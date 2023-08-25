 Skip to main content
Big Ten mandates player availability reports before games

Big Ten Media Day, Tony Petitti

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti addresses reporters during the Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Ind.

 Jackson Ranger

Big Ten teams could soon be required to disclose availability information prior to kick off.

According to a report by Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, the Big Ten may begin mandating that its teams disclose information about player availability two hours before the games start.

Many coaches don't release injury status of players, so the move would force more information to become available.

The move could be linked to a rise in sports betting, and would allow bettors to know which players are available for the game before wagering.

