‘We want them involved in every game’ | Penn State TEs see greater role against Delaware

Tight end usage — or lack thereof — was a major talking point following Penn State’s Week 1 victory over West Virginia, but Saturday’s opening play showed that it would be a different story against Delaware.

After the Nittany Lions’ tight end room recorded just one reception in the 38-15 season-opening victory over the Mountaineers, the Nittany Lions kicked off their demolition of the Blue Hens with an eight-yard pass from Drew Allar to Theo Johnson on the first offensive snap.

The tight end unit bounced back and showed that it can still be a big part of Penn State’s offensive gameplan after an almost non-existent showing in the passing game against the Mountaineers.

“I think it’s just part of the offense and how it’s flowing. This week, it flowed a little bit more with the tight ends,” Tyler Warren said postgame. “We still did a lot of blocking and like I always say, we’re going to do whatever’s going to be best for the offense that week.”

Warren finished with six catches, which tied KeAndre Lambert-Smith for most on the team. He turned that into 37 yards including one of Penn State’s two passing touchdowns on the day. Meanwhile, Johnson finished with a pair of catches for 14 yards.

While those numbers might not seem like anything substantial, both players were taken out of the game early in the third quarter once the victory was all but locked up.

“I think that just speaks to our offense and how we work. No one’s like the one guy that has to have the ball — everyone wants to be the best offense we can, not the best player,” Warren said. “Staying in that mentality is important.”

Having that versatility makes it hard for opposing defenses to prepare for Penn State, forcing other teams to respect all facets of the offense, tight end included.

“I wouldn't say there was a specific thought into getting the tight ends more involved,” Allar said. “Obviously, we want them involved in every game, every week, just because of how talented they are as pass-catchers, and I think they don’t get enough credit for how they block in the run game.”

That selflessness from the tight end room has led to plenty of opportunities for other units, as well. Penn State tallied 315 rushing yards, with the tight ends helping block for most of those plays, including on a couple T-formation packages.

“They do a lot of the dirty work that they don’t get recognized for, but when they do get their opportunities as pass-catchers you can see the talent that they both have,” Allar said.

James Franklin noted after the game that the team is operating under the idea that they have two starting tight ends this season, regardless of who gets the first or most snaps, and Warren said he felt the same way.

“Me and Theo just see it as playing football. It’s not really like ‘who’s the starter, who’s not’ it’s ‘what do we need to do as a tight end room to make the offense the best,’” Warren said.

If Penn State wants to reach its goals of competing for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth, it’ll need all units of the offense to be reliable. The tight end corps proved on Saturday that it was capable of producing when called upon.

Combine that capability with the elite rushing attack and talented wide receivers and it gives offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich enough pieces to orchestrate a well-rounded offense down the line when the stakes are higher.

