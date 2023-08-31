Predictions | Can Penn State start the year 1-0 against West Virginia?

Penn State will begin its 2023 season under the lights on Saturday against West Virginia, a program with deep football history that’s struggled in recent years.

Nonetheless, a Power Five nonconference opponent is never a gimme to open the season, especially with a new quarterback running the show offensively.

Here’s how the Collegian football staff sees the No. 7-ranked Nittany Lions opening their season.

Seth Engle: Penn State 27, West Virginia 10

With loaded positional units and few question marks, Penn State is in position to qualify for its first College Football Playoff this winter. But with a new starting quarterback in Drew Allar, the offense may take time to adjust under the lights against West Virginia on Saturday.

Expect the score to be closer than the game actually appears.

With an undetermined plan at quarterback, the Mountaineers will likely get close to nothing past Penn State’s staunch secondary, led by All-American corner Kalen King. Once Neal Brown’s rushing attack runs out of breath, it should be off to the races for James Franklin’s offense after it finds its stride in the second half.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen will provide support on the ground for Allar if he struggles early into his first career start. But with 10 game appearances to his name already, Allar should be just fine by the time it gets to the third quarter.

Zach Allen: Penn State 31, West Virginia 7

Penn State’s talented and deep defensive unit will have an opportunity to shine for the first time on Saturday.

There isn’t much weakness on the defensive side of the ball for the Nittany Lions. In the box, Penn State seems to have an unlimited amount of pass rushers and linebackers, led by the likes of Chop Robinson, Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs, to stop the run.

Considering West Virginia finds itself without an official starting quarterback right now as well, passing against the Nittany Lions’ secondary won’t be a walk in the park either.

Penn State will debut a new starting quarterback, presumably Drew Allar, as well, so the offensive output that the Nittany Lions are able to produce may take a game or two to smooth it out.

Still, the defense’s ability to give the ball back to the offense consistently will allow Penn State to eclipse 30 points.

Joel Haas: Penn State 38, West Virginia 13

The nation will be introduced to Drew Allar on Saturday and playing at home against a weak West Virginia secondary gives him a great opportunity to put up numbers in his first collegiate start.

The two-headed monster of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen adds balance offensively and gives the team a fallback if things aren’t clicking through the air. The Mountaineers will likely sell out against the run and try to make Allar beat them through the air, but the lights won’t be too bright for the first-year starter.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions boast playmakers at all three levels and the Mountaineers are significantly out-manned in terms of talent. They’ll struggle to move the ball against a stout Penn State defense which figures to be among the nation’s best.

Sam Woloson: Penn State 42, West Virginia 14

Penn State will be under the lights for a primetime showdown, but don’t expect too competitive a game.

The Nittany Lion defense should be ferocious this season with plenty of returning talent, and it’ll make life difficult for the West Virginia offense. Even if Penn State stalls offensively, it’ll be hard for the Mountaineers to capitalize.

Expect a heavy dosage of the running game from Penn State, which should wear down the Mountaineer defense and also open up the play action.

I expect Drew Allar to be solid and relatively conservative in the season opener — if the Nittany Lions can avoid turnovers and penalties, they’ll run away with this one.

