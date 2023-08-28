 Skip to main content
Report: New England Patriots release former Penn State QB Trace McSorley

Football, Maryland, Trace McSorley (9)

Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) says goodbye to fans after the game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. No.12 Penn State defeated Maryland 38-3.

 Caitlin Lee

The New England Patriots released former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Monday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McSorley was signed to the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the Arizona Cardinals in mid-April, but only saw limited action during the preseason.

The former Nittany Lion completed one pass on four attempts for four yards in the two preseason games McSorley played.

After spending a year in Arizona and just a few months in New England, one of Penn State’s most accomplished quarterbacks will look for a new home elsewhere.

