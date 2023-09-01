State College native Keaton Ellis ready to lead new-look Penn State football safety room

Keaton Ellis is entering his final season with his hometown school.

A graduate of State College High School, Ellis has spent the past four seasons suiting up for Penn State. His fifth and final season is on the horizon.

Ellis originally stepped foot on campus as a cornerback, before making the full-time switch to safety prior to his third season on the roster in 2021.

In 2022, Ellis started every game at safety across from Ji’Ayir Brown. This year, though, Ellis is the veteran leader in the Nittany Lions’ safety room after Brown’s departure for the big leagues.

“When you move from corner to safety, most people think you’re just a DB, but it's a totally different way of looking at the game,” co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said. “He's really done a nice job. He really worked in offseason to say, ‘Hey, I want to be a great safety.’”

Ellis recorded 24 tackles and seven pass breakups playing free safety, while Brown handled more of the duties in the box.

For the past few seasons, Penn State’s best safety has played a more aggressive role in the secondary, sometimes playing even with the defensive line.

Former safety Jaquan Brisker was the first recipient of that role, followed by Brown, who finished third out of all Nittany Lions with 4.5 sacks.

Of course, having a one-size-fits-all system doesn’t usually work in a constantly-changing landscape like college football, so Saturday’s season opener against West Virginia will be a look into the new safety room.

“To put this pressure on those kids and say ‘you got to be Ji’Ayir Brown’ is unfair. I might not ever see another Ji’Ayir Brown or Jaquan Brisker in the rest of the time I'm coaching,” Poindexter said. “I think these guys in their own way can become their own greatness.”

Ellis is trying to establish his own mark in 2023 in his second full season starting at safety, and he’s ready to play anywhere to help the team.

“I want to do whatever I can to make the team better,” Ellis said. “Whatever role that is, I'm going to do it.”

Coming from a background as a cornerback, Ellis has used the offseason to perfect his skills and knowledge as a safety.

While both positions are a part of the secondary, there are still some distinct differences between the two positions.

Cornerbacks are focused on guarding one player or zone on one side of the field, sometimes with help from the safeties that are often the last line of defense.

Building off the experience he earned last season, Ellis is in a better spot for 2023.

“For me, it's just reps, seeing the game differently, having the game slowed down and thinking ahead of things,” Ellis said. “Not only knowing what I'm doing, but knowing what the offense is doing and what they're trying to do to the defense.”

Ellis was named one of Penn State’s captains ahead of the season opener, marking the third year in a row that a safety has been made captain.

As a fifth-year senior, Ellis is one of the most experienced players on the Nittany Lions’ roster, which will help some of the younger players become adjusted to the college game through his leadership.

“To get the respect of the team and to be one of the leaders to lead this team to where we need to be is just a huge honor,” Ellis said. “I'm just very thankful for the opportunity.”

