Weather forecast for Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia

It should be a gorgeous night at Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s season opener on Saturday against West Virginia.

With a high temperature of 81 degrees, the sun is expected to shine throughout the day, according to Accuweather, and should be a great day for tailgating.

The temperature will dip to the mid-60s for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. There will be some moderate cloud cover, light wind gusts of up to 7 mph and an 8% chance of rain.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Betting lines and information for Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia Penn State begins its season as big favorites over visiting West Virginia, with the line set…