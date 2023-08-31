Season Preview | Is 2023 Penn State’s year to jump Ohio State?

Penn State record, Big Ten East standings prediction

Seth Engle: 11-1

With lofty expectations, Penn State is hoping to qualify for its first College Football Playoff in 2023. While James Franklin’s goal is to reach the postseason every year, the Nittany Lions could have the juice to realistically get it done this fall.

As with every season, Penn State’s fate comes down to Michigan and Ohio State.

The Wolverines could have what it takes to win a national championship this season, but with two consecutive losses to the maize and blue and an unclear No. 1 quarterback in Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes could be trending downward.

With a loaded roster containing few question marks, Penn State should be able to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2016, making a bid for a second Big Ten team in the playoff.

East standings:

Michigan

Penn State

Ohio State

Maryland

Michigan State

Rutgers

Indiana

Zach Allen: 11-1

Penn State could easily go undefeated, but as usual, it’ll come down to Ohio State and Michigan.

The Nittany Lions will hang their hats on its defense, as they’re stacked with depth at all three levels. Penn State will also debut protective quarterback Drew Allar as its starter for the first time, along with an explosive running back duo in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

As far as the Nittany Lions’ competition goes, it’s the weakest it’s been in a long time. Ohio State doesn’t have a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback, while Penn State gets Michigan at home.

This is as good of a season for the blue and white to find themselves in the College Football Playoff, but one loss along the way seems likely.

East standings:

Michigan

Penn State

Ohio State

Maryland

Michigan State

Rutgers

Indiana

Joel Haas: 10-2

Penn State will finish its regular season 10-2 once more, but this time with a twist.

The Nittany Lions finally end their losing streak against Ohio State, knocking off the eventual conference champions. However, the Nittany Lions will lose in upset fashion to Illinois for the second time in three years and fall to Michigan for the third consecutive season.

Drew Allar will go against a stingy Illini defense for the first road start of his career and his inexperience will cost him against the well-coached Illini. Penn State will bounce back by going to Columbus and toppling Ohio State for the first time since 2016 to move to 6-1, but a close loss to Michigan at home dooms Penn State’s Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes, setting Penn State up for another New Year’s Six bowl appearance.

East standings:

Ohio State

Michigan

Penn State

Maryland

Michigan State

Rutgers

Indiana

Sam Woloson: 11-1

Penn State is absolutely a dark horse for the playoff this season.

The defense is scary with a great pass rush and an experienced secondary. Offensively, Penn State has a strong, experienced line, a twin-headed monster at running back and a young quarterback who has all the potential in the world.

I anticipate some close games against lower ranked Big Ten schools like Illinois and Iowa, but Penn State should take care of business against them.

I predict the team will knock off Michigan at home but fall to Ohio State on the road, finishing at 11-1 on the season. This will put the Nittany Lions squarely in the playoff conversation, and it’ll just depend on how the chips fall.

East standings:

Ohio State

Penn State

Michigan

Maryland

Michigan State

Rutgers

Indiana

Breakout player

Engle: DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

After tallying 17 tackles, three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in 13 games last season, former 5-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is poised for a boost in playing time and production in 2023.

Dennis-Sutton would likely start on any other team in the country, but may not with the Nittany Lions due to an advanced edge. Nonetheless, he’ll likely break onto the scene as one of the nation’s top pass rushers and should set himself up as a can’t-miss draft pick for 2024.

Allen: WR Harrison Wallace III

Harrison Wallace III was able to adjust to the speed of college ball, playing in all 13 games and tallying 19 receptions for 273 yards and a touchdown.

Wallace III is in a great position to make his mark on Penn State’s offense as its presumed No. 2 wide receiver behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith. His athleticism and reliable hands should make the Allar to Wallace III connection a consistent one in 2023.

Woloson: WR Omari Evans

While Penn State’s top two receivers, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III, are set in stone, the third receiver spot is wide open this season. I think Omari Evans will take the role and run with it.

The sophomore showed out in the Blue-White game with 80 yards and a touchdown, and he’s earned rave reviews from coaches and players throughout camp. His speed, hands and route running should make him a reliable target all season.

Haas: DE Adisa Isaac

Adisa Isaac appeared in 20 games throughout his first two years at Penn State, but an injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season. He made his return in 2022 and started in all 13 games en route to All-Big Ten honors.

Heading into 2023, Isaac is fully healthy and primed for a breakout in his second season as a starter. His improvement was evident throughout the season last year and if that upward trajectory continues he’ll be an important piece of the defense.

Biggest trap game

Engle: Illinois

It’s not that a road matchup at Illinois is anything difficult after playing in front of 107,000 fans each home game, but the Fighting Illini should not be slept on any longer.

With a new quarterback in Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer, Bret Bielema may have found the missing piece to his offensive scheme — one that’s lacked a strong pass game in recent years.

Allen: Iowa

A White Out that’s not against Michigan or Ohio State feels like a victory that should already be locked in, but Iowa is not to be overlooked

The Hawkeyes are notoriously known for its lack of offense that’s offset by an incredible defense, but Iowa’s offense should be more competent with Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback.

Penn State’s matchup against the Hawkeyes is set for Week 4 in front of a 107,000-person crowd in all white, but Iowa will be the toughest defense Drew Allar faces at that point in the season.

Woloson: Illinois

Penn State’s first road game of the season will be against a solid, well-coached team in Illinois that could give the Nittany Lions some trouble.

Coach Bret Bielema will have his guys ready to play for the upset and could very easily hang with Penn State for the full 60 minutes.

It’ll also be the best defense and most hostile environment that Allar has started in so far, making it an early test of the sophomore’s play under pressure.

Haas: Illinois

While Illinois’ Memorial Stadium isn’t one of the more intimidating environments in college football, it’ll be Allar’s first road game as a starter and comes in an “Orange Out.”

Under Bret Bielema, Illinois typically plays clock control and drags opponents into close, low-scoring games. They lose a lot defensively, including defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to Purdue, but should still be a solid and disciplined unit.

Illinois doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and if the turnovers and penalties start to pile up for Penn State, it could even the playing field.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE