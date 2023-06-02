 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Where they’re headed | Former Penn State football players transfer to new destinations

PSU football vs Northwestern - Keyvone Lee

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hands the ball off to running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the football game against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats 17-7.

 Kelly Miller

The spring transfer window has come to a close and there have been a number of Penn State players to jump ship.

Some have stayed within the Power 5 and others haven’t gone too far, staying within the Big Ten conference.

Here are where the 12 Nittany Lions who have entered the Transfer Portal have ended up.

Keyvone Lee, RB, Mississippi State

After a strong 2021 season, running back Keyvone Lee dealt with a midseat injury and took a backseat in 2022, outshined by the duo of freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, so Lee decided to take his talents elsewhere.

On Jan. 12, Lee entered the transfer portal. Five months later, he announced he was transferring to Mississippi State.

Marquis Wilson, CB, Purdue

Marquis Wilson, who bounced between corner and wide receiver, couldn’t find consistent playing time at Penn State, so he decided to transfer.

He was the only former Nittany Lion to transfer to a Big Ten team this cycle, landing with Purdue.

Jaden Dottin, WR, Toledo

The lone Penn State wide receiver to enter the portal this cycle was Jaden Dottin.

Dottin had a strong showing in Penn State’s Blue-White game in 2022 but didn’t see a whole lot of playing time the following fall, so he transferred to Toledo.

Devyn Ford, RB, Notre Dame

Running back Devyn Ford decided to “focus on academics” and drop out just four games into the 2022 season.

After the season concluded, Ford announced he was headed to Notre Dame.

Jimmy Christ, OL, Virginia

Sitting behind projected first-round pick Olu Fashanu, Jimmy Christ didn’t see himself getting any starting time.

Christ entered his name into the portal and transferred to Virginia.

Storm Duck, CB, Louisville

An odd transfer portal addition this spring was cornerback Storm Duck. Duck transferred to Penn State before the spring from North Carolina and decided to reenter the portal just months later.

Duck headed back to the ACC and transferred to Louisville.

Jamari Buddin, LB, New Mexico State

In two seasons, Jamari Buddin appeared in 13 games, nine of which came in 2022.

Buddin saw an uptick in playing time, but it wasn’t enough for him to stay, so he transferred to New Mexico State.

Fatorma Mulbah, DT, West Virginia

Penn State’s defensive tackle depth was a major point of emphasis for James Franklin this spring.

Franklin lost one defensive tackle, Fatorma Mulbah, who transferred to West Virginia.

Christian Veilleux, QB, Pitt

With Drew Allar the presumably next heir to the quarterback throne, backup Christian Veilleux decided to go somewhere he had a shot at starting and transferred to instate rival Pitt.

Jeffrey Davis, CB, Stony Brook

Penn State corner Jeffrey Davis appeared in just one game in two years and transferred to Stony Brook.

Rodney McGraw, DE, Louisville

With Penn State’s strong 2022 recruiting class, defensive end Rodney McGraw was unlikely to see much playing time, so he transferred to Louisville.

He played in just five games at Penn State.

Maleek McNeil, OL, TBD

The lone Penn State player still in the transfer portal is offensive lineman Maleek McNeil.

