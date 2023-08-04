 Skip to main content
Social media reacts to Big Ten's reported additions of Oregon, Washington

Big Ten Media Day, Tony Petitti

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti addresses reporters during the Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Ind.

 Jackson Ranger

A major bombshell dropped on Friday, with reports signaling the Big Ten’s addition of Oregon and Washington.

The conference has continued its expansion under new commissioner Tony Petitti and is now the largest conference with 18 member schools.

After poaching USC and UCLA last year, the Big Ten will be home to four current Pac-12 schools and could potentially add more.

With the mass exodus from the Pac-12 — and even more schools potentially on their way out — social media is mourning the loss of the conference as it once was.

Others are upset at the Big Ten, as the move could potentially break up historic rivalries in what many perceive as a financially-motivated decision.

Overall, the move has been received with strong pushback from both college football fans and analysts.

There are still more questions than answers about the new programs, including scheduling, the financial side and the future of other Power Five conferences.

