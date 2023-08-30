Players to watch | West Virginia presents early challenge for Penn State linemen

A historic rivalry will be renewed when West Virginia faces Penn State in primetime on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions have lofty expectations going into 2023, ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll thanks to their returning talent on both sides of the ball.

The Mountaineers finished 5-7 last year and look to start their revenge tour with a top-10 upset on the road.

Here are the top West Virginia players to watch on Saturday night.

Garrett Greene, quarterback

Like Penn State, West Virginia has also kept its starting quarterback a secret ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Most people, including James Franklin, believe Greene will start under center for the Mountaineers over redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol.

Greene has made 21 appearances and two starts in his career. In those starts, he finished 23-of-41 for 252 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 98 yards and two scores on the ground.

The former 3-star prospect is a dua-threat option that could cause some headaches for Penn State’s defense early on. Greene already has two 100-yard rushing performances in his career, and he’s absolutely someone the Nittany Lions will want to keep in the pocket.

Zach Frazier, center

Offensive linemen are the unsung heroes in football, but fans should absolutely keep an eye on center Zach Frazier.

The junior has been rock solid during his career, starting 34 games and earning All-Big 12 honors last season.

At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Frazier has the strength to overpower Penn State’s defensive tackles, which is one of the team’s few question marks on defense.

Frazier is the key piece on an overall solid Mountaineer offensive line that will be an early test for Manny Diaz’s defense.

Lee Kpogba, linebacker

Moving to the defense, middle linebacker Lee Kpogba is one of the team’s leaders and a tackling machine.

The senior was a bright spot on a leaky Mountaineer defense last season, racked up 92 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Franklin called Kpogba “extremely, extremely productive” during Tuesday’s press conference.

“(Kpogba’s) an impressive player that’s made a ton of plays for them,” Franklin said.

At 6-foot-1 and 234 pounds, Kpogba is able to hover around the field and make plays both in run and pass defense.

Jared Bartlett and Sean Martin, pass rushers

West Virginia could dial up the pressure on Penn State’s first-year starting quarterback, and it’ll be Jared Bartlett and Sean Martin leading the charge.

Bartlett is listed as a “bandit,” a hybrid of an outside linebacker and a nickel corner that is capable of doing a lot of things to confuse an offense.

Bartlett has experience as the bandit, making 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year in the role.

Martin stacks up as one of West Virginia’s best edge rushers, notching four sacks and eight tackles for loss last season.

Penn State recruited Martin in high school, and Franklin called him “a very productive defensive lineman.”

