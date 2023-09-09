Trio of Penn State defenders, notable WR to miss Delaware game

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Big Ten announced new regulations requiring all member institutions to release availability reports two hours prior to kickoff.

With an hour and 45 minutes before the game was slated to start, Penn State's report was released publicly. Notable absences include wide receiver Malick Meiga, defensive end Amin Vanover, cornerback Daequan Hardy and defensive tackle Coziah Izzard.

Vanover, Hardy and Izzard also missed the Nittany Lions' season opener against West Virginia.

Wide receiver Omari Evans, who didn't play against the Mountaineers, was listed as questionable for a second consecutive week.

