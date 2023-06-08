Wide receiver Dante Cephas ready to make a splash with Penn State football as practices loom

It took Dante Cephas four months to arrive on campus after he originally pledged to the Nittany Lions in January, but it appears that the former Kent State receiver is on his way to adjusting to State College.

In Cephas’s three weeks on campus so far, James Franklin said the receiver’s laid-back personality has begun to mesh with the others in the room from a personal standpoint.

On the field, Cephas has passed his initial tests as well, though becoming familiar with Penn State’s training regimen is something that he’s still working on.

“I do think this level of training, no knock to anybody else or other programs or other schools, I do think this is different for him,” Franklin said. “I think in a lot of ways that's exciting, because the lifting and the running is at a very different level.”

Cephas was a weapon in his four seasons with the Golden Flashes, but his rise to an eventual Power 5 transfer started during the 2021 season, his third season at Kent State.

In 2021, Cephas started 13 of the Golden Flashes’ 14 games and tallied 82 receptions for 1,240 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, snapping Kent State’s drought of a 1,000 receiving-yard season that stretched back to 1997.

By the time Cephas entered the transfer portal, he’d been honored as a first-team All-MAC player twice in 2021 and 2022.

Now in State College, Cephas’ presence adds another competing factor as the Nittany Lions try to finalize their depth chart before the season opener versus West Virginia.

“He's definitely talented and brings another element of competition. I think he's coming in humble, ready to work, but also to be a part of the group,” wide receiver coach Marques Hagans said. “I think that's always cool. There's no friction, there's no tension.”

Wide receiver has been a position of emphasis for Penn State over the course of the offseason. Parker Washington led the entire team with 611 receiving yards despite playing in only 10 games in 2022.

As a whole, wide receivers compiled 2,048 receiving yards, which made up around 62.3% of the Nittany Lions’ 3,283 total receiving yards. In 2021, Penn State’s receivers recorded 2,647 receiving yards, which was 75.8% of the team’s total.

While it’s been made clear that KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Trey Wallace had separated themselves from the pack through the team’s spring practices, the third spot has been up for grabs.

A couple guys like Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders built their reputation toward the end of the spring, but it’s hard to imagine a two-time all-conference player won’t find the field, especially considering the amount of college experience Cephas brings to the table.

“We're excited to get another wide receiver in here. That's a position that we have some need,” General Manager of Personnel and Recruitment Andy Frank said. “It's a position that impacts the game a whole lot. So we think he's got a ton of experience. He's got a ton of production, and I think it was gonna translate very well to our offense.”

There are still a few months until Penn State opens its season against the Mountaineers on Sept. 2., so a lot could change over the summer.

Cephas has proved himself at Kent State, but has yet to perform in front of the coaching staff because the Nittany Lions’ summer practices haven’t gotten underway quite yet. According to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, he’s only seen Cephas participate in outside drills.

For the time being, Penn State’s true evaluation of Cephas will have to wait.

“He looks athletic. We knew that coming into it. He's a really good route runner. He's got really good hands and has a really good skill set,” Yurcich said. “But on top of that, I just need more familiarity with him and more work with him.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE