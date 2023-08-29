Report: New York Giants release former Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

A Penn State veteran will reportedly hit free agency.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be released by the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Source: Amani Oruwariye released by #Giants. pic.twitter.com/K4iQGa1TeT— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023
Oruwariye was signed by New York in March after a 4-year stint with the Detroit Lions.
A 2019 fifth round pick, the corner has nine interceptions across 36 starts in his NFL career.
