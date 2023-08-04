Social media reacts to Big Ten's reported additions of Oregon, Washington

A major bombshell dropped on Friday, with reports signaling the Big Ten’s addition of Oregon and Washington.

The conference has continued its expansion under new commissioner Tony Petitti and is now the largest conference with 18 member schools.

After poaching USC and UCLA last year, the Big Ten will be home to four current Pac-12 schools and could potentially add more.

With the mass exodus from the Pac-12 — and even more schools potentially on their way out — social media is mourning the loss of the conference as it once was.

As a kid who grew up watching Huskies games with my dad, went to UW for college, and eagerly awaited the Apple Cup every year, this is a sad day. The Pac-10, (and then the Pac-12), was the league that made me fall in love with college football. I hate to see it fall apart. — Shane Lantz (@ShaneMLantz) August 4, 2023

Good for the Ducks and the future stability of the program and university. Bad for the Pac-12, OSU, WSU, rivalries, tradition, travel expenses, etc.I'm not sure how to feel. I just know that this year of Pac-12 football become so much more meaningful now. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) August 4, 2023

2023 likely going to be the last Apple Cup and Civil War for a long, long time. A true shame what greed and inexplicable ineptitude within the Pac-12 has done. — Jamey Vinnick (@jameyvinnick9) August 4, 2023

Others are upset at the Big Ten, as the move could potentially break up historic rivalries in what many perceive as a financially-motivated decision.

As if I needed more reasons to hate the Big Ten. This is the league pushing for the money moves that are killing the sport. No rhyme or reason, just pure greed. One of a million reasons Notre Dame should NEVER join the league. — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) August 4, 2023

Hard not to feel sick for Oregon State, Washington State, Cal & Stanford fans. They’ve all been completely left behind. Their only potential asset is the PAC 12 playoff bid. If they were able to keep it, they may be able to cobble together other schools. But generational… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2023

I say this as a Big Ten guy and someone who hates realignment: They are killing the Big Ten. This is an absolute mess, it will ruin what's left of a great conference and what makes college sports decent. When I rail on college sports and the heartless greed, this is it. https://t.co/R6LOUQFhe8 — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) August 2, 2023

Overall, the move has been received with strong pushback from both college football fans and analysts.

There are still more questions than answers about the new programs, including scheduling, the financial side and the future of other Power Five conferences.

As a Chicagoan, I know so many people who have gone to Big Ten schools, or follow Big Ten schools. Of everybody I've asked about it, two have said they want Oregon, Washington, USC or UCLA in the league. They think it'll be fun. Nobody else wanted it. But sports are often a… — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) August 4, 2023

USC and Nebraska are 1,500 miles apart. USC and Washington are 1,100 miles apart. The Big Ten adding two more western schools would only make the travel situation harder. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 4, 2023

