Predictions | How will Penn State fare against FCS opponent Delaware?

Penn State will return to Beaver Stadium for a matinee on Saturday against Delaware, the program’s first FCS opponent since Villanova in 2021.

The Nittany Lions began the season with an eye-opening 38-15 win over West Virginia last week, and Delaware also handled business against Stony Brook.

Here’s how the Collegian football staff sees No. 7 Penn State shaping up on Saturday.

Seth Engle: Penn State 52, Delaware 7

If Penn State is to compete for its first-ever College Football Playoff this season, it should be able to answer all of its remaining questions against Delaware on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions’ first FCS opponent in two years, the Blue Hens have a strong offensive attack that should test Manny Diaz’ defensive line after a choppy affair against West Virginia.

Drew Allar eclipsed 300 passing yards against the Mountaineers and should do so again in his second career start. Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen or both should break 100 yards rushing against a Delaware team that recently allowed Stony Brook to rush for 164.

James Franklin could have a legitimate contender on his hands in 2023, and disfiguring Delaware would only continue to strengthen the narrative.

Zach Allen: Penn State 56, Delaware 6

Penn State’s offense was clicking in its season opener against West Virginia, as the first-team offense scored 31 points.

There weren’t any Week 1 growing pains, which makes a larger offensive output against an FCS team like Delaware seem more likely. Allar posted a Big Ten-best 325 passing yards in his starting debut, and it should continue against the Blue Hens.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions’ secondary will give Delaware fits to pass against once the Blue Hens are behind, similar to what they did against the Mountaineers.

FCS teams have upset ranked FBS teams in the past, but this game will get out of hand quickly in Beaver Stadium.

Joel Haas: Penn State 48, Delaware 10

Both Penn State and Delaware began their seasons 1-0, but there was a stark difference in talent level in those games. While the Blue Hens managed to hold Stony Brook to just 13 points and 4.6 yards per play, the Nittany Lions’ offense is a whole different beast.

Penn State should be able to move the ball effectively and bully Delaware in the trenches, and Drew Allar relieved some worries about the passing game on Saturday.

On the other side of the ball, the Blue Hens might be able to find some success rushing with senior Marcus Yarns, who posted 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the season opener. Penn State struggled at times against the run versus West Virginia, but Delaware’s offensive line won’t be able to hold up as well as the Mountaineers’.

There’s no need for the Nittany Lions to push the pace or run up the score, so despite moving the ball efficiently, I don’t expect a massive blowout. The closing stages of the contest will give the second- and potentially third-stringers some live reps in a game that will likely be over by halftime.

Sam Woloson: Penn State 49 Delaware 7

Penn State is a heavy favorite at home against Delaware, and I don’t expect the Blue Hens to give the Nittany Lions too much trouble.

Delaware’s a solid FCS program, but the biggest difference between FCS and FBS teams is at the line of scrimmage, where Penn State is bigger, faster and stronger.

Drew Allar was the star last weekend against West Virginia, as the Mountaineers sent frequent blitzes that forced the Nittany Lions to throw. The Blue Hens will likely stack the box as well, but Penn State’s experienced offensive line should be able to outmuscle the defenders and open up huge lanes for Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Defensively, Penn State will face another solid rushing attack led by running back Marcus Yarns. It’s a good opportunity for Manny Diaz’s group to rebound after an uneven showing against the run weekend. Also look for the unit to be more aggressive after not forcing a turnover against West Virginia.

One of the biggest things to watch will be the special teams. Expect the Nittany Lions to settle their kicking competition on Saturday and provide opportunities to both Alex Felkins and Sander Sahaydak. It’s important that the team has a kicker it can count on when it travels to Illinois the following week.

