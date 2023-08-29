Report: Ex-Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley makes Washington Commanders' 53-man roster

A former Penn State wideout has reportedly made his first NFL roster.

Mitchell Tinsley, who went undrafted in April, has made the Washington Commanders' 53-man roster, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Undrafted WR Mitchell Tinsley is making the Commanders’ initial 53, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2023

Tinsley finished with six receptions, 129 yards and a touchdown in his first preseason in the league.

The Western Kentucky transfer started 10 games for Penn State last season, totaling 51 receptions, 577 yards and five touchdowns.

He stays put in a receiving corps with another former Nittany Lion, Jahan Dotson.

