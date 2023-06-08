Takeaways from Big Ten football 2024-25 schedule release, impact on Penn State

On Thursday the Big Ten Conference unveiled its new football scheduling model, which will be used for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

One of the most notable changes was the removal of East and West divisions after the 2023 season. With the announcement, the Big Ten became the last Power 5 school to do away with divisions, which have caused some discourse throughout the years due their lopsided nature.

Seeing as the East Division was home to Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, the three most successful teams in the conference recently, the programs that competed in this division were annually subjected to a tougher strength of schedule than their counterparts in the West.

Because of this, the new format means that Penn State will likely face easier schedules moving forward, and is not locked into playing the other six teams in the East every year.

However, there are three “two-play opponents” — teams that will play each other in 2024 and 2025 — for each team in the new scheduling model. Penn State’s two-play opponents included USC, Michigan State and Rutgers.

Many theorized that the blue and white’s list of rivals would include Ohio State, but this was not the case.

With USC lacking natural rivalries against Big Ten schools due to a limited history against the conference (the Trojans haven’t played any Big Ten team more than 10 times except for Illinois), it was likely a difficult process to choose their two-play opponents (outside of UCLA), and with a recent 52-49 thriller in the Rose Bowl in 2017, as well as 10 all-time meetings dating back to 1923, Penn State had some history with the Trojans.

The Michigan State decision keeps the battle for the Land-Grant Trophy alive, which the two teams have played for since 1993. Starting in 2021, the two teams met on the last week of the season, or rivalry week, to compete for what James Franklin once called “a sight to be seen.”

As for Rutgers, it’s a school with a close regional proximity which Penn State has gone against 33 times throughout its history. While the Nittany Lions have won 31 of those matchups, both teams are familiar with each other and it gives Penn State a weaker team to balance against the matchups against the Trojans and Spartans.

The Big Ten also included several “protected matchups” which will continue past the 2025 season. However, none of Penn State’s opponents were listed as protected matchups, making the Nittany Lions the only team in the conference without at least one protected matchup.

Penn State will have its first conference game against USC in 2024 in Happy Valley, and its first conference matchup against UCLA in 2025, also at home.

It’ll mark the Nittany Lions’ seventh meeting against the Bruins all-time, and first matchup since 1968.

Outside of the two-play opponents, the Nittany Lions will take on Ohio State, Nebraska and Northwestern at home and Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin on the road in 2024.

The following year, Penn State will host Illinois, Minnesota and UCLA, and make trips to play Iowa, Maryland and Michigan.

Getting Ohio State and Michigan in alternating years benefits Penn State, and each year features a good mix of former East and West division foes.

However, having to play USC each of the next two years adds a layer of difficulty, as the Trojans are expected to be one of the premier programs in the sport for the foreseeable future under Lincoln Riley.

Either way, the Nittany Lions seem to have fairly balanced schedules for the next two years, though the seasons beyond that remain uncertain, especially with no protected matchups.

