10 Best Ethereum Casinos in 2022: Top-Rated Ethereum Casino Sites Ranked by ETH Bonuses & User Experience

Ethereum gambling, anyone? Right, we thought so.
And it’s no wonder you’re looking for the best Ethereum casinos — instant payouts, increased security, and way more exciting casino games are but a few features that await.
But with so many available options out there, finding the perfect Ethereum casino can be a tricky endeavor. Luckily, we have compiled a list after reviewing numerous ETH online casinos and assigned each one a winning category to help you out.
Bitstarz turned out to be the best Ethereum casino, thanks to its industry-leading payout speed, various top-quality casino games, and multiple industry awards for its overall excellence.
Still, we recommend you to at least check the categories of our Ethereum gambling sites before deciding. Let’s get started.
Best Ethereum Casinos
- Bitstarz: Best overall
- 7bit Casino: Best for Ethereum slots
- Cloudbet: Best for sports betting
- mBit Casino: Best loyalty program
- Wild Casino: Top ETH welcome offer
- Stake.com: Best game variety
- Red Dog Casino: Best customer support
- Ignition: Best for ETH poker
- Slots.lv: Most intuitive design
- Bovada: Best for table games
1. Bitstarz — Best Ethereum Casino Overall
Pros:
- Over 4,000 casino games
- Multi-award-winning casino
- Excellent user-friendly interface
- Fantastic welcome package
- Crypto-exclusive titles
Cons:
- Live dealer games not available everywhere
Bitstarz was founded in 2014 and has wasted no time in becoming the very best Ethereum casino you can join right now.
Something that stands out when you visit their homepage is the sidebar showing all of the awards they’ve won — and now they can add being named our best ETH casino to their long list of accolades.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
With over 4,000 titles to choose from, Bitstarz offers an impressive catalog of the most popular Ethereum casino games.
The site also offers in-house developed casino games, including Blackjack, Plinko, and Slots — all of which are provably fair. When it comes to the game selection, Bitstarz’s live casino is the only option not available in every jurisdiction that the casino operates.
You’ll find nearly a thousand different slot titles here, which may seem overwhelming at first. However, the site is expertly curated, and you can find categories for things such as megaways slots, trending titles, and even a listing of which machines have been hot or cold in the past 24 hours — perfect if you’re the superstitious type.
If you worry about how fairly a casino might be treating you, Bitstarz also has a listing of its “provably fair” games. These games use blockchain technology to put their algorithms on display, allowing anyone to clearly see that everything is on the up-and-up.
While not quite as extensive as their slot selection, their table game offerings are excellent as well. You’ll even find progressive roulette jackpot tables here, which isn’t something that most online casinos offer.
Ethereum Casino Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
Bitstarz has abundant and generous promotions and bonuses that are updated regularly. Upon sign-up, there’s a no-deposit offer of 20 free spins with a 40x wagering requirement.
If you want to use Ethereum from the get-go, you’re also eligible for the bonus. On your first deposit, Bitstarz offers you a 100% deposit match up to 20 ETH and an additional 180 free spins, with a 40x wagering requirement. For your second deposit, Bitstarz offers you the opportunity to score a 50% match on up to 2 ETH.
Additionally, for your 3rd and 4th deposits, you’ll get 50% up to 4 ETH and 100% up to 2 ETH, respectively. This promo comes with a wagering requirement of 40x, which is considered an industry standard.
Bitstarz also has weekly recurring promotions, including the 50% Monday Reload Bonus and Wednesday Free Spins.
Ethereum Support: 5/5
Compared to other cryptos, ETH is known for faster validations, making payments and withdrawals much easier at Bitstarz. The average payout time is quite fast at less than 10 minutes on average, so it won’t take long for you to get your hands on your winnings.
The transaction minimums are quite low, at just .0001 BTC for deposits and .0002 BTC for withdrawals, allowing you to have fun at the tables even if your crypto portfolio isn’t booming.
Banking Options: 4.3/5
When it comes to online crypto gambling, Bitstarz has everything that you could wish for. Aside from the obvious support for Bitcoin, they offer support for Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and, of course, Ethereum.
They also accept a variety of fiat currency options, but they’ll make you work a bit to do so — crypto is clearly king here. Also, there may be fees of up to 2.5% on some fiat transactions, which is all the more reason to get your crypto wallet out.
Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
It’s pretty strange for such a design-heavy site to have such quick loading times, but then again, the developers probably (definitely) know what they’re doing.
The design is impeccable, and we can’t really think of anything that we would change. The visuals and the game thumbnails on the front page are of high quality, and there are more than enough filtering options to help you find whatever you’re looking for with ease.
On the mobile side of things, Bitstarz doesn’t offer a casino app. Still, the website is optimized to perfection, and you won’t encounter any issues as long as you have a stable internet connection. We’re not exaggerating; you can visit the site yourself to confirm our claims.
Start playing at the best Ethereum casino, Bitstarz
2. 7bit Casino — Best ETH Slots Variety of all Top Ethereum Casino Sites
Pros:
- Fast payouts
- Over 1,200 slots
- 24/7 customer service
- Exclusive slots
Cons:
- Busy, flashy interface
7Bit was also among the first online casinos to start accepting Ethereum deposits and withdrawals (since 2014), and it’s today’s top pick for those looking to play online slots.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
7Bit offers some of the most popular slot games from leading developers, including Betsoft and Nucleus, delivering a library big and varied enough to suit everyone’s taste.
Every type of slot you know and want to play is available here — that we guarantee. You have dedicated BTC slots, Megaways, numerous progressive jackpots, classic sevens and fruits, and modern 5-reelers, you name it.
Two online slot games we enjoyed playing the most at this Ethereum online casino are Master of Gold and Legend of Ra. You can try both of them for free before laying down any of your precious ETH.
Aside from slots, 7bit offers table games, poker, roulette, blackjack, and more; however, when compared to the outstanding 1,200+ titles in slots, the number of other casino games available fades into the background.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
7bit offers newcomers a generous welcome bonus of 100% match up 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins, with a 40x wagering requirement. Over the first four deposits, you can get 5 BTC total and 100 spins.
Aside from the welcome package, 7bit has weekly bonuses and promotions. For example, if you reload on a Monday, you will get a 25% bonus up to 0.001 BTC or 0.015 ETH.
If you deposit at least $55 or equivalent in other currencies on a Wednesday, you will receive 100 free spins.
7bit constantly updates its website with the latest promotions, so have your eyes peeled and check back frequently to make sure you don’t miss out on any exciting offers.
Ethereum Support: 4.6/5
7bit recognizes that it’s important to offer its customers the option to gamble with Ethereum, as it’s the second most popular crypto worldwide, only falling behind Bitcoin. Despite the support, you have to do some digging around the website to see what they offer if you want to play with Ethereum.
The homepage is specifically targeted at Bitcoin users, with Ethereum not being mentioned anywhere from the get-go.
That being said, upon signing up, you will get the option to play using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other options that the casino offers.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
7bit offers instant payouts for crypto players. With an impressive list of the eight most popular cryptos, you’re sure to find one of your favorites here.
At 7bit, you can not only play with Bitcoin and Ethereum, but Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, and TRON as well.
If you have any questions regarding the available banking options, 7bit has 24/7 customer support that you can reach.
Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
The 7bit website interface is flashy and exciting with a retro feel. However, it might not be everybody’s cup of tea and can overwhelm newcomers.
Once you spend some time on the website and dig around the menus, you’ll easily get used to the interface, even if it seems too busy at first.
The good news is that 7bit is fully optimized for mobile users and can be used on mobiles and tablets without any issues. You can enjoy your favorite casino games on the go, which is a huge plus.
Explore the biggest slots selection 7Bit
3. Cloudbet — Best Ethereum Online Casino for Betting
Pros:
- Great selection of sports betting markets
- No limits on withdrawals
- Intuitive interface
- Always available live chat support
- Optimized for mobile use
Cons:
- Supports only 4 cryptos
- Complicated bonus terms
Another great casino to make our list, Cloudbet supports some of the most popular cryptos, including Ethereum.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
The game selection at Cloudbet is quite impressive, with over 1,000 slots available. Those who love live games can enjoy Live Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, and more.
Cloudbet offers games from industry-leading developers. Within the thousands of casino games they offer, you’re sure to find something of your liking. If you’re into betting, Cloudbet has one of the best crypto sports betting sections on the market, filled with over 30 sports betting markets with great depth, in addition to esports.
