Where they’re headed | Former Penn State football players transfer to new destinations

The spring transfer window has come to a close and there have been a number of Penn State players to jump ship.

Some have stayed within the Power 5 and others haven’t gone too far, staying within the Big Ten conference.

Here are where the 12 Nittany Lions who have entered the Transfer Portal have ended up.

Keyvone Lee, RB, Mississippi State

After a strong 2021 season, running back Keyvone Lee dealt with a midseat injury and took a backseat in 2022, outshined by the duo of freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, so Lee decided to take his talents elsewhere.

On Jan. 12, Lee entered the transfer portal. Five months later, he announced he was transferring to Mississippi State.

JUST IN: Mississippi State lands Penn State running back transfer Keyvone Lee. https://t.co/xWnJvrFoFL — Bulldawgs247 (@Bulldawgs247) May 16, 2023

Marquis Wilson, CB, Purdue

Marquis Wilson, who bounced between corner and wide receiver, couldn’t find consistent playing time at Penn State, so he decided to transfer.

He was the only former Nittany Lion to transfer to a Big Ten team this cycle, landing with Purdue.

Congratulations to our mentee @MarquisArmani commitment to Purdue University. We are committed to our families and will always support them through their trials and triumphs. We pray that he has a healthy and successful season as he pursues the NFL.We Love u@BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/uOYic6jZwQ — SupremeAthleteCT (@SupremeAthlete_) April 18, 2023

Jaden Dottin, WR, Toledo

The lone Penn State wide receiver to enter the portal this cycle was Jaden Dottin.

Dottin had a strong showing in Penn State’s Blue-White game in 2022 but didn’t see a whole lot of playing time the following fall, so he transferred to Toledo.

Devyn Ford, RB, Notre Dame

Running back Devyn Ford decided to “focus on academics” and drop out just four games into the 2022 season.

After the season concluded, Ford announced he was headed to Notre Dame.

Jimmy Christ, OL, Virginia

Sitting behind projected first-round pick Olu Fashanu, Jimmy Christ didn’t see himself getting any starting time.

Christ entered his name into the portal and transferred to Virginia.

Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me during these past few days. I am very grateful for the opportunities I was given and the time each school spent on me. I have decided to commit to the University of Virginia and am excited for the next chapter of my life. — Jimmy Christ (@Jimmy_Christ66) April 20, 2023

Storm Duck, CB, Louisville

An odd transfer portal addition this spring was cornerback Storm Duck. Duck transferred to Penn State before the spring from North Carolina and decided to reenter the portal just months later.

Duck headed back to the ACC and transferred to Louisville.

And another for Jeff Brohm . . . Louisville adds former Penn State/UNC DB transfer Storm Duck out of the transfer portal.@chris_hummer @247Sports https://t.co/5vOY9cOyPD — Jody Demling (@jdemling) April 26, 2023

Jamari Buddin, LB, New Mexico State

In two seasons, Jamari Buddin appeared in 13 games, nine of which came in 2022.

Buddin saw an uptick in playing time, but it wasn’t enough for him to stay, so he transferred to New Mexico State.

Fatorma Mulbah, DT, West Virginia

Penn State’s defensive tackle depth was a major point of emphasis for James Franklin this spring.

Franklin lost one defensive tackle, Fatorma Mulbah, who transferred to West Virginia.

Christian Veilleux, QB, Pitt

With Drew Allar the presumably next heir to the quarterback throne, backup Christian Veilleux decided to go somewhere he had a shot at starting and transferred to instate rival Pitt.

Jeffrey Davis, CB, Stony Brook

Penn State corner Jeffrey Davis appeared in just one game in two years and transferred to Stony Brook.

Let’s do this! Time to work. https://t.co/JU3FrVSQ90 — Jeffrey Davis Jr. (@3Jeffrey22) December 29, 2022

Rodney McGraw, DE, Louisville

With Penn State’s strong 2022 recruiting class, defensive end Rodney McGraw was unlikely to see much playing time, so he transferred to Louisville.

He played in just five games at Penn State.

Thank you to all who reached out. Thank you to Penn State for an awesome 2 years. I’m happy to announce that I am 100% committed to The University Louisville. I can’t wait to get on campus and to get to work. Thank you to Coach Hagen and Coach Brohm for the opportunity. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/Mv0Bi1XaiC — Rodney McGraw (@Rodney_Mcgraw99) December 18, 2022

Maleek McNeil, OL, TBD

The lone Penn State player still in the transfer portal is offensive lineman Maleek McNeil.

