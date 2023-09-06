WR Malik McClain adding 'different' style to Penn State offense

Malik McClain’s relationship with Penn State has been years in the making, but it came to fruition last week in the form of a touchdown.

McClain and James Franklin’s relationship started long before McClain’s transfer from Florida State to the Nittany Lions, as Franklin offered McClain a scholarship in March 2020.

Penn State was apparently in McClain’s top three schools before he committed to Florida State the following August.

“I’ve known Coach Franklin since I was probably like a junior in high school,” McClain said Wednesday.

McClain first stepped foot on campus during the spring semester with an entirely new system to learn.

Despite having a relationship with Franklin years before his commitment to transfer to Penn State, another aspect of Nittany Lion football that McClain had to adjust to was the culture of the program.

“It’s a different culture from Florida State, so learning that culture and knowing how to move through it (was an adjustment),” McClain said. “(The culture) is very blue collar — just work, work, work and pick your head up until you hold a trophy somewhere.”

On Saturday, McClain wasn’t named as one of the three starting receivers, but his work ethic earned him a sizable amount of playing time nonetheless.

In the fourth quarter, McClain caught a short pass that was only a few yards from the line of scrimmage. The transfer receiver evaded defenders until he reached the end zone for a 25-yard score.

McClain finished with four receptions for 58 receiving yards and a touchdown in his Nittany Lion debut and set a career high in receiving yards while tying a career high in receptions and touchdowns.

“He’s been awesome. He’s one of the more popular guys on the team. Everybody likes him,” Franklin said. “He’s just been a really good fit for our program and we’re glad we got him.”

Standing at 6-foot-4, McClain is a large, but still athletic, weapon for Drew Allar to throw to.

Practicing against Penn State’s secondary, which McClain calls “the hardest people” he plays against, has helped McClain develop his skill set.

However, McClain has been a good practice partner for the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs, as well.

“He’s a different style of receiver than a lot of guys are used to seeing nowadays,” safety KJ Winston said. “He has the finesse and the physicality, and I think that physicality part is where he really stands out.”

McClain entered an already-crowded wide receiver room that also brought in Dante Cephas, a transfer receiver from Kent State.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Trey Wallace were the clear-cut first and second receivers on the depth chart, but the third wide receiver spot was a highly-contested battle throughout the spring and summer months.

Liam Clifford was awarded the job on the video board prior to the West Virginia game, but the competition is far from being a closed case.

McClain is one of the receivers that’s involved in the conversation for the third spot.

“We got a number of guys that we feel good about. Liam is one of those guys. Obviously, Malik is one of those guys,” Franklin said. “There’s a number of guys that are competing and it will continue to be a competition.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE