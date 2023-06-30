2022’s Best Delta 8 Gummies on the Market: Strongest THC Edibles from Top Brands (Honest Review)

You’ve had a long week.
The weekend has just begun, and you pick up a pack of juicy gummies.
You get on the couch and pop one down the hatch − “I can finally relax.”
You wait an hour.
Two hours.
Three hours…
“Darn, I’ve been scammed!”
If this sounds like you − or should I say, a friend of yours (ahem)…
Then keep reading, as we’ll cover the best delta 8 gummies money can buy
Best Delta 8 THC Gummies − First Look and Reviews
- Exhale Wellness - Best delta 8 THC gummies overall (20% OFF)
- BudPop - Popular vegan gummies (20% OFF)
- 3chi - Premium quality with added THCv
- Delta Extrax - Ultra-potent 100 mg gummies
- CBD Mall - Largest selection and frequent sales
- Blue Moon Hemp - Sativa-dominant gummy products
- MoonWlkr - Unique Delta 8 + CBD gummies
- CBD Genesis - Affordable prices and a good variety
- ATLRx - Strain-specific delta 8 gummies
- Binoid - Specifically formulated for relaxation
1. Exhale Wellness - Best Delta 8 Gummies Online (Natural Ingredients)
Pros
- 4.4 Trustpilot rating (3,000+ reviews)
- 20% off on first orders
- Free shipping
- 100% money-back guarantee
- All products are Farm Bill compliant
Cons
- Only one flavor option
Called the world's #1 hemp brand by many, the LA-based Exhale Wellness has been featured in Forbes, Ministry of Hemp, and other popular newspapers.
As part of its commitment to quality, the company sources its hemp from premium Colorado farms, and all its products are vegan, non-GMO, and free of artificial colors/flavors.
Features
Exhale treats new customers to 20% off their first order, an offer you can apply to any item in its catalog.
And if that weren’t enough, you can also get 25% off on all recurring orders when you subscribe to automatic monthly or bi-weekly re-ups.
Everything the vendor sells is subjected to independent lab testing by CannaSafe, the first ISO-accredited hemp testing laboratory in the world. If you want to grab a copy of these results, all lab reports are available on Exhale’s website.
Best Gummies
Exhale stocks a single pack of Delta 8 THC gummies. Each gummy is infused with 25 mg of full-spectrum delta 8 and made with all-natural ingredients.
While most vendors make you choose between flavors, Exhale fills each pack with a mix of five flavors.
The gummies can also be purchased as a 1500mg option, which works out to a whopping 50mg per gummy. While we don't recommend those for beginners, advanced users may find them particularly interesting.
- 30 pieces, 25 mg/gummy
- 5 fruity assorted flavors
- Dairy and GMO-free
- No animal gelatin
- 100% natural flavors
Customer Experience
Exhale enjoys a 4.4-star rating on TrustPilot based on nearly 4,000 reviews.
If you take the time to read the said reviews, you'll see several comments attesting to the gummies' great flavors − and perhaps more importantly − saying that they don’t taste like hemp.
Regarding potential benefits, many users say the delta 8 gummies have helped them sleep better and relax.
>> Get 20% OFF on your first Exhale gummies [official website] >>
2. BudPop - Best Vegan-Friendly Delta 8 THC Edibles
Pros
- 25% off recurring orders
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Third-party lab tested
- Multiple flavors
- Indica and Sativa dominant strains
Cons
- Limited selection of Delta 8 THC edibles
BudPop has undergone a meteoric rise in popularity since opening its digital doors in 2019.
When it comes to describing the brand, I think its motto, “Pop plants, not pills,” says it all…
If you're tired of poor-quality products and just want an authentic brand with natural, high-quality products, BudPop fits the bill.
Features
Like Exhale, BudPop uses only organic hemp and offers a 20% discount on first orders.
All its products are third-party lab tested by ISO and PJLA-accredited outfits that, aside from purity, also check for heavy metals, mycotoxins, and pesticides.
If you plan on being a repeat customer, there are two promotions you can take advantage of.
First, a 25% discount is available when you subscribe to recurring orders.
Second, BudPop runs a rewards program that lets you collect points on each purchase or by completing tasks like liking the company on Facebook or following it on Instagram.
Once you've collected enough, these points can be redeemed for a 20% or 25% discount.
Best Gummies
Of the three available options, BudPop's Strawberry Gelato gummies are our favorite. To appreciate the quality that went into these, it's worth looking at some of the ingredients.
