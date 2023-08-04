Pros and cons of Big Ten’s addition of Oregon, Washington | Column

After a whirlwind of reports and rumors over the last few weeks, the deal has finally been made: Oregon and Washington are joining the Big Ten.

With Pac-12 schools rapidly jumping ship, and even discontent from some ACC programs, the Big Ten might have even more room to grow before it’s all said and done.

For now, though, the move is set to expand the conference to 18 teams in 2024 and make it the largest in the nation.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the Big Ten’s latest venture.

Pros:

Money and exposure

At the end of the day, money is the name of the game for college athletics, and this has been demonstrated with the recent realignment.

In this case, both the conference and its new members will profit.

Oregon and Washington will make considerably more money with the Big Ten’s media rights agreement than with the Pac-12’s proposed plan.

The Big Ten will benefit from its expanded West Coast television market, and the revenue from that should help line the pockets of each member school.

Expansion should also help provide even more national exposure for each Big Ten school. Penn State games will soon likely be broadcast more regularly on the West Coast, which would give the program an even greater reach and larger audience.

This exposure could also aid James Franklin and company with West Coast recruiting, which historically has not been a focus for the program. When Penn State gets more connected to that region, it could become more of an emphasis on the recruiting trail.

Competition

Of course, the Big Ten wouldn’t add just any school, it picked up two prestigious athletic programs.

This will naturally improve the level of competition and the on-field product, which in turn will create more meaningful conference games each year.

While this does make the path to a conference championship even tougher, it also raises the overall prestige of the conference.

In the context of the NCAA Tournament and the College Football Playoff, Big Ten teams will have a better chance of earning at-large bids thanks to their strength of schedules.

Academics

Both Oregon and Washington are part of the AAU, an association of the top American research universities.

Gaining prestigious academic institutions will only help the Big Ten continue to pave the way in research and innovation.

The new schools, including UCLA and USC, will likely join the Big Ten Academic Alliance, which will allow the schools to collaborate and share resources.

Cons:

Scheduling

The addition of the Ducks and the Huskies force the Big Ten to go back to the drawing board with its conference schedule.

In June, it announced the “flex protect plus” model beginning in 2024, which would scrap the East/West divisions in favor of a rotating set of opponents and protected rivalries.

Now with at least 18 teams, the conference will need to tweak this format. The Big Ten has already announced each team’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but these will need to be adjusted if Oregon and Washington join before then.

It’s possible that the conference just modifies its “flex protect plus” format, which would likely give each team one protected rival that it plays each season, along with a rotating set of eight opponents.

It’s also possible that it becomes two 9-team divisions, however this would make it hard to ensure all teams play each other in a two-year span, which was the original purpose of the flex protect plus model.

Travel

The lucrative TV deals and the NIL landscape has made the NCAA look more and more like a professional league each year.

However, these are all still student athletes, and being a student will get a lot more difficult with the constant coast-to-coast travel in the future.

While there may be workarounds for sports like football that only play one game per week, sports that play multiple games per week like basketball, baseball, softball and soccer could become scheduling nightmares.

Sure, the sport is more profitable than ever for the student athletes, but it might not be so fun to fly around the country and play physically taxing sports while trying to take exams.

Football imperialism

It’s become clear that college athletics could be headed toward an era of two or three “super conferences” stacked with over 20 teams.

These conferences would have the draw and money to lure in the top programs from around the nation and effectively create leagues of their own.

The idea of region-based conferences is becoming more antiquated by the minute, with the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 expanding their reach and influence with each new addition.

This growth would benefit Penn State and other Power Five staples, but it could present an apocalyptic future for mid-tier programs and conferences, whose money-making schools and resources will be poached by the super conferences.

Consider the transfer portal, which is effectively free agency at this point. The talented players at smaller schools will likely be targeted by the big programs, which offer more exposure, NIL opportunities and team success.

This would also allow the same schools to dominate in recruiting, which should perpetuate dynasties and further separate the top schools from the rest of the pack.

Some may argue that there isn’t enough parity in college sports as is, but it’s likely going to become more unbalanced with potential continued realignment.

