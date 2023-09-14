Predictions | Is Penn State in position to beat Illinois in 1st road test?

After knocking off West Virginia and Delaware with ease in the comfort of Beaver Stadium, Penn State will open Big Ten play against Illinois in its first road game of 2023.

The Nittany Lions have breezed through the early portion of the season, contradicting a slow start by the Fighting Illini, who narrowly beat Toledo in their season opener before falling 34-23 to Kansas on Saturday.

Here’s how the Collegian football staff believes No. 7 Penn State will fare in its Big Ten opener.

Seth Engle: Penn State 45, Illinois 13

Illinois made strides in 2022, finishing with its first winning record in over a decade. Unfortunately for the Fighting Illini, a handful of its top players from last season have turned professional, leaving the program in disarray.

Without former star running back Chase Brown or All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon, this year’s Illinois team is hardly a resemblance of what it once was.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer has shown promise on the ground, but has struggled in the pass game, and Penn State’s loaded secondary shouldn’t do him any favors.

With a talented defensive line led by preseason All-American tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, however, Illinois should test the Nittany Lions in the trenches.

Drew Allar has two games under his belt as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback, and — paired with dynamic running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen — should be able to handle an Illini defense that allowed Kansas to score 34 and tally 539 total yards.

Zach Allen: Penn State 38, Illinois 10

It’s been two years since Penn State lost to Illinois in an NCAA-record nine overtimes, but the 2023 contest won’t need an extra period.

Coming off back-to-back easy wins, including last week’s 63-7 stomping of Delaware, the Nittany Lions enter Champaign as favorites to start their season 3-0.

Penn State’s offense hasn’t struggled at all, and considering it’s going up against a defense that’s allowed 62 combined points to Toledo and Kansas, the Fighting Illini aren’t going to be the ones to stop it.

The one thing Illinois has going for it, is that it’ll be the Nittany Lions’ first road game of the season. However, Illinois isn’t known for having the most hostile environment.

Penn State should put this one away with relative ease.

Joel Haas: Penn State 35, Illinois 17

In our preseason predictions, I picked Illinois as the biggest trap game on Penn State’s schedule.

Then I watched the Fighting Illini need a field goal in the final seconds to defeat Toledo in Week 1. And if that wasn’t enough, I then watched them fall to Kansas 34-23 in a Week 2 contest that was never really close. Needless to say, my mind has been changed.

Illinois lost a lot defensively this offseason and has struggled to find players to replace that productivity. The defensive line is a strength and should be the biggest cause for concern for the Nittany Lions heading into the contest. But overall, Illinois is allowing almost 500 yards per game, a huge drop-off from a year ago when it allowed an average of just 273.5 yards.

If Penn State can contain preseason first-team All-American defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, they should be able to move the ball effectively against an Illini defense that’s breaking in a new defensive coordinator in Aaron Henry.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

On the flip side, Illinois’ offense runs through Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmeyer. Altmeyer has been decent through two games, but similar to his time as a Rebel, he struggles with interceptions. He’s thrown three already, and will face the best opposing secondary yet when the Nittany Lions come to town.

Altmeyer is also the team’s leading rusher, and as we saw against West Virginia, dual-threat quarterbacks can cause problems for this Penn State defense.

Alongside him in the backfield, Reggie Love III and Josh McCray have split carries and are solid options, and wide receiver Isaiah Williams is an NFL talent.

Overall, Illinois has enough offensively to put together a few scoring drives but isn’t rounded enough to match up with Penn State in the long run. The game might be close at halftime, but the Nittany Lions are clearly the superior team on paper.

Sam Woloson: Penn State 34, Illinois 14

Illinois has stumbled out of the gates this season, squeaking by a Group of Five foe in Toledo and getting clobbered against Kansas last week.

That being said, I still think the Illini are the best team Penn State has faced this year and will be its toughest test yet.

In 2021, an even more futile Illinois team edged the Nittany Lions in a marathon at Beaver Stadium. Coach Bret Bielema has a penchant for pulling upsets and playing good teams close, so I expect Illinois to be ready on Saturday.

I predict a pretty close first half, as the Illini will aim to churn the clock and keep Penn State’s offense off the field. But in the second half, look for the Nittany Lions to make adjustments and pull away, similarly to how it did against West Virginia.

If Illinois wants to win, it will need a whale of a performance from quarterback Luke Altmyer, who’s flashed but has also been mistake-prone this year. Defensively, the front seven looks solid, but can the Illini stop Drew Allar?

Bottom line, Penn State’s been in trap games like this before, and I think it’ll avoid the pitfalls of past squads and get an important road win to open Big Ten play.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

+2 Penn State long snapper Tyler Duzansky building confidence in starting role One of the most under-the-radar positions in football is that of the long snapper.