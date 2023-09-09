 Skip to main content
Trio of Penn State defenders, notable WR to miss Delaware game

Football vs West Virginia, Meiga

Wide receiver Malick Meiga (4) gets tackled during the home opener against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 38-15.

 Sienna Pinney

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Big Ten announced new regulations requiring all member institutions to release availability reports two hours prior to kickoff.

With an hour and 45 minutes before the game was slated to start, Penn State's report was released publicly. Notable absences include wide receiver Malick Meiga, defensive end Amin Vanover, cornerback Daequan Hardy and defensive tackle Coziah Izzard.

Vanover, Hardy and Izzard also missed the Nittany Lions' season opener against West Virginia.

Wide receiver Omari Evans, who didn't play against the Mountaineers, was listed as questionable for a second consecutive week.

