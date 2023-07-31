Report: Former Penn State football WR KJ Hamler waived by Denver Broncos amid pericarditis diagnosis

Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler will miss even more time with the Denver Broncos.

Hamler announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, or pericarditis, and will miss several weeks as he undergoes treatment.

The #Broncos plan to waive WR K.J. Hamler today with a non-football illness designation, sources say, though the transaction is procedural and designed with an eye toward bringing him back. Hamler’s condition isn’t overly serious and he’s expected to miss weeks, not months. pic.twitter.com/L6nWYvSMrV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2023

The Broncos will reportedly waive Hamler with a non-football injury designation, though it is believed he will be brought back when he's able to play.

The 2020 second round pick has struggled with the injury bug, missing significant time with a torn ACL in 2021 and a hamstring injury in 2022.

"It’s tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me," Hamler wrote. "I have been through hell and back, but it’s hard to reach paradise if you don’t go through hell first."

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE