Big Ten mandates player availability reports before games

Big Ten teams could soon be required to disclose availability information prior to kick off.
According to a report by Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, the Big Ten may begin mandating that its teams disclose information about player availability two hours before the games start.
News brief: Big Ten Conference expected to start instituting player-availability reports for football games, the @PioneerPress learned Friday.Plus, #Gophers still awaiting final word from NCAA on second-transfer waiver for defensive back Craig McDonald.https://t.co/nWVOTVIAb1— Andy Greder (@andygreder) August 25, 2023
Many coaches don't release injury status of players, so the move would force more information to become available.
The move could be linked to a rise in sports betting, and would allow bettors to know which players are available for the game before wagering.
