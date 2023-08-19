Former Penn State track and field shot putter Joe Kovacs claims bronze at World Athletic Championships

A former Nittany Lion put on for his country at the World Athletic Championships on Saturday.

Former Penn State great Joe Kovacs claimed third place in the men's shot put, adding more hardware to his collection.

Joe Kovacs claims bronze for Team USA! 🥉 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/EPATY9yAbi — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 19, 2023

Kovacs is no stranger to the podium, claiming two world championships and two Olympic silver medals for the United States.

Fellow American Ryan Crouser took home the gold while Italy's Leonardo Fabbri claimed silver.

