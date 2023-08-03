Walk-on Andrew Dufault joins Penn State football's 2024 recruiting class

Penn State added a walk-on to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday.

Long snapper Andrew Dufault announced his commitment to the program via Twitter, becoming the 25th member of the class.

I am honored to announce my commitment to @PennStateFball . I want to thank God and all the amazing coaches, teammates, and family that have helped me learn and love the game of football. Thank you @coachjfranklin, @CoachCollins46, @SachsePSU, and @CoachRaisbeck! #WeAre 🦁 pic.twitter.com/JQGExyeIxv — Andrew 'Hammy' Dufault (@dufault24) August 4, 2023

Dufault stands at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds and is from Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Though Dufault has experience at offensive line, he will most likely be a long snapper for special teams coordinator Stacey Collins.

