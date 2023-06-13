Former Penn State star safety Adrian Amos is signing a one-year, $4-million deal with the New York Jets, per multiple reports.

Amos will become the latest former Green Bay Packer to head to New York this offseason, following Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Billy Turner.

Sources: The #Jets aren’t done adding former #Packers, as they are signing veteran DB Adrian Amos to a 1-year deal worth up to $4M. pic.twitter.com/MzHQyI37dy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023

Amos had been with the Packers for the previous four seasons, appearing in 66 games across that span.

Prior to his stint in Green Bay, Amos spent four years with the Bears, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. Across that span, Amos has accumulated 636 tackles and 10 interceptions.

With his new deal, Amos will become the only former Nittany Lion currently on the Jets' roster.

