Report: New York Giants release former Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

A Penn State veteran will reportedly hit free agency.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be released by the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Oruwariye was signed by New York in March after a 4-year stint with the Detroit Lions.

A 2019 fifth round pick, the corner has nine interceptions across 36 starts in his NFL career.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Big Ten announces multi-year sponsorship agreement with DIRECTV On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced a new partnership with DIRECTV, which will give…