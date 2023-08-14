 Skip to main content
Trio of Penn State players named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Blue-White Game 2023, Kalen King

Kalen King (4) protests a call made by the referee during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The watch list for the Bednarik Award, given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive player, was released on Monday. Three Penn State players found themselves included on the list of 85 players.

Cornerback Kalen King, linebacker Abdul Carter and defensive end Chop Robinson made the cut for the Nittany Lions.

All three players were already included on other watchlists previously, with King and Carter now on three each.

Penn State joined Clemson as the only schools with three players included.

