
No. When you play free online slots in practice mode, the casino funds your account with some extra playable points or funds. But for each round you win, you don’t get real money bonuses. The Free play mode is solely for practice purposes. However, if you decide to play for real money after practicing, you can win real money too.
Comparing the Top 5 Best Free Online Slots Sites
- Ignition: About 60 online slots, $3,000 welcome package, 8 banking options supported; overall score 99%
- Cafe Casino: 120+ online slots games, 350% up to $2,500 welcome bonus, 9 banking options supported; overall score 97%
- Wild Casino: 200+ slots games, 300% crypto welcome bonus up to $3,000, 18 payment options supported; overall score 96%
- Super Slots: 250+ online slots, 400% crypto welcome bonus up to $4,000, 17 banking options supported; overall score 94%
- Bovada: 120+ online slot games, up to $3,000 welcome bonus, 9 banking methods supported; overall score 92%
How to Sign Up at the Top Free Online Slots Sites?
You’re just a few moves away from signing up at your preferred online casino to practice playing online slots. Let us show you the procedure with today’s top choice, Ignition:
Step 1: Open Your Account
- Visit the Ignition website
- Press the ‘Join’ button at the top-right side of the screen
- Enter your contact details
- Tap the ‘Register’ icon
Step 2: Verify Your Email Address
- Go to your email
- Click the verification link in the mail sent by Ignition
- The link will direct you to Ignition’s home page
Step 3: Make Your Deposit and Play Online Slots
- Once your account is activated, you can make your first deposit
- Activate the welcome bonus
- Now you cal play slots online
Ready to Play the Best Free Slots?
After extensive research, our team of expert gamblers found that Ignition is the best overall option for free online slot games. There are several reasons for this, including the generous bonuses and promotions offered by the casino, as well as amazing user interface, and many more.
All the top picks on our list have something exciting to offer to gamblers. So, pick your favorite, and don’t forget to gamble responsibly.