Depending on your location, though, you might have to use a VPN to access the site. If that’s the case, we recommend you use Nord VPN.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.4/5
This online casino offers 100% match up to 5 BTC as a welcome bonus for new players. They also have various weekly bonuses, such as Free Spins Tuesdays, Thursday Deposit Bonus, and more.
Cloudbet’s loyalty program has enticing offers for existing users. With 6 different tiers, players can unlock exciting bonuses, such as increasing their Sports Reward Earnings by 2X at the second tier and up to 4X at the 6th tier.
The welcome offer is pretty great, and you have 365 days to earn it back, which is great, but we have to mention that the terms are a little bit complicated. Instead of meeting rollover requirements, Cloudbet will keep your bonus locked as you play casino games and earn points to unlock it.
Ethereum Support: 4.5/5
Despite the support for ETH, the website is primarily focused on Bitcoin. There are dedicated versions of the website for other cryptos, including Dogecoin and Litecoin, but none for Ethereum.
You can still play using your ETH, but you will miss out on the experience of having a website built around your favorite crypto.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
Compared to other crypto casinos on our list, the number of accepted cryptos at Cloudbet is quite modest but covers the most popular options.
You can use your Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether for online gambling on the website, which is enough for crypto enthusiasts. Unless you’re into particular cryptocurrencies you’d like to use for playing, you’re in good hands with Cloudbet.
Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Cloudbet has a sleek, modern design with muted colors typical for many Ethereum gambling sites. While not the most exciting, the interface and design are functional and easy to navigate for newcomers.
The website is fully optimized for mobile, making all of its functions available on your smartphone.
Get started at Cloudbet with up to 5 BTC welcome bonus (or equivalent in ETH)
4. mBit Casino — Best Loyalty Program of all Online Ethereum Casinos
Pros:
- Exciting loyalty program
- Over 2,500 online casino games
- 24/7 live customer support chat
- Over 1,100 slot games
Cons:
- Cluttered homepage
- Geo-restrictive live casino games
mBit Casino reaches #4 on our list with a rather impressive loyalty program that Ethereum players can take advantage of. Of course, not forgetting the fantastic game selection with more online casino games you’d ever have the time to play through.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
mBit Casino offers close to 3,000 games in total on their website. From classics to newest releases, with such a wide range of games, you’re sure to find something that you enjoy.
If you like slots, mBit offers over 1,100 slot games you can choose from. Many of the titles you’ll find on the homepage are provably fair, too, which guarantees an authentic experience if you’re looking for something unusual.
Some high-octane flying action with mBit’s ultra-popular Aviator game, anyone? Yeah, we had tons of fun playing this one (we got greedy and lost, though).
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5
The welcome bonus at mBit is a 110% match up to 1 BTC, as well as 300 free spins with a 35x wagering requirement.
You’ll get the correct information about the bonus size in ETH when you’re depositing. Since crypto prices fluctuate, the amount isn’t always the same.
Additionally, mBit offers a loyalty program for seasoned players with an impressive 10-tier system. Some of the perks in the loyalty program include cash bonuses, weekly free spins, daily cashback, weekly reload, and more.
It may sound like a pretty standard VIP program, but the cashback is really one of the best among all online Ethereum casinos.
Ethereum Support: 4.8/5
mBit casino offers support for various cryptos, including Ethereum. The minimum deposit you can make with ETH is 0.010, with the cash out ranging from 0.010 to 100 ETH.
mBit casino proudly offers instant payouts for winnings, including with Ethereum. Instant, as in, you’ll need to wait around 15 minutes for your withdrawal request to go through.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
You can play at mBit with some of the best-known cryptos in the world, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Lite Coin, Dogecoin, and Tether.
With instant payout for all of them, you can choose whichever crypto you prefer and have your wins in your crypto wallet in a matter of minutes.
Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
The website's interface is easy to use even for newcomers, with contrasting colors making it easy to understand.
One disadvantage of the website is that the homepage is cluttered with games. While it’s understandable to highlight what is available to players, it is also essential to keep the homepage tidy and simple.
