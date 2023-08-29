 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Report: Ex-Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley makes Washington Commanders' 53-man roster

Rose Bowl, Mitchell Tinsley

Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (5) runs the ball up the field during the Rose Bowl game against Utah on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

A former Penn State wideout has reportedly made his first NFL roster.

Mitchell Tinsley, who went undrafted in April, has made the Washington Commanders' 53-man roster, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Tinsley finished with six receptions, 129 yards and a touchdown in his first preseason in the league.

The Western Kentucky transfer started 10 games for Penn State last season, totaling 51 receptions, 577 yards and five touchdowns.

He stays put in a receiving corps with another former Nittany Lion, Jahan Dotson.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags