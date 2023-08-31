 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Weather forecast for Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia

Football Practice, Dante Cephas

Wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) jumps to receive a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2023 at the Lasch Practice Field in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

It should be a gorgeous night at Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s season opener on Saturday against West Virginia.

With a high temperature of 81 degrees, the sun is expected to shine throughout the day, according to Accuweather, and should be a great day for tailgating.

The temperature will dip to the mid-60s for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. There will be some moderate cloud cover, light wind gusts of up to 7 mph and an 8% chance of rain.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.