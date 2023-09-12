Series history | Penn State looks for revenge against Illinois

Penn State moved to 2-0 after securing wins over West Virginia and Delaware to open the season, and will now head into its Big Ten opener when it makes its first road trip of the season.

The Nittany Lions will now turn their attention to going 1-0 against Illinois, a team they’ve matched up with many times in the past.

While Illinois came out on top in the most recent contest, the Nittany Lions dominate the all-time record, sitting at 20-6.

The series began in 1954 when head coach Rip Engle led Penn State into Champaign, Illinois, and came out with a 14-12 victory.

The two teams didn’t meet again until 1959, when Penn State secured a 20-9 victory. The following season, the Illini won their first game in the series by a 10-8 margin.

Only one game was played between 1960 and 1993 — a 35-17 Penn State victory in 1972 — Joe Paterno’s first game against Illinois.

The next time the two met was 1993, the Nittany Lions first year as a member of the Big Ten.

Penn State’s largest margin of victory came in 2005. Led by a six-touchdown performance from quarterback Michael Robinson, the Nittany Lions scored 63 unanswered points en route to a 63-10 final score.

Paterno went 12-3 from 1993 to his last season in 2011 and, at one point, the Nittany Lions held a 12-2 overall record against the Illini.

Penn State’s 10-7 victory over Illinois in 2011 marked the final game of Paterno’s career, when the No. 19 Nittany Lions scored all of their points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and improve to 8-1 on the year.

Bill O’Brien took over and secured a pair of victories over the next two seasons, before James Franklin took the reins. Franklin began with a 16-14 loss in 2014 but then rattled off three consecutive wins in 2015, 2018 and 2020 by a combined score of 158-45. With divisional realignment, the Nittany Lions no longer played the Illini annually after 2015.

The team’s most recent meeting with the Fighting Illini came two years ago, and probably still leaves a sour taste in the mouths of Penn State fans to this day.

In the first and only nine-overtime game in college football history, the Illini emerged victorious with a 20-18 final at Beaver Stadium. The matchup derailed what had once been a promising season for the Nittany Lions, who entered the game with a 5-1 record and a No. 7 national ranking.

This year’s clash will be held at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, where Penn State has traditionally had a more difficult time. The Nittany Lions are 9-4 overall as the road team, including a 4-3 record in their last seven trips to Champaign.

Penn State has never lost two consecutive games against the Illini but is in danger of doing so on Saturday if Illinois manages to pull the upset as a current 15-point underdog.