Take advantage of a generous loyalty program at mBit
5. Wild Casino — Most Generous Ethereum Casino Welcome Bonus
Pros:
- Welcome bonus up to $9,000
- Support for crypto and fiat currencies
- Over 20 different payment methods
- Blackjack tournaments
Cons:
- Steep wagering requirements on the crypto bonus
- Limited game selection
Our pros and cons list clearly shows that Wild Casino’s welcome bonus is up to $9,000, and we assigned a “best welcome bonus” category to it, which doesn’t make sense.
Well, you’ll get a 300% match on your first deposit — and that’s pretty much unbeatable by any other Ethereum casino on this list.
Game Selection: 4.3/5
Wild Casino offers over 350 games in total. Compared to some of the other ETH casinos on our list, this is a fairly limited selection. Needless to say, the available games feature high-quality graphics as most of them are powered by Betsoft. Some titles you can play include, Let It Ride, Casino War, and more from leading developers.
Out of close to 400 games you can play at the Wild Casino, half are slots. So if you’re a fan of that, this can be a great option for you to get started with Ethereum gambling.
Another noteworthy mention about Wild’s game selection is its blackjack tournaments. They are active year-round, and you can indeed win some stellar prizes if you end up at the top of the leaderboard.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.3/5
Wild Casino is known for its generous promotions and bonuses. Currently, there are over 10 different ongoing promotions available, and the list keeps growing daily. Make sure to visit the website often not to miss any.
The welcome bonus for new players includes a 300% match bonus on your first crypto deposit up to $3,000. The bonus continues on your following 5 deposits, allowing you to score a total of up to $9,000.
The wagering requirements for the first deposit bonus, however, are a bit steep at 45x. If you’ve no trouble spending more screen time than usual trying to meet the rollover, then you shouldn’t have an issue.
Ethereum Support: 5/5
You can play using Ethereum at Wild Casino without any issues. The minimum you can deposit is the equivalent of $50, with the maximum being $100,000.
While Wild Casino has many crypto options to choose from, all the bonuses and payment options are listed in USD.
You have to assume that they are equivalent to whatever your crypto of choice is, in our case ETH. However, this doesn’t take away from the impressive list of supported payment options, which we’ll discuss below.
Banking Options: 5/5
The banking options are, hands down, the most impressive attribute of Wild Casino. You can use both crypto and fiat currencies to play on the website.
Wild Casino supports over 10 popular cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more.
If you prefer to play using fiat currencies, you can use your MasterCard, American Express, Discover, or Visa cards. Alternatively, Wild Casino also accepts MoneyGram, Money Orders, and even Bank Transfers.
Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Wild Casino’s interface is dark and moody, with a high number of games offered on the homepage, which can be overwhelming for some newcomers.
Despite that, the menus are divided neatly, and anything you’re looking for can be easily found without spending too much time going through various pages.
The website is fully optimized for mobile use, making it a great choice for playing games on the go.
Claim up to $9,000 at Wild Casino on your first few deposits
How We Ranked the Best Ethereum Casino Sites
Banking and Ethereum Support:
Because we were seeking the top online casinos for Ethereum, we considered how well each casino on our list integrated this cryptocurrency.
We looked at whether the casino offered bonuses and games based entirely on ETH rather than Bitcoin or even fiat currencies when considering how well Ethereum was supported.
Beyond that, we also considered the payout time and processing fees. Most Ethereum casinos in this article will have your crypto withdrawal processed within a few minutes, with others taking a maximum of 1 day.
Game Selection:
We considered not only the number of games each casino offers but their quality and types as well. While having a ton of games on tap is obviously great for staving off boredom, it won’t do you much good if they’re all trash — so the sites with the most impressive titles fared well here.
Bonuses & Promotions:
The quality of welcome bonuses, unique promotions, and loyalty programs are among the most significant factors that distinguish Ethereum casino sites.
In considering the bonus offerings, we looked at the size of the bonus, how difficult it is to earn back, and if any nasty surprises were hiding in the fine print.
All About the Best ETH Casinos
Why Should I Gamble at an Ethereum Online Casino?
Cryptocurrencies are a much more secure payment method than traditional banking, mainly due to the fact that they’re completely anonymous. You won’t have to share sensitive information with an online casino if you play with ETH or other cryptocurrencies.
Another advantage of using Ethereum is that transactions are almost always incredibly fast and can be instantaneous in many cases. Many sites are also offering special crypto bonuses, so you may even get a little extra cash or extra perks if you use Ethereum to gamble.
