What Penn State football is getting from trio of new arrivals

Three members of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class arrived on campus on Sunday, looking to get an early start to their collegiate careers.

The trio includes wide receiver Carmelo Taylor and defensive ends Jamiel Lyons and Mason Robinson, who all bring unique skill sets to Happy Valley.

Here’s what Penn State can expect from these three as they kick off their college careers.

Jamiel Lyons, defensive end

Lyons, a 4-star edge rusher from Philadelphia, ranked as the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania this past cycle, so the staff should be excited to get him on campus early.

Lyons stands at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, which is great size for the position. For comparison, fellow Nittany Lion edge rusher and former 5-star Chop Robinson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds.

Lyons certainly has the frame to be an impact player, but there’s a lot more to the position than the measurables.

He displayed a strong pass-rush ability, exploding off the line of scrimmage and causing havoc in the backfield at Roman Catholic. His ability to track down ball carriers led him to a team-leading six tackles per game.

It was evident at times that he was physically superior to a lot of his opponents, sometimes working through double-teams to make a tackle. He likely won’t see that kind of advantage at the college level and will have to rely on his technique more than raw power.

Mason Robinson, defensive end

Another defensive lineman to arrive on campus recently, Robinson also brings a good frame for the position.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Robinson is a former Northwestern commit who flipped his decision after coaching staff changes for the Wildcats.

Now in State College, the Maryland native joins a loaded defensive line room.

In high school, Robinson frequently used his speed to maneuver around offensive tackles and get into the backfield.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

His speed allowed him to rally to the ball quickly and terrorize opposing quarterbacks. Robinson often forced rushed and off-balance throws which resulted in several interceptions for his defensive backs.

Robinson’s ability to blow up run plays was also evident on his tape, wrapping up running backs and throwing them down for a loss of yards.

Though he sometimes got jammed at the line of scrimmage, he also displayed a penchant for tipping passes, creating incompletions and opportunities for picks.

Carmelo Taylor, wide receiver

On the offensive side of the ball, Taylor brings track speed to the football field.

Ranked as the No. 8 player in Virginia, the former 3-star recruit stands at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds but typically opts to blow by defenders instead of using physicality.

Taylor boasts an impressive running résumé, earning 100- and 200-meter state championships during his time at Patrick Henry High School. He clocked a 10.59 personal best in the 100, which would have been the 15th-fastest time at the Big Ten Track and Field Championships this year and was faster than any Nittany Lion track athlete ran all season.

Sometimes players have good straight-line speed which doesn’t necessarily translate to speed on the gridiron, but Taylor shows off his quickness by blowing by defenders. However, he can sometimes round out his routes, which is something he’ll likely look to work on at the next level.

He has a strong release and frequently took the top off opposing defenses with blazing leg turnover and good footwork.

One of the aspects that will likely need to be improved is his pass-catching, as he displayed a tendency to use his body instead of his hands to corral receptions.

On several occasions, the team utilized him out of the wildcat position where he was able to use his speed to get around the edge and turn the corner on defenders.

Taylor shined on special teams as well, taking kickoffs to the house and making defenders look silly in the process.

He showed good vision on his returns, following blockers and allowing them to clear holes for him. Despite a lack of size, Taylor showed a willingness to return the favor, throwing blocks downfield for his teammates on offense.

Though he’s on the smaller side, his speed is a tool that could help him eventually earn a starting role with the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

+2 Penn State football’s quarterback competition charges into the summer Spring has concluded, and Penn State is still without a clear starting quarterback.