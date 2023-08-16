Preseason award watch lists name 11 Penn State players

The 2023 college football season is mere weeks away, and the preseason watch lists have concluded.

Eleven Penn Staters found their names on preseason watch lists spanning from the most outstanding player in college football to public service awards.

Some were mentioned more frequently than others.

Here’s a list of every Nittany Lion who found his name on a preseason award watch list.

Abdul Carter, sophomore, LB

Linebacker Abdul Carter is listed on five preseason watch lists, more than any other Penn State player.

Carter shares the spotlight with cornerback Kalen King and defensive end Chop Robinson for the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Awards, and is also on the Butkus Award watch list for the country’s best linebacker.

The sophomore was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, and most recently, the Lombardi Award.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is given to the player with the most IMPACT, which is an acronym that stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

The Lombardi Award is also given to the offensive or defensive lineman who most resembles the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

Carter shined as a true freshman, leading the Nittany Lions with 6.5 sacks and finishing second on the team with 56 total tackles. Entering his sophomore year, Carter is in a position to potentially take home some national hardware.

Nick Singleton, sophomore, RB

Running back Nick Singleton was named to four preseason watch lists.

Singleton rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022 as a true freshman, setting the Nittany Lions’ freshman record in rushing touchdowns and becoming the third freshman to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards.

Evidently, Singleton’s breakout season captured the eyes of several college football awards, as he was listed on the Walter Camp, Doak Walker, Maxwell and Paul Hornung Awards’ watch lists.

The Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards recognize the best player in college football. The difference is that the Walter Camp Award is voted for by NCAA head coaches and athletic directors, while the Maxwell Award is voted for by sports media and NCAA head coaches.

Singleton is also on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list, along with teammate Kaytron Allen, given to the country’s best running back. The only Penn State player to win the award was Larry Johnson in 2002.

Lastly, Singleton has also been named to the Paul Hornung Award for college football’s most versatile player.

Kalen King, junior, CB

Cornerback Kalen King is tied for second on Penn State with four preseason watch list mentions.

After a 2022 campaign in which King finished No. 3 in the nation with 18 pass breakups, he’s been named on his fair share of preseason award watch lists.

King is currently on watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe Awards, as well as the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Similar to the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards, the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Awards are only differentiated by the voters. Both awards are given to college football’s best defensive player, but the Bednarik Award is voted on by the Maxwell Football Club and the Nagurski Award by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the nation’s best defensive back.

Olu Fashanu, junior, OT

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is one of two Penn State players who was mentioned on three preseason watch lists.

Fashanu could’ve entered the NFL Draft after last season but elected to return to the program for at least one more year. As a result, the projected first-round pick has garnered national attention.

Fashanu is also on the Walter Camp Award watch list for the most outstanding college football player with Singleton. On top of that, he was also named on the Outland Trophy watch list, an award given to the best interior lineman.

Finally, Fashanu is one of three Nittany Lions mentioned on the Lombardi Award watch list.

Chop Robinson, junior, DE

Defensive end Chop Robinson is the other Nittany Lion named on three watch lists.

Robinson joined Carter and King on the Bednarik and Nagurski watch lists for the FBS’ best defensive player, as well as Carter and Fashanu on the Lombardi Award watch list.

In Robinson’s first season with Penn State after transferring from Maryland, he led all Nittany Lion defensive linemen with 5.5 sacks, trailing only Carter for the team lead. Robinson also finished third on the team with 10 tackles for loss.

Dante Cephas, redshirt senior, WR

Highly-touted transfer wide receiver Dante Cephas was named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award is given to college football’s best wide receiver, as voted by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. After a successful tenure with Kent State, a move to the Big Ten will put more attention on Cephas’ game.

Cephas was the only Penn State receiver to be named to the preseason watch list, which is arguably surprising since he may not be the No. 1 receiver on the Nittany Lions’ depth chart.

Dvon Ellies, redshirt senior, DT

Dvon Ellies was listed on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, as well as the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Both are geared toward service.

The Wuerffel Trophy is given to the college football player who exemplifies community service, similar to the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Like the Ray Guy Award, a Nittany Lion has never won the trophy.

Ellies was also nominated as Penn State’s representative for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Of the 135 nominees across the country, it'll boil down to just 11 FBS recipients at the end of the season.

Curtis Jacobs, junior, LB

Curtis Jacobs joins Carter as the two Penn State linebackers to be on the Butkus Award’s preseason watch list.

The veteran linebacker has made 23 starts at Mike linebacker, often described as the quarterback of the defense, for the Nittany Lions over the past two seasons.

The fourth-year junior returned to Penn State for another season after finishing third on the team with 52 total tackles, and looks to be the first Nittany Lion linebacker to win the Butkus Award since Paul Posluszny in 2005.

Kaytron Allen, sophomore, RB

Kaytron Allen is listed on the Doak Walker Award along with Singleton.

Allen was one-half of Penn State’s true-freshman running back tandem last season. While Singleton may have gotten more attention, Allen compiled 867 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns of his own.

With a year of experience under his belt, Allen is probably looking to pass the 1,000-yard mark alongside his classmate.

Theo Johnson, junior, TE

Theo Johnson was named to the Mackey Award for college football’s best tight end.

With Brenton Strange off to the NFL, Johnson has more opportunity as Penn State’s presumed No. 1 tight end. In 2022, Johnson recorded 20 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Riley Thompson, senior, P

Melbourne, Australia, native Riley Thompson was nominated to the Ray Guy watch list.

The Ray Guy Award is presented to college football’s best punter, and Thompson has the opportunity to make school history.

The Nittany Lions have never had a punter win the award.

