Walk-on Andrew Dufault joins Penn State football's 2024 recruiting class

Big Ten Media Day, James Franklin

Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin speaks with reporters during the Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Ind.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State added a walk-on to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday.

Long snapper Andrew Dufault announced his commitment to the program via Twitter, becoming the 25th member of the class.

Dufault stands at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds and is from Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Though Dufault has experience at offensive line, he will most likely be a long snapper for special teams coordinator Stacey Collins.

