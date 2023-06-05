The SEC will keep an 8-game conference schedule in 2024 | What does it mean for Penn State football?

College football will undergo monumental changes that will forever alter the landscape of the sport in 2024. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams, USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten and Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC.

Of all the changes on the way, one aspect will remain the same despite widespread pushback. The SEC will stick to an eight-game conference schedule when it expands to 16 teams in 2024, putting a nine-game alignment with the majority of the Power 5 on the backburner.

While playoff expansion will loosen the burden for competitive programs to reach postseason berths, the SEC’s decision to remain in an eight-game conference schedule will continue the difficulties that come with selecting playoff teams with varying strength of schedules.

The reality is, it’s much easier to clinch a playoff spot as a program playing eight games against conference opponents than nine.

To put it in perspective, Penn State will play two non-Power 5 teams this fall in Delaware and UMass while Georgia, the reigning national champion, ramps up for three in Tennessee-Martin, Ball State and UAB.

Every Power 5 conference has at least 10 programs playing at least 10 Power 5 opponents in 2023, with the exception of the SEC, which will have just two of 14 teams reach the mark.

College football teams playing at least 10 Power 5 opponents in 2023:Big Ten — 13 of 14Big 12 — 11 of 14Pac-12 — 10 of 12ACC — 10 of 15SEC — 2 of 14👀 — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) June 1, 2023

While still over a year down the road, Penn State is a team expected to be among the nation’s best in 2024. Top contributors such as quarterback Drew Allar, linebacker Abdul Carter, and running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen will all be juniors and seasoned veterans.

It’s possible that if expectations are met, more or less achieving at least a 10-2 record, an eight-game SEC conference schedule won’t make too much of an impact on the Nittany Lions in a 12-team playoff format.

Eventually, the SEC and ACC will both adopt a nine-game schedule like the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 but not for the foreseeable future.

As conferences look toward increased alignment in an era with so much change and uncertainty, the SEC’s scheduling decisions don't do many favors. What does, though, is its decision to join the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 in scrapping divisions.

As it stands, the Big Ten is the only conference in the Power 5 without a plan to abandon divisions by 2024, although that’s likely to change soon. The Pac-12 dropped divisions prior to last season, and the ACC and Big 12 will do the same this fall. The SEC is the next conference to put its divisions in the rearview, starting in 2024.

It’s been over a decade since a Big Ten West team claimed a conference championship, alluding to the lopsided nature that’s upset East coaches for years.

If James Franklin’s goal is to win as many games as he possibly can every year, the Big Ten is doing him no favors by scheduling Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State every season.

In a world without divisions, Penn State will likely play three protected permanent rivals every season — six games against one half of the conference one year and then play the other half the next.

Ohio State and Michigan State are most likely to be two of the Nittany Lions’ permanent rivals, with the third presumably being a regional foe such as Maryland or Rutgers.

Just as the Big Ten will soon enough abandon divisions, the SEC will expand to a nine-game conference schedule.

Alignment is coming to college football as the new age approaches, but a nine-game SEC conference schedule will have to wait until at least 2025.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT