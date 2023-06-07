After adding a few high school players to its recruiting class over the weekend, Penn State reportedly added a former high school coach to its staff.

After a storied coaching career at the WPIAL level, Bob Palko is set to become Penn State's director of high school relations, according to Dorin Dickerson of 93.7 The Fan.

One of the toughest tweet I’ve ever sent…Bob Palko is accepting a job with Penn State Football. — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) June 7, 2023

Palko spent 24 years coaching for West Allegheny and another four at Mt. Lebanon. Over that span, he won nine WPIAL titles and a pair of PIAA titles. Palko resigned from his coaching position in January.

He brings an impressive resume of success and has likely developed plenty of relationships across the Pennsylvania high school landscape throughout his tenure, which will benefit him in this position.

The move is the latest by the Nittany Lions in an effort to expand the program's recruiting operations.

