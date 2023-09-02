SEE IT: Squirrel interrupts Penn State football game

Things got squirrely in the first half of Penn State's season opener against West Virginia when a furry fan rushed the field.

The squirrel made it into the end zone on primetime television, eliciting stadium reactions and a social media post from Big Ten Football.

After its touchdown, it was chased off the field and the game continued. Penn State is up seven at the half against West Virginia.

