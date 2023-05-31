10+ Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites in 2023 Ranked by Crypto Gambling Options, Bonuses, and More

Bitcoin gambling sites open up a whole new world of possibilities - instant payouts, bigger bonuses, and unique games you won’t find anywhere else.
After a deep dive into the world of crypto gambling, our expert gamblers managed to find some of the top BTC gambling sites out there. We focused on several important factors - the number of digital coins supported, game variety, bonuses, and more.
As a result, our team found BitStarz to be the best overall option.
Let’s take a closer look.
Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites
- Bitstarz: Best overall
- Ignition: Best sign up bonus
- JackBit: 6,000 games + sports betting
- 7Bit Casino: Top choice for slots
- Super Slots: Best for mobile Bitcoin gambling
- BetOnline: No. 1 for sports betting
- Red Dog Casino: Best customer support
- mBit Casino: Largest provably fair games collection
- Slots.lv: Most generous crypto bonuses
- Cloudbet: Best crypto support
- Las Atlantis: Best design
- Slots Empire: Best for high RTP slots
1. Bitstarz Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
- 3000+ games
- Accepts six cryptocurrencies
- Nearly instant cashouts
- 650+ Bitcoin games
- Generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins
- Intuitive interface
Cons:
- No dedicated mobile application
Bitstarz represents everything you would expect in an ideal crypto gambling site. In fact, the site launched and started accepting crypto payments before the creation of many altcoins. The site features an excellent welcome package, a perfect selection of games, and a fantastic interface.
Payment Options - 4.6/5
Bitstarz offers a solid selection of crypto payment options. Players can choose from Litecoin, Tether, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. Even better, if you want to enjoy Bitcoin gambling but don't want to use a crypto wallet, this online casino has you covered!
They allow players to easily purchase Bitcoin and other crypto coins using Revolute and credit cards with a few clicks. Once the purchase has been made, your account will be credited immediately, and you'll be ready to start playing.
Additionally, cashouts are processed inside of 8 minutes making this a fast payout casino.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.8/5
Bitstarz offers new customers a 125% sign-up bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on the first deposit.
Even better, this Bitcoin gambling site will reward you with up to 100% over your next three deposits, for a total welcome package of up to 5 BTC.
Check out more Bitstarz bonus codes.
Selection of Games - 5.0/5
Bitstarz delivers on both quality and quantity, offering 3,000+ high-end online casino games and slots. What's more, this crypto casino site is supported by software from top iGaming companies such as Evolution, Betsoft, and BGaming.
If you are a fanatic of slot tournaments, there's the "Table Wars" weekly slot race that comes with a prize pool of €10,000. The prize pool is divided among 40 contestants, with the highest one receiving €3,000.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.6/5
Bitstarz casino is known for having one of the slickest designs in the gaming industry.
The site's user interface pops from the screen with a blend of ultra-cool colors such as purple and gold. Besides, navigating from one page to another is as easy as you could've thought.
Nothing looks old-school here. However, despite that forward-thinking, nothing is overly-complicated either. What you have here is an intuitive, beautifully designed website where everything is laid out as it should be.
On the mobile side, there’s no app to speak of but we were happy to see their instant play mobile online casino working smoothly on both Android and iOS devices.
>> Bonus up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins [Bitstarz]
2. Ignition Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Sign Up Bonus
Pros:
- A $3,000 welcome bonus
- Crypto cashouts in under 24 hours
- Quality customer service
- Great mobile-friendly client
Cons:
- Limited mobile game selection
In addition to being one of the most reputable online poker sites in the world, Ignition’s online casino wears the name well with a great selection of quality slot games - and a welcome bonus rollover that’s small enough to light any bankroll fire.
Payment Options - 4.6/5
Users can make deposits and request a cashout using four crypto gambling options - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. However, if you run out of funds in your wallet, you can use Mastercard, Visa, Voucher, or American Express.
