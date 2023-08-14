Trio of Penn State players named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

The watch list for the Bednarik Award, given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive player, was released on Monday. Three Penn State players found themselves included on the list of 85 players.

Cornerback Kalen King, linebacker Abdul Carter and defensive end Chop Robinson made the cut for the Nittany Lions.

All three players were already included on other watchlists previously, with King and Carter now on three each.

Penn State joined Clemson as the only schools with three players included.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State ranks No. 7 in AP Top 25 preseason poll The AP Top 25 preseason poll was released on Monday, and Penn State will start the season at No. 7.