For starters, BudPop uses plant-based gelatin called Pectin. Besides offering a pleasantly chewy texture, Pectin isn't made with any animal byproducts, making it 100% vegan-friendly.
Then, instead of low-quality oils, all delta-8 THC gummies are formulated with sunflower seed oil, which according to BudPop, boosts the potency of the edibles.
Finally, the Strawberry Gelato gummies feature an Indica-dominant strain, which some people find more relaxing than Sativa-dominant options.
If you prefer the buzz from Sativa-derived Delta 8, check out BudPop's Blue Dream Berry gummies.
- 25 pieces, 25 mg/gummy
- Vegan & vegetarian
- Sativa-dominant strain
- Natural ingredients
Customer Experience
When you look at the 300+ reviews, one thing stands out − most beginners find these natural gummies strong.
Therefore, we’d suggest cutting them in half (or quarters) for your first time.
Also, many buyers love the unique CBD blends with Ashwagandha and Turmeric for increased potential benefits.
>> Get 25% OFF on recurring orders on BudPop’s official website >>
3. 3Chi - Best Brand Reputation for Delta 8 Infused Gummies
Pros
- Reputable and pioneering company
- Organic hemp-derived products
- Dispensary-grade quality
- 11 different cannabinoids
- Free shipping over $99
Cons
- No discount on first order
As the first US-based outfit to extract and sell Farm-Bill-compliant CBD, 3Chi is a pioneer in the legal cannabis market.
3 Chi was launched in 2019 by an experienced biochemist who - in his own words - was impressed by the healing powers of hemp.
Since then, the outfit has perfected its manufacturing process and has gained a reputation for delivering potent, dispensary-grade delta 8 THC gummies.
Features
3Chi is a paradise for psychoactive hemp products, and besides Delta 8, the vendor stocks 10 other cannabinoids, including HHC, Delta 10, and THCv.
If you're feeling adventurous and want to broaden your hemp horizons, know that everything 3Chi stocks is federally legal.
When it comes to third-party testing, 3Chi goes above and beyond. While most vendors send their products to one or two labs, 3Chi works with a total of 10 ISO 17025, NELAP, and State Cannabis accredited labs. (Wow, that was a mouthful)
Although no discounts are given on recurring purchases, free shipping is available on all orders over $99.
Best Gummies
If you've found the average Delta 8 THC gummy lacking in potency, consider picking up a pack of 3Chi's Blue Raspberry gummies.
Along with 20 mg of Delta 8 THC, each gummy contains a generous 10 mg of THCv, and together, the two compounds may produce a powerful partnership.
While THCv’s psychoactive effects are similar to Delta 8, many users claim the buzz comes with a greater degree of mental clarity. According to 3Chi, when the two substances are consumed at once, something called the entourage effect occurs, leading to increased potency.
If you're not keen on the added THCv, 3Chi stocks regular Delta 8 THC gummies that come in three delicious Strawberry, Black Raspberry, and Watermelon flavors.
- US-grown organic hemp
- 10 pieces, 25 mg/gummy
- Fast-acting and long-lasting
- Includes 10mg of THCv
- No hemp taste
Customer Experience
As one of the big names in the Delta 8 cannabis industry, you won’t be surprised when I tell you that 3Chi has received 2,700+ positive reviews from verified buyers.
Interestingly, some users report a preference for the Delta 8/THCv mix, citing the lack of hunger cravings as the reason.
While these accounts may be anecdotal, several studies have shown that THCv may act as an appetite suppressant.
>> Check out 3Chi’s unique THC gummies on the official website >>
4. Delta Extrax - Strongest Delta 8 Gummies (Most Potent)
Pros
- 15% off using code Paradise15
- Weekly promotions
- Delta 8 tincture available
- High Times Hemp Cup winner
- Third-party lab tested
Cons
- No free shipping
Due to its first-place finish at the 2022 High Times Hemp Cup, Delta Extrax has become one of the most recognized brands in the hemp industry.
The company is owned by Savage Enterprises, an FDA-registered, award-winning supplier of e-liquids and CBD products.
The company is strongly committed to research and development, and when a new federally-legal cannabinoid hits the market, Delta Extrax is always one of the first to carry it.
Features
Like 3Chi, Delta Extrax stocks an impressive array of legal cannabinoids, including THCh and THCjd. Both compounds are touted as extremely potent and a great option for those who've built up a tolerance to Delta 8.
