Weather forecast for Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia

It should be a gorgeous night at Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s season opener on Saturday against West Virginia.
With a high temperature of 81 degrees, the sun is expected to shine throughout the day, according to Accuweather, and should be a great day for tailgating.
The temperature will dip to the mid-60s for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. There will be some moderate cloud cover, light wind gusts of up to 7 mph and an 8% chance of rain.
