Saturday sights | Illinois offers good eats, interesting stadium moments

The Collegian football crew journeyed to the midwest this weekend to cover Penn State’s clash against Illinois.

Champaign, Illinois, is a pretty charming town, although it felt very different from State College.

Here were the most interesting moments from the trip.

Ohio moment

On the way to Champaign, we took a stop in enemy territory for lunch — Columbus, Ohio.

As a Penn Stater, I’ve heard some awful things about the Buckeye State. Based on our 45-minute meal at a Columbus mall, I’d say everything I’ve heard is true.

While eating our Chick-fil-A, a trio of baby marines approached our table. They sported buzz cuts and navy-blue uniforms and were apparently recruiting high schoolers to the marines.

We told them that we were, in fact, not high schoolers and were just passing through from Penn State.

In response, they called the Penn State football team bad and proclaimed that Columbus was “their turf.”

Trust me, they can keep it.

Friday night lights

On Friday night, we decided to head to campus to check out the town and stadium, and we were stunned to see that the gates to Memorial Stadium were wide open.

I’m not sure if it was actually legal or not, but our crew strolled right in and took a seat in the stands.

It seemed like a stunning lack of security — snacks and drinks from the food stands were just open for the taking, and nothing stopped us from just walking onto the field.

Something like this would absolutely never happen at Beaver Stadium, so I’m really happy to have experienced it.

“Orange Out”

Illinois’ Orange Out looked more like the Creamsicle Out thanks to the Nittany Lion fans in attendance.

The Illini student section was bumping for about three quarters before dispersing when Penn State took a 30-7 lead.

I was pretty impressed with how well Penn State fans traveled on Saturday, and it was pretty cool to see James Franklin greet swaths of fans after the game.

Silent press box

Memorial Stadium’s press box is much bigger and more luxurious than the Beaver Stadium press box, but it suffers from one fatal flaw.

It’s too quiet.

Located on the eighth floor of the stadium, the press box is enclosed with soundproof glass. This means we could barely hear the stadium music or fans throughout the game.

One of my favorite parts of reporting from Beaver Stadium is the raucous atmosphere. I love hearing the chants and the boos from the crowd and tapping my fingers to the music.

The press box was nice and modern, but it also felt hollow and empty because of the lack of outside noise.

Taking the field

Both before and after the game, we spent a lot of time on the field at Memorial Stadium, and it was awesome.

It really felt like I had made it as a journalist — I had traveled nine hours and now was on the field, posting content to my socials.

Filming the Rapid Reactions video at midfield was such an awesome experience, and I can’t wait to see other teams’ stadiums.

Also, dusting Zach Allen in a 40-yard dash after the game was pretty fun.

Downtown Champaign

We explored downtown Champaign on Saturday night, and it pleasantly surprised me.

The downtown area seemed much bigger than State College, and there were a ton of unique restaurants and high-rise apartments.

Maybe we just weren’t at the hot spots, but there was a surprising lack of activity for a Saturday night.

We saw a few groups of students here and there, but the night life was nothing like what you’d see in State College on a Saturday night.

Good eats

On Saturday night, we went to a fantastic Japanese restaurant called Mid Summer Lounge.

I had spicy pork noodles, which were so good that I cried. (They were also really spicy.)

We also got a sweet treat to eat at Jarling’s, a custard shop that’s a few blocks off campus.

Jarling’s was bumping, too. There was a steady stream of traffic both in-store and via the drive-thru, and for good reason — it was some good ice cream.

We also learned that Jarling’s was voted as the best dessert place in the Big Ten.

I don’t know when this vote happened, but I can comfortably say the Creamery clears any day.

