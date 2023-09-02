 Skip to main content
SEE IT: Penn State Blue Band shakes it off in Beaver Stadium

Nittany Lion - TS

The Nittany Lion was styled in a shirt, paying homage to Taylor Swift's "Red" album during the football game against West Virginia on Sept. 2, 2023, at University Park, Pa.

The Penn State Blue Band is in its 1989 era.

During the halftime show, the band formed the numbers "1989" while performing "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift, according to a Penn State X post.

Earlier in the game, the Nittany Lion was styled with a shirt that said, "A lot going on at the moment," paying homage to Swift's "Red" album.

