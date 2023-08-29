 Skip to main content
Report: New York Giants release former Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

Iowa, Amani Oruwariye (21) flag

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) holds his mother’s American flag as the team enters the field before the military appreciation game against Iowa at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct 27, 2018. No. 17 Penn State defeated No. 18 Iowa, 30-24.

 Aabha Vora

A Penn State veteran will reportedly hit free agency.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be released by the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Oruwariye was signed by New York in March after a 4-year stint with the Detroit Lions.

A 2019 fifth round pick, the corner has nine interceptions across 36 starts in his NFL career.

