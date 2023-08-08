Position battles highlight transitional offseason for special teams

With kicker Jake Pinegar, punter Barney Amor and long snapper Chris Stoll, Penn State had one of the Big Ten’s best and most experienced special teams units in 2022.

Now, all three are gone.

Tasked with finding replacements for those veteran specialists, the Nittany Lions brought in a pair of senior transfers to bolster the kicker and punter positions.

With a mix of young and old talent, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins has been pleased with the competition through the first week of training camp.

“They came in ready to go, ready to compete from the start, and that’s been exciting to watch,” Collins said. “I love watching the guys that we have from a special teams standpoint continue to grow and develop from the fundamentals of the scheme.”

With less than a month until kickoff, Penn State will need to find new starters at kicker, punter and long snapper. Here’s how the unit shapes up.

Kicker

Alex Felkins

Former all-Ivy League kicker Alex Felkins joined the Nittany Lions after three seasons with Columbia, where he hit exactly ⅔ of his field goal attempts.

Felkins also handled kickoff duties with the Lions and has a solid leg, maxing out with a career-long 53-yard field goal, but he pointed to his game experience as his biggest asset.

“I know exactly what I need to do on every kick,” Felkins said. “My mental game has gotten really simple over the years: just telling myself simple values, taking aggressive lines, just making the kick.”

Sander Sahaydak

After sitting behind Pinegar and Jordan Stout in his first two seasons, Sander Sahaydak will have a chance to take the reins at kicker.

Last season, the redshirt sophomore split kickoff duties early in the season and hit his first career field goal, a 20-yarder against Rutgers.

This year, Sahaydak is competing with Felkins and freshman Ryan Barker for the starting job. Early on in camp, Collins has been impressed with all three kickers.

“They’re striking the ball really well,” Collins said. “They’ve done a great job in the offseason preparing themselves for this competition throughout camp.”

Punter

Riley Thompson

Like the kicker battle, the punter competition will center on young, returning players and a veteran transfer.

The new face in the punting room is Riley Thompson, who joins the Nittany Lions after one season with Florida Atlantic.

The Melbourne, Australia, native easily has the most experience in the competition after playing all 12 games with the Owls last season. He pinned 26 punts inside the 20 and averaged 45.4 yards per punt, both top-15 marks in the nation.

“I’m trying to put my best foot forward to help the team win every game, so I’m just trying to work on getting better every day,” Thompson said.

Gabe Nwosu

At 6-foot-6 and 274 pounds, Gabe Nwosu is built like a defensive end and, unsurprisingly, has a strong leg.

Nwosu emerged as Penn State’s kickoff specialist last year, averaging 63.2 yards per kickoff with seven touchbacks.

The redshirt sophomore will have the opportunity to renew his role on kickoffs and will also vie for the starting punter job.

Alex Bacchetta

Alex Bacchetta is one of the young players looking to make a leap this season. He redshirted last year but made the most of his playing time, downing three of his four punts inside the 20.

“Alex Bacchetta got some game reps last year. He’s continued to have a good offseason and compete for us,” Collins said.

Long snapper

Tyler Duzansky

Stoll held down the fort at long snapper for the past four seasons, but the Nittany Lions will need a new name to replace last year’s Patrick Mannelly Award winner.

Tyler Duzansky could be that guy after observing the now-Seattle Seahawk for the past two seasons.

“I tried to pick up a lot of keys from (Stoll), like what he does during his warm-up, just really little things,” Duzansky said. “Also just looking at how he prepares since he was here for six years. If I didn’t pick anything up, that’d be a mistake on my part.”

Redshirt freshmen Will Patton and Blaise Sokach-Minnick are also competing at the position. After a year of learning from Stoll, the duo will now be taking cues from Duzansky.

As one of few returning specialists who saw playing time last season, the redshirt sophomore has stepped up as a leader for the entire group.

“I kind of took that upon myself to take control of the group and lead the group, knowing that there’s no returning starters,” Duzansky said, “and I felt as though I was in the situation where I could take the lead.”

