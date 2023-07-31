 Skip to main content
Report: Former Penn State football WR KJ Hamler waived by Denver Broncos amid pericarditis diagnosis

Penn State vs Minnesota, Wide receiver KJ Hamler (1)

Wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) walks off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. No. 17 Minnesota defeated No. 4 Penn State 31-26.

 Caitlin Lee

Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler will miss even more time with the Denver Broncos.

Hamler announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, or pericarditis, and will miss several weeks as he undergoes treatment.

The Broncos will reportedly waive Hamler with a non-football injury designation, though it is believed he will be brought back when he's able to play.

The 2020 second round pick has struggled with the injury bug, missing significant time with a torn ACL in 2021 and a hamstring injury in 2022.

"It’s tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me," Hamler wrote. "I have been through hell and back, but it’s hard to reach paradise if you don’t go through hell first."

