Former Penn State track and field shot putter Joe Kovacs claims bronze at World Athletic Championships

Joe Kovacs (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)

After winning shot put and discus PIAA titles in his senior year at Bethlehem Catholic High School, Joe Kovacs continued his success in the events at Penn State, tossing his way to third in school history in discus with a personal best mark of 201-9 (61.50m) at Auburn and fifth in event top-10 history with his discus toss of 184-0 (56.08m) at the Jesse Owens Classic in the 2011 outdoor season. His best mark in the indoor shot put was 65-1.25 (19.84m) and, with the personal-best mark, qualified for the 2011 Indoor NCAA Championships. Kovacs placed fourth at the 2012 Olympic Trials with his mark of 69-2.5 (21.08m) to qualify as a team alternate, but placed second at the 2016 Olympic Trials. (Associated Press)

A former Nittany Lion put on for his country at the World Athletic Championships on Saturday.

Former Penn State great Joe Kovacs claimed third place in the men's shot put, adding more hardware to his collection.

Kovacs is no stranger to the podium, claiming two world championships and two Olympic silver medals for the United States.

Fellow American Ryan Crouser took home the gold while Italy's Leonardo Fabbri claimed silver.

