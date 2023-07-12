 Skip to main content
featured

SEE IT: Penn State football unveils new posters for 2023 season

Penn State Blue and White game 2023

Penn State Blue and White game in Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

 Jordan Thomas

With a new season comes new season posters, and Penn State released the latest edition on Tuesday.

The poster features all 12 regular season games at the top, along with dates, as well as several other traditional Penn State symbols.

Besides featuring a football player, the posters include an oversized football helmet and Nittany Lion shrine. They also feature the We Are statue and Beaver Stadium in the background.

The posters are available for pickup on the Old Main lawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, as well as select other locations in the State College area.

Those include Blaise Alexander Dealerships, Ciocca Dealerships, Family Clothesline, Happy Valley Adventures Bureau, Lion Country Lodging Hotels, McLanahan's, the Penn State All-Sports Museum, Planet Fitness, PSECU, Penn State Bookstore, Student Bookstore and Weis Markets, also beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