When you subscribe to bi-weekly or monthly re-ups, Delta Extrax will give you 15% off each order.
If you like the idea of 15% off but don't want to commit to recurring orders, you can use our code Paradise15 instead. When entered, you'll get a cool 15% off your order, no strings attached.
Best Gummies
Growing tired of the same old flavors?
If so, Delta Extrax's pineapple sour burst gummies will certainly give your taste buds a twist.
The gummies are made with organic cane sugar, and each piece comes infused with 100mg of Delta 8 THC - yes, you read that right.
These sweet gummies have seriously high potency, and we don't recommend taking a full gummy at once. In fact, even half a gummy is double the dose of regular delta 8 gummies.
Interestingly, these gummies were made as part of a collaboration with another popular hemp company and are a limited edition product - meaning you should grab a pack while you can.
- Organic glucose syrup
- 20 pieces, 100 mg/gummy
- Tangy pineapple flavor
- Limited availability
Customer Experience
Delta Extrax's website boasts over 7,000 certified reviews, nearly all of which are positive.
In these reviews, customers regularly praise the company's excellent customer service and overall product quality.
One thing that makes shopping at Delta Extrax unique is their regular collaborations with other brands. Many of these items are limited edition and explore interesting formulations such as live resin and hard candies.
>> Get ultra-strong gummies on Delta Extrax’s official website (15% OFF - Paradise15) >>
5. CBD Mall - Best Selection of Delta 8 Gummies and Brands
Pros
- 600+ products for sale
- Excellent customer satisfaction
- Regular promotions
- Delicious gummies
Cons
- Some artificial colors and flavors
- No discount on recurring orders
Trying to make hemp affordable for everyone, CBD Mall understands that “high-end” doesn't have to mean “high price.”
The vendor's extensive product catalog includes something for everyone, and you'll find a good selection of low-priced products to choose from.
Features
CBD Mall has the largest product catalog of any outfit on this list, one that includes over 600 items. It's also one of the few vendors to feature other popular brands such as 10X, Artisan, and Hyper.
Besides selection, the site is known for running regular promotions.
Free shipping is available on most orders and nearly everything they sell has been tested by third-party labs.
Best Gummies
CBD Mall sells a pack of super-tasty Green Apple Delta 8 gummies by Chill Plus. The pack contains an impressive 50 pieces for half the price of other best brands, which is excellent value.
If you're not a fan of the Green Apple flavor, 12 other options are available, including Mango, Fruit Punch, and Sweet & Sour.
Although artificial flavors are present, the gummies are made using 100% Coconut MCT Oil. The oil is both gluten-free and an excellent source of fatty acids and not something you'll find in most Delta 8 THC gummies.
- 50 pieces, 25 mg/gummy
- 13 different flavors
- Quality hemp flowers
- Gluten-free
Customer Experience
Because Chill Plus is such a reputable brand, they have received more than 1,400 consumer reviews, and people love the gummies’ great flavors, smooth buzz, and no “leaf” taste.
As expected, many reviewers also rave about the frequent discounts − saying they’re a great way to save up to 80% compared to other vendors.
>> Get high-quality gummies at ridiculously low prices on CBD Mall’s official website >>
6. Blue Moon Hemp - Best Sativa-Dominant Delta 8 Gummies On the Market
Pros
- Discounts for Military personnel & first responders
- 100% vegan gummies
- Delta 8 THC tinctures & gel caps
- Free shipping
- 20% off first order
Cons
- Gummies aren't heat resistant
- Some products are expensive
Founded in 2015, Blue Moon Hemp is one of the oldest Delta 8 THC vendors on our list.
The company started out selling CBD products but quickly jumped on the Delta 8 bandwagon once the 2018 Farm Bill came into effect.
Perhaps more importantly, the vendor offers a 35% discount to active military personnel, veterans, and first responders − and everyone can try its cannabis products risk-free using the 30-day money-back guarantee.
Features
Although Blue Moon is based out of Florida, the company sources all its delta-8 from industrial hemp farms in Kentucky.
But what makes Blue Moon Hemp's Delta 8 THC gummies stand out (apart from being vegan and gluten-free) is that they are formulated in a GMP-certified facility.
Among other things, this means that all the information on their product labels is accurate − which can’t be said of many unscrupulous delta 8 vendors…
Also, the brand gets bonus points for displaying lab reports directly on the product page − which goes a long way in showing transparency.
Best Gummies
The Blue Razz gummies are great for a midday pick-me-up − and each piece comes with a generous dose of 25mg of Delta 8 THC.
Because these delta-8 THC gummies come from a Sativa-dominant strain, they're a great choice if you plan on being active or on the go.
Sativa is considerably more energizing than Indica, meaning you won't find yourself glued to the couch all day if you pop a gummy (or two).
- 10 pieces, 25 mg/gummy
- Gluten-free & gelatin-free
- Sativa-dominant
- $29.95/pack
Customer Experience
Reviews on the Blue Razz gummies are quite positive, with users claiming they've helped them improve their mood and handle life’s imperfections with calm.
Some reports did mention an issue with the Delta 8 gummies melting, which is easily fixed by placing them in the freezer for an hour and cutting them into cubes.
>> Try Blue Moon Hemp’s gummies with their 30-day risk-free trial [official website] >>
7. MoonWlkr - Best Delta 8 CBD Gummies + Delicious Flavors
Pros
- Good selection of gummy flavors
- Delta 8 & CBD gummies for sale
- Discreet shipping
- Good bundle deals
Cons
- No free shipping
- No strain information
MoonWlkr is a big player in the Delta 8 space and has a reputation for combining plant-derived terpenes and cannabinoids into some truly unique blends.
The company is also known for its awesome bundle deal, which gives you an 18.75% discount when you buy four bottles of delta-8 THC gummies at once.
Features
MoonWlkr stocks an impressive range of Delta 8 and CBD products, many of which contain other ingredients like Melatonin, CBN, and CBG.
You'll even find a small selection of HHC gummies for sale, which the brand claims are 30% to 40% stronger than their Delta 8 THC counterpart.
The vendor's Delta 8 THC gummies are made using Farm-Bill-compliant, US-grown hemp and can be purchased in 11 (!) tasty flavors, including Black Raspberry and Cucumber Lime.
Best Gummies
According to MoonWlkr, its Blue Dream Berry Delta 8 + CBD gummies were designed with one goal in mind - deep and total relaxation.
Each piece is infused with 12.5 mg of Delta 8 THC, 12.5 mg of full-spectrum CBD, and additional plant-derived terpenes (for a “real” taste).
While 12.5 mg is certainly on the low side, the presence of full-spectrum CBD is supposed to increase the soothing effects and provide a mild high.
- 40 pieces, 12.5 mg of D8 + 12.5 mg CBD/gummy
- Added plant terpenes
- $39.99/pack
Customer Experience
Customers claim these D8 + CBD gummies are pleasantly calming and not overwhelming.
Several users have even reported success when taking them shortly before bed, claiming they help them relax and fall asleep faster.
If you dig through the reviews, you’ll also find several people praising the delta 8 THC gummies for helping them manage joint pain and inflammation.
>> Get these unique, relaxation-targeted gummies on MoonWlkr’s official website >>
8. CBD Genesis - Most Affordable Delta 8 Brand (Cheap Gummies)
Pros
- Affordable delta 8 THC gummies
- Constant sales
- Delta 10 and HHC available
- Free shipping on orders of $50+
Cons
- Not all products are third-party lab tested
- No discount on recurring orders
Like CBD Mall, CBD Genesis stocks 15 different brands of CBD and delta-8 products, including Chill Plus, Treetop, and Pure Xen.
But despite the huge variety, the brand also has its own products which are often sold at very low prices.
Features
While not everything they sell undergoes third-party lab testing, CBD Genesis is the most affordable outfit on this list − and that’s even before any frequent sales or discounts.
Besides, popular hemp products include a handy QR code that you can scan to see the lab results. You know the saying − trust but verify.
Best Gummies
The CBD Genesis D8 gummies can be purchased as a pack of 25, 50, or 100 − the bigger packs being (obviously) cheaper, pound for pound.
Each piece comes with 25mg of Delta 8 THC, making them great for a relaxing day out or a chill night in.
Interestingly, the delta 8 THC gummies don't come in a set selection of flavors. Instead, the company changes it up with every few batches. While this might not be ideal for some, others enjoy the element of surprise.
- 25 pieces, 25 mg/gummy
- Flavors vary from batch to batch
- Come in a resealable bag
- $24.99/pack
Customer Experience
The delta 8 gummies enjoy a 4.5-star rating based on over 170 reviews.
Most people use them to reduce anxiety and improve focus, while others just consume them to chill out.
In any case, everyone seems to agree that they’re of excellent value.
>> Check out CBD Genesis’ cheap gummies on the official website >>
9. ATLRx - Best-Reviewed Delta 8 Edibles With Specific Strains
Pros
- American-grown hemp
- Free shipping
- Unique edible products
- Strain-specific delta 8 gummies
Cons
- Not the best tasting
- No discount on recurring orders
ATLRx is an Atlanta-based company with a mission to provide legal products to cannabis consumers.
With 1,000+ positive customer reviews, the company is known for offering cutting-edge hemp products such as THC-O and THCv − something to consider if you get bored of delta 8 THC.
Features
ATLRx offers a refreshing variety of Delta 8 THC edibles, which besides gummies, also include chocolates and caramel squares.
They also sell the world's first dietary supplement designed exclusively for cannabis users.
According to ATLRx, this supplement contains carefully selected micronutrients that work to support your endocannabinoid system and improve your delta 8 experience. These squares were created with long-term users in mind who've built a strong tolerance to Delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids.
Best Delta 8 Gummies
ATLRx sells a pack of Delta 8 gummies derived from Grand Daddy Purple, one of the most popular Indica strains out there. Each piece comes with 30mg of Delta 8 THC and should give you a nice body high without being too heady.
The assorted packs - which contain a mix of Sativa and Indica gummies - are also fun as you never know exactly which one you're gonna get.
- 20 pieces, 30 mg/gummy
- Indica and Sativa options
- Assorted flavors
- Contains added Terpenes
- $49.99 per pack
Customer Experience
One thing customers really like about ATLRx is the ability to buy strain-specific gummies.
While some vendors may indicate whether their product is Indica or Sativa dominant, not many tell you the extract strain it comes from.
In the case of ATLRx's Grand Daddy Purple gummies, the product enjoys a 4.9-star rating. One user describes the effects as "relaxed in a happy fog," while others praise the fast and reliable delivery.
>> Check out the Grand Daddy Purple gummies on ATLRx’s official website >>
10. Binoid - Best Delta-8 THC Gummies for Relaxation
Pros
- Kosher certified products
- Tons of unique delta 8 edibles for sale
- Free shipping available
- THC-free Delta 8 gummies
Cons
- Average Trustpilot score
- Some Delta 8 gummies are low potency
Launched in 2018, Binoid is an LA-based outfit that spent two years perfecting its broad-spectrum hemp extract from which all its products are derived.
The reason why it’s important is that this proprietary extract supposedly contains an excellent terpene profile (i.e., “real,” balanced taste), with a good mix of major and minor cannabinoids (for potential effects) − and perhaps more importantly, no THC.
Features
Binoid works with local hemp farmers in Evergreen, Oregon, to grow the company's special, phytocannabinoid-rich strain of hemp plants.
Because of its weather and nutrient-rich soil, Binoid sees Oregon as the ideal place to grow and extract CBD.
They're also one of the few outfits to have their own cGMP and ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing facilities in the United States. Additionally, all their hemp-derived products are Kosher Food Grade Quality Certified.
Best Gummies
If you read the lab results, Binoid's Peach Dream Delta 8 gummies contain 95% Delta 8 and 5% CBN, CBC, and terpenes.
Like Delta 8, CBN and CBC are naturally occurring cannabinoids, but instead of having psychoactive effects, they're praised for their calming and muscle-relaxing properties.
As a result, these delta 8 gummies are a great option if you're looking to enjoy some serious rest and relaxation after a long day of work.
- 40 pieces, 25 mg/gummy
- 95% delta 8 and 5% CBN, CBC, and terpenes
- 100% THC free
- $34.99 per bottle
Customer Experience
Binoid's Peach Dream gummies have been reviewed over 900 times, and users have by and large praised their calming and long-lasting effects.
Some buyers report success using these delta 8 THC gummies to combat stress while others report taking half a gummy before bed for improved sleep.
>> Get gummies with no THC on Binoid’s official website >>
How We Identified the Best Delta 8 THC Gummy Brands
Hemp Source: We only recommend vendors that use US-grown hemp to oversee all their product development. When hemp is imported, it tends to decay during transportation, leading to reduced quality.
Independent Lab Testing: If a vendor doesn't subject its products to third-party lab testing, move on. Third-party testing ensures the delta 8 gummies are free of harmful chemicals like heavy metals and solvents.
Ingredients: We like to see vendors use only the finest ingredients in their product formulation, meaning no artificial additives or flavors.
Brand Reputation: Because there are no industry standards for Delta 8 THC products, quality is left in the hands of the manufacturers. As a result, we thoroughly investigate the brand reputation and extraction process of every company before recommending them.
Customer Policies: So long as they sell quality products, we try to recommend the best delta 8 brands[a] that offer free shipping and discounts on recurring orders. We like to see a reasonable return policy and some kind of money-back guarantee.
How to Choose Delta 8 THC Edibles: Quick Review
Potency: Before buying a pack, check how many gummies it contains and the mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy. Some brands contain more than others, and you don't want to be disappointed when your package arrives.
Flavors: Whether it be green apple, blue raspberry, or something else, check if the vendor sells delta 8 THC gummies in your favorite flavor. If you're unsure, go for a brand that offers assorted flavors, like Exhale.
Effects: Always check what active ingredients the gummies contain. While some are made using pure Delta 8 THC, others may contain other cannabinoids like CBD and CBN for specific potential health benefits.
Price: Even though we tried to include affordable gummies, they are not free (we wish!). If you're short on cash, consider using vendors that give a discount on recurring orders, like Exhale and BudPop.
Delta 8 THC Gummy Review − FAQ
What Is Delta 8 Exactly?
Delta 8 is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. The psychoactive effects are nearly identical to those of Delta 9 THC, although roughly half as potent.
Because the substance is federally legal, Delta 8 THC has become a popular alternative to traditional Cannabis, especially in states where marijuana is still illegal.
Is Delta 8 Legal?
Yes, Delta 8 is federally legal as long as it's derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% THC.
However, some states - like Colorado and California - have banned the substance outright. In other states, like Tennessee, Delta 8's legal status occupies a gray area. Therefore, it’s a good idea to check your state laws before ordering.
Where Is Delta 8 Available?
Delta 8 is available in reputable online stores such as Exhale, BudPop, and 3Chi.
While you could technically purchase delta 8 THC anywhere else, we would recommend sticking to the most reputable brands to avoid low-quality products or outright scams.
What Are Delta 8 Gummies?
Delta 8 gummies are delta 8-infused edibles made out of chewy gelatin. Because they're both discreet and delicious, gummy products have become incredibly popular in the cannabis market.
As with other edibles, the effects are characterized by a potent body load that can last up to five hours.
Are Delta 8 Gummies Worth It?
The full-spectrum Delta 8 THC gummies from Exhale offer great value for the price. Each pack contains 30 pieces and a total of 750mg of Delta 8 THC. The gummies are vegan-friendly and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Do Delta 8 Gummy Bears Get you High?
Yes, you can get high on delta 8 gummy bears and gummies. While the effects are nearly identical to Delta 9 THC, user reports indicate the substance is only half as potent.
Besides this reduced potency, many customers claim a Delta 8 THC high lasts noticeably longer than a Delta 9 high and is less likely to cause anxiety issues.
Who Has the Best Delta 8 Edibles?
Exhale has the best delta 8 edibles with good prices, only natural ingredients, and a money-back guarantee. Users rave about the gummies for their multiple flavors and potential benefits, such as chronic pain relief and better sleep.
How Long Do Delta 8 Gummies Take To Work?
Delta 8 gummies take 40 minutes to 1 hour 30 to work, on average. This figure changes based on several factors, like weight, gender, and tolerance.
If you consume the gummies on a full stomach, it'll take longer for the Delta 8 THC to enter your bloodstream than if you ate them on an empty stomach.
Delta 8 THC Gummies Review - Wrapping Up
If you’ve read all the way through…
Well, first of all − congratulations.
Or should I say my sincerest condolences?
It was a teeny weeny bit long, after all.
Anyway, back to the point…
Whether you’re looking for a better night’s sleep or just a little fun − we recommend Exhale or BudPop. Not only do they offer 20% discounts to all new customers, but their gummies are the best we’ve tried.
And if you’re a skeptic, you can always check the lab results for yourself.
This is something we definitely recommend before buying any gummies, even more so if you buy from brands not included in our list.
Anyway, I’ll leave you to it now − have fun!
Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.
The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Always speak to your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you read in this article.
In accordance with California Proposition 65, the use of Delta 8 THC products may cause cancer or reproductive issues.