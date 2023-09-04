Saturday sights | Electric crowd makes for fun atmosphere at Beaver Stadium

Penn State started its season with a 38-15 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night, as Drew Allar impressed in his first career start.

The Nittany Lion defense kept the Mountaineers in check for most of the night in a pretty comfortable victory.

But if you watched the game, you’d already know that.

If you couldn’t make it to the game in person, though, here are some of the things you might have missed.

Stadium atmosphere

A season-opening, prime-time kickoff against a regional, Power Five opponent was the perfect storm for a raucous crowd at Beaver Stadium.

James Franklin called Saturday’s game a “sneaky White Out,” and it certainly lived up to that moniker.

While the noise showed up on NBC’s broadcast, those who were in attendance got the full Beaver Stadium experience.

The press box felt like a bounce house during the team’s pre-game theatrics. The 110,747 fans packed into Beaver — the stadium’s fourth highest attendance ever — and roared as the Nittany Lions ran out of the tunnel, showering the Mountaineers with a rain of boos when they took the field.

The drum major’s flips and the fireworks during the National Anthem were also major highlights that you can only truly experience in person.

Saturday night concert

Beaver Stadium turns into a concert hall on game days, as the fans sing and sway throughout the contest.

Of course, the stadium DJ played all the classics: “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “In the Air Tonight” and Philadelphia’s national anthem, “Dreams and Nightmares.”

And if world peace had a sound, it’d be when the music cuts out during “Sweet Caroline” and Nittany Nation chants “bum, bum, bum.”

My only complaint is that “Mo Bamba” plays a bit too much. To the song’s credit, it’s quite loud, but I also can’t sing it without getting canceled. I’d trade the seventh and eighth replay of the song for just about anything else.

Nevertheless, the idea that 110,000 people, all with different backgrounds and beliefs, can unite under one roof and scream songs in unison is so amazing to me.

Blue Band honors Taylor Swift, Beyoncé

Many fans get up to use the restroom or restock on chicken baskets at halftime, but the marching band performances have always been one of my favorite parts of college football games.

The Blue Band made both the Penn State Swiftie population and the Beyhive quite happy with its halftime show on Saturday night.

The band led with its Swift catalog and the harsh drums of “...Ready For It?” It then transitioned to more lighthearted songs in “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off.”

“Shake It Off” already features trumpets, so it was a perfect song for the band to perform, and it sounded great.

It then transitioned to the Beyoncé part of the program with “Freedom” and finished with “Love on Top.”

The squirrel

This little fella actually did make it onto the TV broadcast, but he was too cute not to discuss.

In the first half, a squirrel made his way onto the field and took a seat on the field. Its quickness and change of direction reminded me of Saquon Barkley, but Saquon still has the furry fella beat.

It eventually scampered into the end zone to the roar of the fans, which was a really fun moment.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t available for post-game interviews, so we don’t know how or why it made it to the stadium on Saturday night, but hopefully it made it home safely.

