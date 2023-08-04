 Skip to main content
Report: Big Ten to add Oregon, Washington and expand to 18 teams

The Big Ten logo is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Penn State Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Big Ten is continuing its westward expansion under new commissioner Tony Petitti.

The conference will reportedly offer invitations to Oregon and Washington, who are currently in the Pac-12, and will formalize the decision after a vote on Friday.

The move will expand the conference to 18 teams, about a year after adding USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, who will officially join the Big Ten in 2024.

With the exodus of some of the biggest Pac-12 programs, there’s speculation that even more could leave the conference and potentially find a home in the Big Ten.

Stanford and California are reportedly under consideration to join the Big Ten as well, however no moves have been made to add the two schools.