Although we wish this Bitcoin casino offered more crypto options, the available lineup is also quite impressive. The minimum deposit limit is set at $20, which is affordable for most online players. Also, crypto payments take less than 24 hours to process, which is a huge plus.
Crypto Bonuses - 5.0/5
Ignition Casino welcomes new players with two welcome bonuses - A poker sign-up bonus and a casino sign-up bonus. Bitcoin users qualify for a 150% casino welcome bonus of up to $1,500 and a 150% poker welcome bonus of up to $1,500 — a combined total of $3,000.
The best part is that these offers come with a 25x wagering requirement, which is extremely fair and better than the average industry standard.
Other crypto bonuses that you can take advantage of include a $10,000 monthly giveaway, and a 100% weekly boost up to $1000, arguably the best reload bonus online.
More Ignition casino bonus codes
Selection of Games - 4.2/5
Ignition Casino is focused mostly on slots, so if you're a slots fanatic, you'll have a fantastic experience here. Of the 120 games at this online casino, there are 56 slots, eight poker variants, eight blackjack games, seven bingo, and a handful of roulette, keno, and baccarat games.
Even though there's a limited number of games, you'll have access to popular variants such as Double Deck Blackjack. Besides, there are 34 live dealer games, which is a high number considering Ignition started adding live games in 2019.
Also, most games are developed by top iGaming companies such as Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming, and you can place bets in demo mode.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.4/5
As a whole, we were impressed by Ignition's user interface. Thanks to the well-thought-out user interface, it's simple to navigate from one section to another both in the mobile variant and the instant play option.
In addition, sorting to locate the games we were searching for was an absolute breeze.
The best part about the user interface is that you can access games for free — you don't even have to create an account. This enables the players to fully understand how games are played before playing with real money. You can use this option on all games except live ones.
>> Bonus up to $3000 [Ignition Casino]
3. JackBit - Best Variety of Online Crypto Gambling Options
Pros:
- 6,000+ casino games
- 66 video poker games
- Fantastic live dealer network
- Plenty of sports betting markets
Cons:
- Bonus variety could be better
If you’re looking for a beautifully designed, easy to use Bitcoin casino site with a ton of awesome casino games - and even some betting options - JackBit is the place for you.
Payment Options: 4.9/5
There’s a long list of cryptocurrencies supported by JackBit that includes all the big names, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, but also a whole lot of altcoins. Players will also be able to bank with the likes of Ripple and Dogecoin.
For the record, this is a crypto-only casino so you won’t be able to bank with any fiat currencies here.
Crypto Bonuses: 4.3/5
There isn’t actually a casino welcome bonus here as such, which is a little disappointing. But, they just about make up for it in a couple of other ways.
For example, there are a bunch of free bets to use in the sports betting section, chances to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in casino tournaments and the chance to grab free spins to use on some of the slot games.
Naturally, we’d have liked to have seen some matched deposits and more, but the range of bonuses isn’t bad here overall.
Selection of Games:5/5
JackBit has one of the most impressive game catalogs we’ve ever seen, with a grand total of over 6,000 titles. Bitcoin gamblers here will be able to enjoy all the best slot games from the best developers.
But it’s actually the poker games here that impressed us the most. There’s an almighty total of 66 video poker games to choose from here, including All American Poker by Habanero and Casino Hold ‘Em by NetEnt.
On top of that, there are four live poker games, each from different providers. The pick of the bunch is Texas Hold ‘Em Bonus Poker by Evolution Gaming though. This is one of the best live poker games in the world, if not the best!
Please note that the availability of games depends on your location.
On top of all that, JackBit offers a good selection of sports betting markets with a particular attention to detail in the eSports department.
Mobile Experience: 4.9/5
No matter which device you choose to access JackBit on, you’re likely to have a pretty good time. The design is beautiful on screens of all sizes and most of the games (plus the sports betting markets) are available on it as well.
One aspect of the mobile site that we liked the most was how easy it is to find games. The search bar is very responsive and there are loads of ways to filter the games, so that 6000+ total begins to look a little less intimidating.
>> Play 6,000+ games at JackBit
4. 7Bit Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Site for Slot Games
Pros:
- 1200 high-quality slots and casino games
- Instant cashouts
- 24/7 live chat support
- No maximum cashout limit on the first deposit bonus
- Daily slots races
Cons:
- Online gambling restrictions in some countries
- No toll-free customer service number
Payment Options - 4.8/5
Regardless of being one of the best crypto casinos, in many jurisdictions it allows users to deposit using fiat currency options like Neteller, Skrill, and Zimpler. Accepted cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Tron.
Regardless of the banking method you select, almost all transactions are free. In addition, cashouts are processed almost instantly, and you won't have to wait for long to receive your funds.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.6/5
New customers qualify for a 177% match-up welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 77 free spins. The minimum amount required to claim this offer is 0.4mBTC. The only drawback here is that you can't use this offer on progressive jackpots, though this is virtually industry standard.
7Bit Casino also features a daily cashback bonus that you won't have access to at most of its competitors. Depending on how much you deposit, you'll receive a cashback in the range of 5% to 15%. That said, always use these bonuses before they expire in 24 hours.
Selection of Games - 5.0/5
If you're looking for an endless list of slots, then 7Bit Casino is truly unmatched in this area. It boasts a gaming library of 1200+ fun-packed titles, ensuring there's something for players from all backgrounds.
7Bit Casino simplifies the sorting of games based on several factors such as risk level, developer, and whether a game has the "Bonus Buy" feature.
"Bonus Buy" allows players to activate features of an online slot by paying extra — that way you don't have to wait for the bonus to activate over potentially hundreds of spins.
When used well, this feature can increase your total score, which may come in handy when you participate in slot races.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.4/5
This Bitcoin gambling site offers a sleek appearance with a modern aesthetic. The graphics are enticing, adding a more playing appeal to the overall look.
Generally, the site feels clean while still managing to capture essential details and links on the landing page. Games load quickly, meaning you won't have to wait a lifetime to play.
The online casino works well on all mobile devices. Although it doesn't have a dedicated mobile application, you can use your preferred browser on iOS, Android, and Windows devices.
The mobile version is similar to the desktop version, and the gameplay is seamless.
>> 177% match up to 5 BTC plus 77 free spins [7Bit Casino]
5. Super Slots - Best Crypto Gambling Site Mobile Experience
Pros:
- Huge list of reload bonuses
- No charges on crypto payments
- Reliable customer support
- Huge 400% cryptocurrency deposit match
- Super-optimized mobile client
Cons:
- User interface can be improved
If the mobile experience were the only thing to go by, we would settle on Super Slots as our #1 casino. It guarantees a seamless mobile experience and features quick payment processing, a selection of top-notch games, and numerous bonuses and promotions.
Payment Options - 4.6/5
This is arguably one of the strongest features of Super Slots — If there's a reliable banking option for players to make payments, it's likely that Super Slots includes it in their cache.
Accepted cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, USD Coin, Stellar, and Ape Coin.
In addition to accepting basic crypto payments, the casino allows players to fund their accounts using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Moneygram, P2P, bank wire, bank check, and money orders.
The minimum amount you can deposit is $20, which is the industry standard. Withdrawals take approximately 48 hours to process.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.2/5
Super Slots rewards crypto users with a 400% welcome bonus of up to $4,000.
This is significantly higher than what's offered by most of its competitors. However, this offer comes with a 48x rollover requirement, which means you’ve got your work cut out for you.
Apart from the welcome bonuses, players can take advantage of other promotions such as:
- 5% Crypto Boost
- $50 Tuesday Top-Up
- 10% Weekly Rebate
- 50% Hump Day Special
- $500 VIP Reload
Selection of Games - 4.2/5
Like Ignition Casino, Super Slots is slots-focused — it features 313 high-quality games, with 255 being slots. These games are provided by reputable software companies such as Nucleus Gaming, Concept Gaming, and Betsoft.
The casino has a tremendous variety of table games too — 12 poker games, 25 blackjack variants, and an incredible selection of keno, baccarat, and roulette games.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 5.0/5
The site features a colorful interface that has all options laid out neatly. Everything is shown on a beautiful purple backdrop, and all titles have a fun appearance that makes them stick out and attract players.
There's a simple dropdown menu at the top-right corner of the homepage that enables players to access the website's essential pages.
As for the mobile experience, it went off without a hitch. Players can access the online casino on various devices, including Android and iOS. Although there isn't a downloadable version available, the site works smoothly regardless of the device used.
>> 400% match up to $4000 welcome package at Super Slots
6. BetOnline - Best Crypto Gambling Site for Betting
Pros:
- 100% up to $1,000 crypto offer
- 365 five-star games
- Completely instant-play
- Lowest wagering requirements online
- Reload bonuses on every crypto deposit
- Super responsive customer support
Cons:
- Restrictions in some regions
- Some promotions have high wagering requirements
BetOnline is one of the best online casinos for crypto due to the quick and reliable customer support that it offers. Besides, it offers a generous welcome bonus, a great game selection, and excellent instant-play options.
Payment Options - 4.0/5
Banking is dynamic and exciting at BetOnline casino. This is a great online casino for players who like making crypto payments, with eight options for payouts and ten for deposits. Although there are a few fees for these transactions, they're far lower than credit card fees.
Some of the crypto options you can use include Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Doge, Chainlink, Tether, USD Coin, and Stellar.
The minimum deposit is $20 for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Compared to other crypto casinos, the 24-48 hour cashout processing time is about average.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.2/5
Bonuses and promotions at this casino are fairly decent. New players are welcomed with a 100% crypto match-up bonus of up to $1,000. And the best part? The offer has a 14x rollover requirement, which is super impressive, considering the industry standard is 30x.
In addition, there are other worthwhile bonuses that you can claim. The one that dazzled us the most was the 35% crypto reload bonus on every deposit. The minimum deposit required to claim this offer is $20, and it comes with an 8x rollover requirement.
Selection of Games - 4.4/5
Game categories at BetOnline excel in terms of variety and quantity. There are 265 slots in a pool of 365 games. We had access to an extensive selection of video poker, table games, live dealer games, and specialty games.
In addition, if you're in pursuit of an authentic brick-and-mortar feel, this casino guarantees exactly that. The video quality and graphics are state-of-the-art, making it deliver that exceptional experience.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.2/5
BetOnline is easy to read even the smallest details, and we never experienced any problems navigating various sections. All links work well, and everything is organized well.
However, we think that the online casino should add a search bar to make it easy to locate titles and other elements.
In addition, you can access all BetOnline features on smartphones and tablets. You don't have to download any software, as you can play your favorite titles on your preferred mobile browser.
>> 100% match up to $1000 at BetOnline.
7. Red Dog Casino - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Customer Support
- 24/7 customer support
- No upper limits on Bitcoin transactions
- Free spins offers + unlimited crypto reload bonuses
To be honest, Red Dog doesn't offer many crypto payment methods (they only take BTC and ETH), but this should be enough for the majority of the gamblers.
Since Red Dog is a newer casino, it’s reasonable to expect additional payment methods to be added in the future. Despite the limited choices, the site still offers great features for Bitcoin.
One of the best things about Red Dog is that apart from its generous welcome bonus, it offers a 24/7 bonus promotion for all its Bitcoin players. When you make a deposit of $30, $75, or $150, you’ll be matched 145%, 160%, and 185%, respectively.
The collection of games on offer isn't extensive; however, there are still over 150 options to keep you interested. Red Dog Casino's games are powered by Realtime Gaming and Visionary iGaming.
>> 24/7 reload bonus on each deposit made [Red Dog]
8. mBit - Largest Provably Fair Games Selection of All BTC Gambling Sites
- Accepts seven different cryptocurrencies
- Has over 2,700 games
- Amazing mobile compatibility
When it comes to the gambling revolution, mBit Casino is at the forefront by offering players the chance to play casino games and slot machines directly using Bitcoin.
mBit Casino is one of the safest online casino options, with plenty of rewards and VIP action to make the experience worthwhile for its players.
They’ve got over 2,700 games from over 35 top software providers. There's also a section exclusive to provably fair games, meaning you can check and verify the veracity of their games immediately - it doesn’t get better than this.
There's a generous welcome bonus worth taking advantage of. mBit Casino will match your first three deposits up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins. Again, the playthrough of 40x isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s reasonable for the online casino industry.
The VIP program is a prominent one compared to other online gambling sites. The program allows you to customize your perks. For example, blackjack players get more promotions catered to table games, whereas slot lovers get more free spins.
>> Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC [mBit Casino]
9. Slots.LV - Most Generous Bonuses of Any Bitcoin Gambling Site
- Mobile-friendly online casino
- Generous BTC welcome bonus
- Solid reload bonuses + crypto prize draws
- Licensed by Curacao eGaming
Slots.LV doesn't offer many payment methods other than Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum - call it a mainstream Bitcoin casino.
As a new player, you can take advantage of a great crypto welcome bonus - 300% up to $3,000 on your first deposit and then 150% up to $750 over your next eight deposits.
They also giveaway Bitcoin every week in the form of prize draws. Their Weekly Double Up is also a great Bitcoin reload bonus, allowing players 150% up to $250 twice a week.
Slots.LV is fully licensed and regulated by Curacao eGaming. You can even gamble while you're on the go; Slots.LV has a fully optimized online casino that works flawlessly in instant-play mode on your mobile device.
Their online casino game menu counts 150 games, comparably smaller than other Bitcoin casinos. However, there's still plenty of variety in terms of software developers and types of games, with slot games, roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack available.
>> Bonus up to $3,000 [Slots.lv]
10. Cloudbet - Best Welcome Offer of All BTC Gambling Sites
- Unlimited Bitcoin withdrawals
- 100% matched deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC
- Mobile-friendly on both Android and iOS
- Sports betting available
- Many cryptocurrencies accepted
Cloudbet is one of the most well-known online crypto casinos, accepting a ton of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and many others.
It should be noted, and perhaps unsurprisingly so because we’re writing about the best crypto gambling site that no fiat is accepted here whatsoever - making this a pure crypto casino.
This online crypto casino is fully licensed and regulated by Curacao eGaming. Transaction times are fast; there's also a generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. They actually pay it out in chunks for every 150 loyalty points earned, meaning you can convert it into cash much quicker.
Cloudbet has many crypto games from top software providers like Playson and Betsoft.
This is also one of the safest crypto gambling sites, as it holds the funds of the players in custody tagged cold-wallet for safety. This is beneficial as it's impervious to hackers.
>> Deposit bonus up to 5 BTC [Cloudbet]
11. Las Atlantis - Best Design of Any Bitcoin Gambling Site
- Fast BTC payouts
- Compelling new game bonuses
- Amazing design
- Over 200 games available from top software providers
Las Atlantis is an underwater-themed casino that is licensed by Curacao. There are a few payment methods available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. There are also fiat currency options for eWallets like PayID and Neosurf, in addition to traditional credit cards.
Transactions are near-instant, with no upper limits for crypto transactions. Additionally, Las Atlantis has over 200 games available from top software providers. The downside here is that there are limited live games available.
Check out a few Las Atlantis Casino no deposit bonuses
There's also a lucrative welcome package that grants you a massive 280% bonus over your first five deposits, for a total max bonus of $14,000.
Click here and discover all the bonuses and promotions available at Las Atlantis
12. Slots Empire - Best Online Bitcoin Gambling Site for High RTP Slots
- Free spins bonuses
- Frequent BTC promotional offers
- 24/7 customer support
Slots Empire has high-quality games available for users, looks great, pays-out winnings in a reasonable time frame, and has fair terms and endless bonuses to take advantage of.
They don’t have many payment methods, but Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum are accepted. Expect payments within 1-3 business days, which is fine, but we’ve obviously seen way better.
From a bonus standpoint, what we really like here is the 24/7 Reload Bonus, allowing players to grab up to 150% up to $150 anytime. You'll also be able to grab free spins every now and then when new slot games are launched.
Slots Empire doesn't have the largest variety of games, but what it lacks in variety makes up for in quality as there are many popular titles from top software providers Realtime Gaming with high RTPs.
Follow this link to discover the most generous bonuses offered by Slots Empire
Ranking Methodology for the Best BTC Gambling Sites
Availability of Games:
Each best crypto gambling site offers an extensive catalog of games, not just in number but in terms of diversity, quality, and design. We've also only listed sites that have partnered with the most reputable software providers. Poker and sports betting are a plus too.
Bitcoin Compatibility:
The sites we've looked at include Bitcoin-exclusive and multi-currency online casinos. We've chosen the ones that offer the most seamless transactions for crypto players, including offering altcoin options and ensuring players are cashed out in a flash.
Available Bitcoin Bonuses:
We've chosen gambling sites that embrace bonuses and unique promotions, so players are well taken care of. The crypto casino sites we've listed all have varied offers, whether it’s welcome bonuses, free spins, cash back, and more.
Security & Licensing:
The crypto casinos that we've listed are all fully licensed and regulated. This means that your data and funds are safe. A fully licensed casino also means that both the crypto casino site itself and the players are protected, data is encrypted, and games are audited for fairness.
Mobile Experience:
With the ever-increasing popularity of mobile casino gaming, it’s really important for all crypto casinos to get their mobile site right. Or, better still, offer a downloadable mobile app that lets you play all the games from the desktop version.
Which Cryptocurrencies are Supported by Online Bitcoin Gambling Sites?
Of course, Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world and as such, it’s the number one choice for crypto casino players. But it’s far from the only option.
Here’s a look at some of the other cryptocurrencies you can use to bank with at the top Bitcoin gambling sites:
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Ripple
- Dogecoin
- Stellar
- XRP
- Monero
- Tether
- Cardano
- Bitcoin Cash
Crypto Gambling Bonuses Available
The online casino bonus world can be almost overwhelming with the amount of different options available. Here’s a look at what to look out for so that you don’t end up missing anything.
Matched Deposits
The most popular form of Bitcoin bonus is the matched deposit. Here, your deposit will be matched to a percentage and up to a certain amount.
For example, a 100% matched deposit of $1000 would land you an extra $1000 back in bonus funds on top of your original deposit.
This is common for a welcome bonus for new players but you’ll also often find ‘reload bonuses’ which are typically smaller matched deposits that all players can take advantage of.
Free Spins
Another very popular type of crypto bonus is free spins for online slot games. You’ll be able to spin the reels of a specific slot (or a list of them) a handful of times and your winnings will be subject to the terms and conditions, such as wagering requirements.
Sometimes, free spins will be awarded in conjunction with a matched deposit offer but you may also get them standalone.
No Deposit Bonuses
Free spins or bonus cash can sometimes be awarded without a deposit at all, and we call this a no deposit bonus.
These bonuses are usually either smaller than deposit bonuses or have stricter terms and conditions such as higher wagering requirements.
You’ll usually only see this as part of a welcome bonus. It works as an incentive for a crypto casino to bring in new players.
Free Bets
Some online gambling sites will offer free sports betting bets. This might be for a particular fixture or just a fixed amount of cash to put down one bet with as part of a welcome bonus or an ongoing offer. These free bets usually come with minimum odds.
Poker Chips
If a crypto casino has a good poker section then it might try to incentivize people to check it out by offering free poker chips. These work in a similar way to free spins for slots.
Guide to the Best Crypto Gambling Sites
Do Bitcoin Gambling Sites Own Licenses?
It's important to note that there isn't a license specifically for Bitcoin casinos or any other crypto casino. Each legitimate online casino for real money must be fully licensed by their jurisdiction, including the online casinos that support crypto.
Are Bitcoin Gambling Sites Safe To Use?
Since crypto gambling sites must be fully licensed like any site, this ensures your safety while gambling online.
All the sites that we've mentioned above are safe. If you want to double-check what commission issued a casino's license, you can find it displayed at the bottom of each website.
What Is the Best Crypto Gambling Sites?
Bitstarz is the best crypto gambling site due to its amazing 4,000+ games, provably fair technology, and an incredible welcome bonus up to 5 BTC.
If you want to learn more about it, check out our Bitstarz Casino review.
Are Bitcoin Online Gambling Games Rigged?
Licensed casinos have to follow strict regulations. These sites also feature software providers that use an RNG (random number generator) to determine the game's outcome.
RNG is a mathematical system that makes the best online casinos safe. It does so by making sure that games are completely random and cannot be tampered with or influenced.
What’s the Benefit of Using BTC at Online Gambling Sites?
There are three major advantages that Bitcoin has over traditional online casinos. In short, they're cheaper, safer, and faster.
On average, Bitcoin payouts take about 10 minutes to complete. Advanced encryption is used to ensure the security of every transaction. Also, usually, there aren't any fees or charges associated with both deposits and withdrawals for Bitcoin.
Are There Any Bitcoin Bonuses at Gambling Sites?
Yes, there are all sorts of crypto reload bonuses, crypto cashback, and Bitcoin-specific first deposit bonuses. Many of the sites mentioned in our roundup above also offer BTC giveaways throughout the month.
What Other Cryptocurrency Can Players Use Instead of Bitcoin?
Litecoin is a great alternative as the transaction speeds are faster. Another variation to consider is Ethereum, as it's the best-decentralized software platform that's open-ended. There's also USDCoin and Dogecoin, among others.
Which Online Casino Games Can I Play With Bitcoin?
There are many different games and types of games in the online Bitcoin gambling market for real money entertainment. All of them are provided by 3rd party companies, which invent the games and then make them available across large networks for players to enjoy.
Some well-known software providers include Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and many other companies.
Among the best and most played Bitcoin casino games, you can find free online slots, roulette, and blackjack. More games are available for players with different preferences; among the wide range you'll find are baccarat, poker, video poker, Sic Bo, Keno, craps, bingo, and more.
Do I Need to Download Software to Play on Bitcoin Online Gambling Websites?
The best thing about online Bitcoin casinos is that they're designed to offer you everything you need to start gambling. You can play directly on these Bitcoin casino sites anytime, any place, and anywhere via their mobile-optimized quick play sites.
How to Start Gambling Using Bitcoin & Other Cryptos
Since Bitstarz tops our list, we'll use it in our example on how to sign up at the best crypto gambling sites.
1. Sign Up at Bitstarz
Visit the Bitstarz website and click on the "Sign Up" button at the top-right of the homepage.
Enter your email and username, and password.
Select your preferred currency — since you intend to use cryptocurrency, choose your coin of choice from the displayed options.
2. Verify Your Email Address
An email will be sent to the address you’ve supplied, check it and verify the address by clicking the link. Once this is done you should be logged in to Bistarz automatically.
3. Make Your Deposit
Enter the cashier using the button at the top right.
From here, you’ll be given the opportunity to copy your crypto wallet address (or scan the QR code of your Bitstarz wallet) and make your deposit.
Once it has been approved, you’re free to play crypto casino games.
Are You Still Looking for Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites?
We’ve done a deep dive and listed Bitcoin gambling sites that use software from the best providers, so players can take advantage of fair games and secure sites.
Our top pick award goes to Bitstarz. BitStarz is fully licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority, which follows strict regulations. This guarantees a fair game and safe experience.
Additionally, both new and existing players can take advantage of frequent crypto promotional offers and a massive casino games menu.
Whichever Bitcoin casino site you end up choosing, make sure to always gamble responsibly.