Are There Any Downsides to Gambling with Ethereum?
There are two primary downsides to gambling with Ethereum: the value of your money can change drastically from the time you deposit to the time you withdraw, and the transactions are irreversible. The former, however, can also go in your favor.
Are Ethereum Casinos Safe?
Yes, Ethereum casinos are safe — and they may even be safer than regular casinos. That’s because all transactions are made anonymously, so you don’t have to worry about your personal information (or coins) getting stolen.
That’s true as long as you stick to safe and licensed Ethereum online casinos (like the ones on our list).
Which Online Casinos Accept Ethereum?
Ethereum is fast-growing crypto, and many online casinos are catching up to include it as a payment option. Some of the best Ethereum casinos include Bitstarz, 7Bit Casino, Cloudbet, mBit Casino, and Wild Casino.
What Games Can I Play at the Best Ethereum Casino Sites?
As long as your online casino of choice supports Ethereum, there’s no limit on which games you can play. Ethereum slots, blackjack, progressive jackpots, and even sports betting is available at most online casinos that accept Ethereum.
How Do I Choose the Best Ethereum Casino for Me?
Choosing a good Ethereum casino isn’t easy, but there are a few things to consider when making your decision. These include:
- Does the casino have all the games you want to play?
- Will you get any special rewards for depositing with Ethereum?
- Can you use other cryptocurrencies as well?
- Does the casino have a good reputation?
We feel that Bitstarz excels in each of these categories (plus a few more), which is why it’s our #1 pick. Your criteria may differ, though, so feel free to try a few different casinos before picking a favorite.
Comparison of the Top 5 Ethereum Casinos
Let’s briefly look at each of our top 5 best Ethereum casinos and what makes them deserving of being on the list.
- Bitstarz: With an impressive catalog of over 4,000 games, this Ethereum casino has won multiple awards to back our claim of being the best. You can claim 20 free spins (no deposit necessary) and a 100% deposit match up to 20 ETH, with 180 additional free spins.
- 7bit Casino: If you’re into slots, look no further. With over 1,200 slot games available, 7Bit is one of the best ETH casinos for slots on the market. Upon signing up here, you will get a 100% match up to 1.5 BTC along with 100 free spins with a 40x wagering requirement.
- Cloudbet: This ETH online casino is a paradise for sports bettors. There are over 30 betting markets to sink your teeth into, and you can claim a 100% up to 5 BTC welcome bonus on your first deposit.
- mBit Casino: You will get the most out of this Ethereum casino if you stick around for a long haul with their generous loyalty program. You will get a 110% match up to 1 BTC, as well as 300 free spins with a 35x wagering requirement on your first deposit.
- Wild Casino: If playing with Ethereum isn’t enough for you and you’d like to explore other payment options, go with Wild Casino. This Ethereum casino is also home to the biggest match crypto bonus — a 300% up to $3,000 on your first deposit.
Steps To Get Started at the Best Ethereum Casinos
You can get started with any of the ETH casinos on our list very easily. As our top pick for today, let’s use Bitstarz as an example.
1. Creating an Account
- Follow this link to visit Bitstarz and click the green Sign Up button at the top
- Provide your email, choose your username, password, and your preferred cryptocurrency; in our case, Ethereum
- Agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy by ticking the box
- Click the green Sign Up button
2. Verifying Your Email
- Visit your email address used during registration
- Open the email from Bitstarz
- Follow the link provided in the email to complete the registration
- Enjoy your 20 free spins
3. Making Your First Deposit
- Log into your Bitstarz account
- Click the Deposit button
- Choose Ethereum as your desired crypto
- Scan the wallet address and deposit the desired amount
So, What is the Best Ethereum Casino?
We found Bitstarz to be the best Ethereum casino after carefully reviewing numerous other crypto gambling sites that accept this payment method.
It distinguishes itself with its slick and modern design, impressive game variety, and a stellar welcome bonus of up to 20 ETH and 200 free spins.
However, depending on your preferences, you might prefer any of the other options on our list. 7Bit Casino excels in online slots, with Cloudbet being the best pick for sports betting.
No matter which of our categories is most significant for you or which Ethereum casino you choose, you’re sure to enjoy a superb experience; just remember to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: